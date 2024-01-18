Original-Research: MAX Automation SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

^

MAX lays the foundation for outperformance in 2024

Topic: MAX Automation has another promising year in front of it. We expect

the company to grow its topline by 7% in 2024e while sustaining last year's

profitability (eNuW).

Topline growth ahead: With several structural trends kicking in, MAX should

be able to grow its revenue in the current fiscal year at a

mid-single-digit growth rate. Around 35% of the growth is expected to come

alone from MAX's crown jewel bdtronic (eNuW). With c. 80% of bdtronic's

revenue coming from dispensing solutions mainly in the automotive sector,

bdtronic largely profits from an increasing number of electric components

inside and outside the vehicles. Different dispensing applications are used

to protect electric control units from overheating, vibration during

driving and environmental influences such as salt or dirt. MAX largest

holding, Vecoplan, is expected to grow by 6% in 2024e (eNuW), outpacing the

slow growing recycling market, due to its strong competitive quality.

Vecoplan is an expert in producing machines and plants for shredding,

conveying, and processing of primary and secondary raw materials, such as

wood or plastic.

Consistent profitability: We expect MAX to deliver an EBITDA margin of 9.8%

in 2024e, which is roughly in line with 2023e (eNuW). Going forward,

margins should further improve to > 10% by 2025e due to economies of scale

but more importantly due to an improving product mix from bdtronic. Despite

labour cost pressure, the company has not only strong growth potential but

can also improve margins in a tough market due to its technological

leadership.

In addition to the improving operating performance, a successful divestment

of the subsidiary MA micro (company news 08.09.2023) should be a notable

share price catalyst, revealing that the value of the "parts" clearly

exceeds the current Enterprise Value of the MAX Automation group, in our

view. A strategic buyer should be willing to pay at least 10x EBITDA for

this highly profitable and return-rich specialty business, implying a

purchase price of above EUR 100m (eNuW).

Importantly, even after a divestment, MAX would own hidden Mittelstand

champions such as bdtronic and Vecoplan, amongst other, whose combined

value alone would well exceed the remaining (theoretical) EUR 200m EV of the

group ex MA micro (eNuW), underpinning the undervaluation of the stock.

Hence, we reiterate our BUY rating with an unchanged EUR 8.20 PT based on

DCF.

