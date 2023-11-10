Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: MAX Automation SE (von NuWays AG): BUY




10.11.23 10:02
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: MAX Automation SE - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu MAX Automation SE



Unternehmen: MAX Automation SE


ISIN: DE000A2DA588



Anlass der Studie: Q3 Review


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 10.11.2023


Kursziel: EUR 7,30


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Konstantin Völk



Fully on track despite mixed Q3; chg. est.



MAX delivered mixed results for Q3 2023, with sound top-line growth but


pressure on margins. Q3 group sales rose slightly by 1.4% yoy to EUR 109.1m


(Q3 2022: EUR 107.6m) while Q3 EBITDA fell sharply by 35% yoy to EUR 9.6m (Q3


2022: EUR 14.8m). Hence, the EBITDA margin declined by 4.9pp yoy to 8.8%.


However, Q3 2022 was an extraordinarily strong quarter and compared to the


FY 2022 EBITDA margin, the current Q3 margin is still 0.6pp higher. The


postponement of some larger orders was the main reason for the margin


decrease, while also burdening top-line growth. In detail:



bdtronic grew sales by 48% yoy to EUR 26.0m along with a slight EBITDA margin


improvement by 0.2pp to a solid 14.4%. Driven by the strong top-line


growth, EBITDA rose by 50% yoy to EUR 3.7m. This result was carried by strong


demand for bdtronics' dispensing and trickle impregnation technology, used


for the impregnation of electric motors in e-vehicles.



Vecoplan's revenues fell by 1.8% yoy to EUR 46.2m, caused by the Recycling /


Waste and Wood / Biomass division, which continued to fall short of


expectations due to the ongoing reluctance of customers to invest. EBITDA


fell by 14.5% yoy to EUR 5.7m, with a margin of 12.5% (Q3 2022: 14.3%).



Amongst the other subsidiaries, AIM micro stood out positively: sales


increased by c. 23% yoy to EUR 1.6m while EBITDA rose disproportionately by


34% up to EUR 0.7m, due to economies of scale.



Q3 group order intake fell by c. 31% yoy to EUR 78m, with the book-to-bill in


the third quarter arriving at only 0.72x, which reflects a more cautious


customer base across almost all subsidiaries. Order intake was particularly


soft for Vecoplan (-23% yoy to EUR 38.3m), NSM + Jücker (-61% yoy to EUR 6.9m)


and Elwema (-69% yoy to EUR 5.1m), reflecting macro uncertainties and order


postponements. Order backlog of the continuing operations fell by c. 12% to


EUR 267m.



MAX confirmed its FY23e guidance of EUR 410m to EUR 470m sales (eNuw: EUR 444m)


and EUR 38m to EUR 44m EBITDA (eNuW: EUR 43.9m). This appears sensible, in our


view, as it implies a flat yoy topline development and a 3.5% margin in Q4


2023 at mid-point. The due diligence for a potential divestment of MA micro


is still ongoing. A successful transaction would uncover hidden value and


thus serve as a major share price catalyst, in our view. Reiterate BUY with


a new PT of EUR 7.30 (old: EUR 7.40) based on DCF.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28227.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


++++++++++


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


++++++++++



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Eilt: Riesiges Lithium-Vorkommen nahe Tesla ($TSLA) entdeckt
Neuer 264% Lithium Aktientip nach 4.860% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Lancaster Resources Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu MAX Automation


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,88 € 5,82 € 0,06 € +1,03% 10.11./11:50
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A2DA588 A2DA58 5,90 € 4,50 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		5,84 € +0,34%  11:47
Xetra 5,88 € +1,03%  09:05
Düsseldorf 5,76 € +0,35%  09:30
Stuttgart 5,80 € +0,35%  11:45
Hamburg 5,80 € -0,34%  08:16
München 5,84 € -0,34%  08:04
Frankfurt 5,78 € -1,03%  08:04
Berlin 5,78 € -1,03%  08:04
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Aktienzusammenlegung 9:1 sichert NASDAQ-Listing. Diesen Biotech Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 31.205% mit Amgen ($AMGN)

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
58 Bei M.A.X. läuft es rund 03.08.23
683 M.A.X. Automation kaufen ! 17.05.23
17 Tief einsteigen und M.A.X.(Au. 16.07.10
9 M.a.x Automation einstieg bei . 12.02.08
2 vwd Ad-Hoc: M.A.X. Holding . 25.08.07
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...