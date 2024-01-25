Erweiterte Funktionen

Original-Research: MLP SE (von NuWays AG): BUY




25.01.24 09:01
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: MLP SE - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu MLP SE



Unternehmen: MLP SE


ISIN: DE0006569908



Anlass der Studie: 5-Pager


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 25.01.2024


Kursziel: 11.00


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Henry Wendisch



Low risk, high reward - added to NuWays' Alpha List



At current levels, MLP's stock offers a strong upside potential while


potential downside risks seem priced in and should not impact bottom line


significantly. Here is our take:



(1) Strong diversification of negatively correlated business segments


protects MLP against changing macroeconomic environments. Currently, the


downturn in real estate and the absence of performance fees due to burdened


capital markets, are overcompensated by a strong banking business.



(2) Solid visibility on profitability: For FY'24e, we expect EBIT to


improve by EUR 11m to EUR 90m (+13% yoy), mainly supported by the strong


banking business (55% of EBIT), but also by easing OPEX inflation compared


to FY'23e, all the while top-line growth remains intact (+4% yoy).



(3) Tailwinds from new interest rate era: Due to recent interest rate hikes


as well as a favourable customer deposit mix, MLP can rely on comfortable


interest spreads in its banking business. As significant interest rate cuts


seem unlikely at the moment, we expect this effect to carry on throughout


204 and beyond. This should yield an interest result of EUR 54m for FY'24e


(eNuW), which has an incremental EBIT margin of close to 100%.



(4) Positive upside potential from highly profitable performance fees


around the corner: FERI's largest fund "Optoflex" recently exceeded its


threshold to receive highly profitable performance fees. Should capital


markets continue to develop favourably, an additional EBIT contribution of


c. EUR 10-30m for FY'24e could serve as a cherry on top, as these are not


reflected in our estimates.



(5) Further downside from real estate unlikely: With Germany's RE


transaction market slightly picking up again and no major rate cuts in


sight, a worsening of MLP's real estate business seems unlikely. With only


a 3% sales share, the impact of RE on the group is also limited.



Current valuation is unjustified: Underlying profitability nearly


quadrupled over the last years, but the stock has not performed


accordingly, now trading at historically cheap multiples, a 21% FCFY'24e, a


58% discount to its fair SOTP value and a 5% dividend yield. Given this


superb value for money profile, MLP shares look set for a re-rating. As a


result, we add MLP to our NuWays' Alpha List 2024 and strongly recommend to


BUY with unchanged PT of EUR 11.00, based on FCFY'24e and SOTP.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28753.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,49 € 5,45 € 0,04 € +0,73% 25.01./10:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0006569908 656990 6,06 € 4,42 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		5,45 € 0,00%  10:18
Xetra 5,49 € +0,73%  10:28
Stuttgart 5,42 € +0,56%  10:15
Hannover 5,39 € 0,00%  08:16
München 5,42 € 0,00%  08:00
Berlin 5,39 € 0,00%  08:00
Düsseldorf 5,37 € -0,19%  08:10
Frankfurt 5,39 € -0,19%  08:02
Hamburg 5,39 € -1,10%  08:16
