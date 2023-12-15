Erweiterte Funktionen

Original-Research: MLP SE (von NuWays AG): BUY




15.12.23 09:01
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: MLP SE - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu MLP SE



Unternehmen: MLP SE


ISIN: DE0006569908



Anlass der Studie: Update


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 15.12.2023


Kursziel: EUR 11,00


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Henry Wendisch



Prepared for the future - Analyst meeting feedback



Topic: MLP recently hosted its annual analyst meeting and gave insights


into strategic developments:



Advanced digitalization: On group level as well as for all MLP consultants,


the company has invested heavily into its digitalization. For example, AI


enabled robotic process automations significantly reduced the time spent on


daily and repetitive tasks for MLP consultants, increasing operating


efficiency and giving the consultants more time for valuable sales


activities. On the customer side, the newly launched web- and mobile app


'Financial Home' gives customers a full overview of all their assets,


including


third party insurance contracts, brokerage- and bank accounts. This should


mitigate potential churn to insurtechs as well as create lock in effects


and a better user experience for MLP customers.



Managing demography: MLP's new 'trainee program' started in July '23 and


aims to attract the new generation of MLP consultants. With a meaningful


part of consultants aged above 55 years, the constant and reliable inflow


of new consultants is a major priority in the coming years in order to find


well-suited successors if old consultants retire. This is especially


important, as clients are more prone to churn if their consultant retires


without a suitable successor due to the personal relationship. Hence, MLP


plans to attract more than 500 new consultants in the mid-term, which seems


achievable given c. 100 new hires in FY' 23e and c. 200 planned for FY


'24e.



M&A strategy: With RVM already in the group, MLP aims to expand its reach


into industrial insurance brokerage segment. with the goal to lift notable


synergies across the group. However, this is a highly fragmented but


strongly consolidating market which is why valuations are still too high to


acquire targets at reasonable prices.



Regulatory environment: MLP feels very comfortable with the current


regulations and looks optimistically into the future: (1) the proposed


comission ban (on EU level) has been removed in May, (2) Germany aims to


reform the tax-priviledged private old-age provision which should create


demand for consultancy and (3) the proposed tax incentives for real estate


investments by changing the depreciation method should foster demand for


real estate brokerage as well as development, where


MLP focuses on retirement homes.



All in all, MLP seems to well prepared for the future. BUY with unchanged


PT of EUR 11.00 (FCFY' 24e).



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28551.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


++++++++++


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


++++++++++



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Bitte warten...