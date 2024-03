Original-Research: MAX Automation SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

^

Original-Research: MAX Automation SE - from NuWays AG

Classification of NuWays AG to MAX Automation SE

Company Name: MAX Automation SE

ISIN: DE000A2DA588

Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: BUY

from: 13.03.2024

Target price: 8.20

Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten

Last rating change:

Analyst: Konstantin Völk

Excellent growth and profitability, soft order intake; chg.

Topic: MAX released strong FY23 results, with sales and EBITDA in line with

expectations and the company's guidance. The sales process of the

subsidiary MA micro, which is now recognized as discontinued operations, is

still ongoing.

FY23 sales (incl. MA micro) rose by 8.3% to EUR 443m (eNuW: EUR 444m), in line

with the guidance range of EUR 410-470m due to a strong contribution from

bdtronic (+59% yoy), offsetting the weaker Vecoplan, NSM + Jücker and MA

micro. Q4 sales grew slightly by 3.2% yoy to EUR 117m (eNuW: EUR 117m). FY23

EBITDA (incl. MA micro) came in at EUR 43.2m (eNuW: EUR 43.9m) a 28% increase

yoy, hitting the upper end of the guidance range of EUR 38-44m. This implies

a 9.8% margin, up 1.5pp yoy due to normalized material prices and strong

performance of bdtronic. Q4 EBITDA increased 155% yoy to EUR 6.2m (eNuW: EUR

6.9m) with a margin of 5.3% (+ 3.2pp yoy) due to a weak Q4 in FY22.

Group order intake from continued operations decreased by 16% to EUR 341m,

leading to an order backlog of EUR 206m (-21% yoy), impacted from investment

reluctance due to the ongoing economic uncertainty and higher interest

costs. Mind you, FY22 benefited from COVID-19 catch-up effects and FY23

order intake and backlog are still on a historical high level.

Outlook for FY24e for continuing operations: MAX guides for sales of EUR

390-450m, in line with eNuW (EUR 425m), carried by a EUR 206m group backlog and

a healthy order pipeline. FY24e EBITDA should come in between EUR 31-38m

(eNuW: EUR 32.7m). Despite the lower order backlog, the guidance seems to be

in reach due to the postponement of some larger orders from Q4 FY23 into

FY24e as well as improving supply chains and material prices.

bdtronic showed a dynamic top- and bottom-line development (see page two),

as a result of the fulfillment of the high order backlog and continued

strong demand for dispensing and impregnation. Sales increased 59% yoy to EUR

104m (eNuW: EUR 94.7m) and EBITDA rose by 58% with a flat development in

margins at 14%, due to large investments into growth (e.g. personell, PPE).

Order intake rose by 11% yoy to a new record high of EUR 104m, flagging the

technological leadership and ongoing structural trends such as

electrification of the automotive industry. Order intake in Q4 came in

rather weak at EUR 11m compared to EUR 29m in Q4 FY22, due to the postponement

of a major order to FY24e.

We expect bdtronic to deliver another year of double-digit growth in FY24e

(eNuW: 12%).

Vecoplan delivered low-single-digit growth in sales and EBITDA, while

margins remained roughly unchanged at 11.5% (FY22: 11.3%). Order intake

fell by 15.6% yoy to EUR 145m, due to investment reluctance in Europe and US

and the postponement of orders. However, the highly profitable service

business, which accounts for c. 1/3 of sales, recorded significant growth

during FY23.

In addition to the improving operating performance, a successful divestment

of the subsidiary MA micro (company news 08.09.2023) should be a notable

share price catalyst. This would reveal, that the value of the "parts"

clearly exceeds the current Enterprise Value of the MAX Automation group,

in our view.

We reiterate our BUY rating with an unchanged EUR 8.20 PT based on DCF.

You can download the research here:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/29133.pdf

For additional information visit our website

www.nuways-ag.com/research.

Contact for questions

Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden: www.nuways-ag.com/research.

NuWays AG - Equity Research

Web: www.nuways-ag.com

Email: research@nuways-ag.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag

Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany

++++++++++

Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.

++++++++++

-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research.

The result of this research does not constitute investment advice

or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

°