Original-Research: M1 Kliniken AG (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Ka...

26.03.24 12:36
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: M1 Kliniken AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH



Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to M1 Kliniken AG



Company Name: M1 Kliniken AG


ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8



Reason for the research: Update


Recommendation: Kaufen


from: 26.03.2024


Target price: EUR18


Target price on sight of: 12 Monate


Last rating change: -


Analyst: Ellis Acklin



First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu M1 Kliniken AG


(ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8) veröffentlicht. Analyst Ellis Acklin bestätigt seine


BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 13,20 auf EUR 18,00.



Zusammenfassung:


Wir bekräftigen unsere Kaufempfehlung für die M1 Kliniken AG (M1) und


erhöhen unser Kursziel auf EUR18 (zuvor: EUR13,20). Unserer Ansicht nach sind


die Wachstumsaussichten des Unternehmens hervorragend. M1 war ein


Early-Mover im deutschen Lifestyle- und Beauty-Markt und schmiedete ein


disruptives Netzwerk von Markenkliniken (JE23: 58 Standorte) für


kosmetische Behandlungen, das sich mittlerweile über Kontinentaleuropa,


Großbritannien und Australien erstreckt und auch Amerika im Visier hat. Die


Expansion von M1 zieht nun das Interesse von Private Equity an. M1 hat


erfahren, dass bei Transaktionen in der Schönheitsbranche Multiplikatoren


von bis zu 30x EBITDA erzielt wurden. Die M1-Aktie ist seit der Ankündigung


gestiegen, und wir gehen davon aus, dass die gute Geschäftsdynamik in


diesem Jahr für weiteren Auftrieb sorgen wird.



First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on M1 Kliniken


AG (ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8). Analyst Ellis Acklin reiterated his BUY rating and


increased the price target from EUR 13.20 to EUR 18.00.



Abstract:


We reiterate our Buy rating on M1 Kliniken AG (M1) and raise our TP to EUR18


(old: EUR13.2). In our view, the company's growth prospects are excellent. M1


was an early mover in Germany's lifestyle and beauty market and forged a


disruptive network of branded clinics (YE23: 58 locations) for cosmetic


treatments that now spans continental Europe, the UK, and Australia with


sights set on America. M1's expansion is now drawing private equity


interest. M1 brass have been informed that transactions in the beauty


sector have fetched multiples of up to 30x EBITDA. M1 shares caught a bid


on the announcement, and we expect good business momentum this year to


stoke further upside.



Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §34b WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses


siehe die vollständige Analyse.



You can download the research here:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/29251.pdf



Contact for questions


First Berlin Equity Research GmbH


Herr Gaurav Tiwari


Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686


web: www.firstberlin.com


E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com



-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research.


The result of this research does not constitute investment advice


or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.



°






