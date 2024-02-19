Original-Research: MLP SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen

Original-Research: MLP SE - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu MLP SE



Unternehmen: MLP SE


ISIN: DE0006569908



Anlass der Studie: Update


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 19.02.2024


Kursziel: 11.00


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Henry Wendisch



Case fully intact despite PW; chg.



Topic: MLP released a profit warning and is now expecting an FY'23 EBIT of


EUR 71m, thus missing the guidance of EUR 75-85m due to EUR 4m of goodwill


impairments in the real estate business.



Below market expectations: Adjusting for the impairment, the guidance range


should have been met at the lower end EUR 75m, indicating a EUR 5m miss vs our


estimate of EUR 80m(eCons: EUR 77m). This shoud mainly stem from lower than


expected sales in Q4, while the cost base should have remained unchangend.



Case remains fully intact for FY'24e and beyond: While the real estate


business has been MLP's problem child, this impairment has been anticipated


by the market, however at a smaller extent. Nevertheless, this does not


impact our view on FY'24e, where we expect EBIT to reach EUR 90m (+27% yoy;


eCons: EUR 88m), based on 1) no further downside from real estate, 2) a


continuously strong banking business as well as 3) ongoing synergies across


MLP's manifold segments while potential performance fees (not included in


our estimates) could serve as a cherry on top. Moreover, management feels


confident about their EBIT growth path, as they reaffirmed the mid-term


guidance of EUR 100-110m of EBIT by FY'25e (eNuW: EUR 95m; eCons: EUR 96m).



FY'23 dividend announced: Given the non-cash relevenat impairment as well


as the solid net cash position of EUR 2.26 per share (as of 9M'23) MLP


announced to keep the dividend stable at EUR 0.30 per share (5.5% dividend


yield), despite slightly lower EPS.



Attractive risk/reward profile: While the bad news should now remain tothe


past, we look optimistically into FY'24e (see 8-pager from 25th January


2024). The risk/reward profile looks attractive and the stock seems to be


downside protected by MLP's parts (FERI: EUR 5.12; net cash: EUR 2.27; MLP ex


FERI: EUR 5.52; all per share), witnessed by the shares currently trade on


the same level from before the profit warning. Moreover, valuation looks


unjustified, given a 21% FCFY'24e, a 58% discount to its parts and


historically low multiples albeit improvements in underlying profitability


(see p. 2).



Hence, we confirm our BUY recommendation with an unchanged PT of EUR 11.00,


based on FCFY'24e and SOTP.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28917.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.


Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


++++++++++


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


++++++++++



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






