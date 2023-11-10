Erweiterte Funktionen

Original-Research: MLP SE (von NuWays AG): BUY




10.11.23 10:01
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: MLP SE - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu MLP SE



Unternehmen: MLP SE


ISIN: DE0006569908



Anlass der Studie: Q3 Review


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 10.11.2023


Kursziel: EUR 11,00


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Henry Wendisch



Q3 review: too cheap to ignore resilience



Total sales grew slightly by 4% yoy to EUR 208m (eNuW: EUR 215m) thanks to


MLP's diversified sales mix.



Growth was recorded in the areas of Non-Life Insurance (EUR 34m, +16% yoy;


eNuW: EUR 36m), Interest Income (EUR 18m, +259% yoy; eNuW: EUR 17m), Old-Age


Provision (EUR 51m, +3% yoy; eNuW: EUR 52m) and Health Insurance (EUR 15m, 14%


yoy; eNuW: EUR 14m) offset the decline in Real-Estate (EUR 4m; -72% yoy; eNuW:


EUR 7m), where especially Real-Estate Brokerage (EUR 3.4m, -51% yoy) and


Development (EUR 1m, -88% yoy) came in soft. Accordingly, the Loans and


Mortgages business also experienced declines with sales of EUR 3.3m (-29%


yoy), even though a sequential improvement was observed (+7% qoq).



On the other hand, the field of Wealth Management (EUR 78m sales, -1% yoy;


eNuW: 79m) remained weak due to burdened capital markets. Consequently, AuM


also decreased qoq by EUR 3.4bn to EUR 55.9bn due to net capital outflows of EUR


0.4bn and capital market related negative valuation effects of EUR 3bn.



EBIT came in better than expected at EUR 7.8m (3.4% EBIT margin, -0.3pp yoy;


eNuW: EUR 7.4m), especially driven by the improved interest result of EUR 12.5m


(eNuW: EUR 12m), but also burdened by higher personnel expenses (+16% yoy) as


well as other OPEX (+6% yoy). Despite the significantly increased cost


base, EBIT decreased only slightly by 4% yoy.



Nevertheless, we expect the EBIT guidance of EUR 75-85m to be well in reach


(eNuW: EUR 80m) thanks to the ongoing support from the interest result, but


more importantly due to a strong Q4 ("OldAge Provision quarter"). Q4


typically generates 25-30% of FY sales, as well as 35-45% of FY EBIT, which


is mainly driven by sales from OldAge Provisions while not incurring


additional OpEx.



All in all, MLP continues to deliver in all market environments. Its


diversified business shows superb resilience against macro-headwinds and


the stock is too cheap to ignore at current levels (21.5% FCFY23e, 4.5x


EV/EBIT vs. 7.7x average FY'2022 and a 5.5% dividend yield, based on


estimated DPS of EUR 0.26), in our view.



Hence, we confirm our BUY recommendation with unchangend PT of EUR 11.00,


based on FCFY24e and SOTP.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28229.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



Bitte warten...