Original-Research: MAX Automation SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

Original-Research: MAX Automation SE - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu MAX Automation SE



Unternehmen: MAX Automation SE


ISIN: DE000A2DA588



Anlass der Studie: Update


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 18.01.2024


Kursziel: 8.20


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Konstantin Völk



MAX lays the foundation for outperformance in 2024



Topic: MAX Automation has another promising year in front of it. We expect


the company to grow its topline by 7% in 2024e while sustaining last year's


profitability (eNuW).



Topline growth ahead: With several structural trends kicking in, MAX should


be able to grow its revenue in the current fiscal year at a


mid-single-digit growth rate. Around 35% of the growth is expected to come


alone from MAX's crown jewel bdtronic (eNuW). With c. 80% of bdtronic's


revenue coming from dispensing solutions mainly in the automotive sector,


bdtronic largely profits from an increasing number of electric components


inside and outside the vehicles. Different dispensing applications are used


to protect electric control units from overheating, vibration during


driving and environmental influences such as salt or dirt. MAX largest


holding, Vecoplan, is expected to grow by 6% in 2024e (eNuW), outpacing the


slow growing recycling market, due to its strong competitive quality.


Vecoplan is an expert in producing machines and plants for shredding,


conveying, and processing of primary and secondary raw materials, such as


wood or plastic.



Consistent profitability: We expect MAX to deliver an EBITDA margin of 9.8%


in 2024e, which is roughly in line with 2023e (eNuW). Going forward,


margins should further improve to > 10% by 2025e due to economies of scale


but more importantly due to an improving product mix from bdtronic. Despite


labour cost pressure, the company has not only strong growth potential but


can also improve margins in a tough market due to its technological


leadership.



In addition to the improving operating performance, a successful divestment


of the subsidiary MA micro (company news 08.09.2023) should be a notable


share price catalyst, revealing that the value of the "parts" clearly


exceeds the current Enterprise Value of the MAX Automation group, in our


view. A strategic buyer should be willing to pay at least 10x EBITDA for


this highly profitable and return-rich specialty business, implying a


purchase price of above EUR 100m (eNuW).



Importantly, even after a divestment, MAX would own hidden Mittelstand


champions such as bdtronic and Vecoplan, amongst other, whose combined


value alone would well exceed the remaining (theoretical) EUR 200m EV of the


group ex MA micro (eNuW), underpinning the undervaluation of the stock.


Hence, we reiterate our BUY rating with an unchanged EUR 8.20 PT based on


DCF.



