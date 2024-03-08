Erweiterte Funktionen

Original-Research: MLP SE (von NuWays AG): BUY




08.03.24 09:02
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: MLP SE - from NuWays AG



Classification of NuWays AG to MLP SE



Company Name: MLP SE


ISIN: DE0006569908



Reason for the research: Update


Recommendation: BUY


from: 08.03.2024


Target price: EUR 11.00


Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten


Last rating change:


Analyst: Henry Wendisch



Comeback of RE and performance fees around the corner; chg.



Topic: MLP released FY'23 preliminary results and suprised positively with


Q4's better than expected real


estate business. MLP also looks set to record performance fees in Q1 for


the first time since 2021.



Q4 sales in line with estimates: Sales rose by 5% yoy to EUR 289m (eNuW: EUR


294m) with a strong impact from Old-Age Provision (EUR 90m, 31% of sales;


eNuW: EUR 102m), but also strong growth from Interest Income (EUR 20.3m, +133%


yoy; eNuW: EUR 19.6m), Non-Life Insurance (EUR 39m, +22% yoy; eNuW: EUR 42m) as


well as Wealth Management (EUR 80m, +4% yoy; eNuW: EUR 91m). Surprisingly, the


negative trend in Real Estate could be stopped, as Q4 RE sales came in much


better than expected at EUR 26.2m, up 19% yoy (eNuW: EUR 5.1m), thanks to both


Brokerage (EUR 11.1m, +62.4% yoy; eNuW: EUR 3.5m) and Development (EUR 15m; flat


yoy; eNuW: EUR 1.6m).



Q4 EBIT in line with previously released PW: The positive impact from the


interest result (EUR 12.8m; +64% yoy; eNuW: EUR 13.5m) led to an overall Q4


EBIT of EUR 25.4m, up 9% yoy, while it was also burdened by a one-off


goodwill impairment on a real estate subsidiary of EUR 4m.



FY'24e guidance conservative: The company guides for an EBIT range of EUR


75-85m (eNuW: EUR 89m; eCons: EUR 88m) for FY'24e, based on positive outlooks


in Wealth as well as Life & Health. Upside could emerge from 1) a potential


rebound in Real Estate (company guides 'very positively'), which was


already visible during Q4'23, and 2) highly profitable performance fees


which seem to be likely in Q1'24e already. Both of FERI's largest public


funds (EquityFlex & Optoflex) currently exceed the threshold to be eligible


for performance fees and the record day (March 31st, last day of Q1) is


close. Against this backdrop, management seems to guide conservatively, in


our view.


Mid-term targets confirmed: By Y/E'25e, MLP aims to achieve an EBIT in the


range of EUR 100-110m, based on its diversified business mix coupled with


continous growth and efficiency gains. This would imply an EBIT 23-'25e


CAGR of 19-25%.



Overall, MLP's stock is too cheap to ignore at current levels, trading at


historically low multiples. The SDAX uplisting on March 18th should also


support the stock's trading volumes and visibility. Hence, we reiterate BUY


and confirm MLP in the NuWay's Alpha List with unchanged PT of EUR 11.00,


based on FCFY'24e and SOTP.



You can download the research here:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/29099.pdf


For additional information visit our website


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Contact for questions


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden: www.nuways-ag.com/research.


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


++++++++++


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


++++++++++



-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research.


The result of this research does not constitute investment advice


or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.



°






