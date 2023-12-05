Original-Research: MAX Automation SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: MAX Automation SE - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu MAX Automation SE



Unternehmen: MAX Automation SE


ISIN: DE000A2DA588



Anlass der Studie: Update


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 05.12.2023


Kursziel: EUR 8,20


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Konstantin Völk



Strong growth opportunities carried by structural trends; PT up



Despite a strong competitive quality and structural growth drivers, MAX


Automation had difficulties translating it into operating performance


between 2016 and 2020. Thanks to MAX having done its homework by adjusting


its portfolio and structural trends kicking in, shares look poised for a


re-rating.



Until 2025e, MAX Automation should be able to grow sales to EUR 510m while


achieving disproportionate EBITDA growth of 15% (2022-25e CAGR) thanks to:



Structural growth drivers: MAX's subsidiary bdtronic is a leading provider


of trickling impregnation, which significantly improves performance and


safety metrics of electric drive trains. With the number of electric


vehicles likely to continue to soar during the foreseeable future, the need


for its automated solutions, that enable particularly high production speed


without sacrificing quality, should enable bdtronc's sales to grow >20%


annually.



Defensible competitive quality: Bdtronic's trickling impregnation business


is based on highly specific know-how and a strong reputation, establishing


lock-in effects and hence high entry barriers. Once the impregnation


machines are installed, it is costly for OEMs to switch to different


suppliers, enabling bdtronic a lucrative service business, allowing for


EBITDA margins north of 17% for bdtronic (eNuW).



With that, MAX's group KPIs should also further improve: EBIT margins (5.4%


in FY22 -> 7.6%), ROCEs (9.4% in FY22 to >11%) and free cashflow generation


(neg. in FY22 to EUR 20m) going forward.



In addition to the improving operating performance, a successful divestment


of the subsidiary MA micro (company news 08.09.2023) should be a notable


share price catalyst, revealing that the value of the "parts" clearly


exceeds the current Enterprise Value of the MAX Automation group, in our


view. A strategic buyer should be willing to pay at least 10x EBITDA for


this highly profitable and return-rich specialty


business, implying a purchase price of above EUR 100m (eNuW).



Importantly, even after a divestment, MAX would own hidden Mittelstand


champions such as bdtronic and Vecoplan, amongst other, whose combined


value alone would well exceed the remaining (theoretical) EUR 200m EV of the


group ex MA micro (eNuW), underpinning the undervaluation of the stock.


Hence, we reiterate our BUY rating with an increased EUR 8.20 PT (old: EUR


7.30) based on DCF.



