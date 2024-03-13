Original-Research: MAX Automation SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: MAX Automation SE - from NuWays AG



Classification of NuWays AG to MAX Automation SE



Company Name: MAX Automation SE


ISIN: DE000A2DA588



Reason for the research: Update


Recommendation: BUY


from: 13.03.2024


Target price: 8.20


Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten


Last rating change:


Analyst: Konstantin Völk



Excellent growth and profitability, soft order intake; chg.



Topic: MAX released strong FY23 results, with sales and EBITDA in line with


expectations and the company's guidance. The sales process of the


subsidiary MA micro, which is now recognized as discontinued operations, is


still ongoing.



FY23 sales (incl. MA micro) rose by 8.3% to EUR 443m (eNuW: EUR 444m), in line


with the guidance range of EUR 410-470m due to a strong contribution from


bdtronic (+59% yoy), offsetting the weaker Vecoplan, NSM + Jücker and MA


micro. Q4 sales grew slightly by 3.2% yoy to EUR 117m (eNuW: EUR 117m). FY23


EBITDA (incl. MA micro) came in at EUR 43.2m (eNuW: EUR 43.9m) a 28% increase


yoy, hitting the upper end of the guidance range of EUR 38-44m. This implies


a 9.8% margin, up 1.5pp yoy due to normalized material prices and strong


performance of bdtronic. Q4 EBITDA increased 155% yoy to EUR 6.2m (eNuW: EUR


6.9m) with a margin of 5.3% (+ 3.2pp yoy) due to a weak Q4 in FY22.



Group order intake from continued operations decreased by 16% to EUR 341m,


leading to an order backlog of EUR 206m (-21% yoy), impacted from investment


reluctance due to the ongoing economic uncertainty and higher interest


costs. Mind you, FY22 benefited from COVID-19 catch-up effects and FY23


order intake and backlog are still on a historical high level.



Outlook for FY24e for continuing operations: MAX guides for sales of EUR


390-450m, in line with eNuW (EUR 425m), carried by a EUR 206m group backlog and


a healthy order pipeline. FY24e EBITDA should come in between EUR 31-38m


(eNuW: EUR 32.7m). Despite the lower order backlog, the guidance seems to be


in reach due to the postponement of some larger orders from Q4 FY23 into


FY24e as well as improving supply chains and material prices.



bdtronic showed a dynamic top- and bottom-line development (see page two),


as a result of the fulfillment of the high order backlog and continued


strong demand for dispensing and impregnation. Sales increased 59% yoy to EUR


104m (eNuW: EUR 94.7m) and EBITDA rose by 58% with a flat development in


margins at 14%, due to large investments into growth (e.g. personell, PPE).


Order intake rose by 11% yoy to a new record high of EUR 104m, flagging the


technological leadership and ongoing structural trends such as


electrification of the automotive industry. Order intake in Q4 came in


rather weak at EUR 11m compared to EUR 29m in Q4 FY22, due to the postponement


of a major order to FY24e.



We expect bdtronic to deliver another year of double-digit growth in FY24e


(eNuW: 12%).



Vecoplan delivered low-single-digit growth in sales and EBITDA, while


margins remained roughly unchanged at 11.5% (FY22: 11.3%). Order intake


fell by 15.6% yoy to EUR 145m, due to investment reluctance in Europe and US


and the postponement of orders. However, the highly profitable service


business, which accounts for c. 1/3 of sales, recorded significant growth


during FY23.



In addition to the improving operating performance, a successful divestment


of the subsidiary MA micro (company news 08.09.2023) should be a notable


share price catalyst. This would reveal, that the value of the "parts"


clearly exceeds the current Enterprise Value of the MAX Automation group,


in our view.



We reiterate our BUY rating with an unchanged EUR 8.20 PT based on DCF.



Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,90 € 5,80 € 0,10 € +1,72% 13.03./10:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A2DA588 A2DA58 6,36 € 4,78 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		5,90 € +1,72%  09:03
Frankfurt 5,90 € +1,72%  08:43
Xetra 5,88 € 0,00%  10:21
Düsseldorf 5,74 € -0,35%  08:10
Stuttgart 5,76 € -0,35%  10:30
Hamburg 5,80 € -1,02%  08:16
Berlin 5,80 € -1,02%  08:02
München 5,82 € -1,69%  08:02
  = Realtime
