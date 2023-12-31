Original-Research: MagForce AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



13.07.22 10:02
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: MagForce AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu MagForce AG



Unternehmen: MagForce AG


ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5



Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Anno)


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 9.15 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann



- Stage 2b of the trial for approval in the USA is currently ongoing


- Billing code by the American Medical Association is available


- Break-even expected from 2024



In the past financial year 2021, MagForce AG continued or resumed the


planned European roll-out for the treatment of malignant brain tumours


(glioblastoma). The four NanoActivator devices currently installed in


Germany and Poland are to be supplemented by a further site in Spain. In


September 2021, an agreement was signed in this regard with the Spanish


clinic Complejo Hospitalario Integral Privado (CHIP). Once all approvals


have been obtained, the first commercial treatments are to take place in


Spain from the second half of the current financial year 2022.



In the past financial year 2021, the treatment of glioblastoma in the four


active treatment centres was also affected by the pandemic-related closure


measures. The resulting decline in patient enquiries led to a decrease in


sales revenue to EUR 0.35 million (previous year: EUR 0.62 million). Due to


the unchanged low level of revenues, the earnings picture remains negative.


EBIT amounted to EUR -6.74 million (previous year's adjusted EBIT: EUR


-6.93 million).



Another relevant step towards market approval was achieved in the


indication area of prostate cancer. After the successful completion of the


penultimate stage 2a of the pivotal study had been announced at the


beginning of 2021, the final study protocol was submitted by the FDA in


December 2021. This enabled the company to start the final stage of the


pivotal US trial-stage 2b. In stage 2b, which is now underway, the results


of the previous stage are to be confirmed in up to 100 patients. The trial


is currently being conducted at MagForce's own centres in San Antonio,


Seattle and Sarasota. Another important step for approval in the USA is the


approval of the American Medical Association (AMA) billing code obtained in


April 2022. This will provide the basis for Medicare to cover the costs of


the clinical trial and for price negotiations with payers after successful


approval.



Reimbursement approval for study patients has been granted and CPT codes


for commercial patients are also in place. This means that MagForce will be


reimbursed already whilst treating patients in the study. This guarantees


the smooth reimbursement transition from the study to commercial


treatments.



MagForce expects FDA filing for approval in the USA at the turn of


2022/2023. As the current study is being conducted at MagForce's own


centres, a seamless transition to commercialisation can be assumed. For the


current financial year 2022, however, we are assuming very low treatment


revenues for prostate cancer treatment, which are related to the cost


coverage of the clinical trial by Medicare. Only in the coming financial


years should the very high revenue potential of this indication area become


visible. In the indication area of glioblastoma, we assume a further


expansion of the treatment centres and a corresponding increase in the


number of treatments in the coming financial years. This should also take


place against the background of the expected abolition of the corona


restrictions.



Within the framework of our forecast model, MagForce AG should be able to


break even at all earnings levels from the 2024 financial year onwards. On


this basis, we have a target price of EUR9.15 within the framework of our


DCF valuation model and we continue to assign a BUY rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/24589.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


Date and time of completion of the study: 12.07.2022 (4:16 pm)


Date and time of the first disclosure of the study: 13.07.2022 (10:00 am)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



