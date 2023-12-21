Original-Research: Landi Renzo S.p.A. (von GBC AG): Buy

^

Original-Research: Landi Renzo S.p.A. - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Landi Renzo S.p.A.

Unternehmen: Landi Renzo S.p.A.

ISIN: IT0004210289

Anlass der Studie: Research study (Note)

Empfehlung: Buy

Kursziel: 0.60 EUR

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker

Nine-months 2023: Landi Renzo continues to grow thanks to strong OEM

business; unfavourable sales mix weighs on profitability; operating margin

recovery continues in Q3; GBC estimates and price target adjusted; Buy

rating confirmed

Business performance 9M 2023

The Landi Renzo Group announced its nine-month figures for the current 2023

financial year in mid-November. Based on these figures, the technology

group continued its growth streak in the first three quarters of the

financial year despite difficult conditions (war in Ukraine, inflationary

pressure, higher interest rates, etc.). Group sales increased moderately by

2.2% to EUR 221.14 million compared to the same period of the previous year

(9M 2022: EUR 216.35 million).

The strong expansion of business in the main business area of 'Green

Transportation' proved to be a key growth driver. This enabled the company

to benefit significantly from the increased demand from leading car

manufacturers for technological solutions for more climate-friendly

mobility and more environmentally-friendly drive systems in the volume

sector (mass car market).

The consolidated sales revenue generated was primarily driven by the core

business segment 'Green Transportation' (share of sales: 70.1%). In this

business segment, sales revenue increased significantly by 9.8% to EUR 155.01

million (9M 2022: EUR 141.24 million), mainly thanks to stronger OEM

business.

The increased growth in the OEM sales channel (9M 2023: +33.2% to EUR 98.70

million) was driven by a sharp rise in orders for bi-fuel engines and

increased sales of components in the OEM Mid & Heavy Duty segment. Due to

weaker sales in some Latin American and Eastern European markets, the

After-Market sales channel recorded a significant decline in revenue to EUR

56.30 million (9M 2022: EUR 67.10 million).

In contrast to the core business ('Green Transportation'), the 'Clean Tech

Solutions' business division recorded a significant decline in segment

sales to EUR 66.13 million (9M 2022: EUR 75.12 million). The main reason for

this decline in sales was not only the reduced production, which

particularly affected the third quarter, but also the postponement of some

major orders planned for 2023 to the following financial year 2024.

In contrast to the positive Group sales trend, Landi Renzo suffered a

significant decline in operating earnings (EBITDA) to EUR -1.12 million (9M

2022: EUR 7.07 million). This was mainly due to an unfavourable sales mix in

the 'Green Transportation' business segment (lower-margin OEM car sales

share), a lower business volume in the 'Clean Tech Solutions' segment and

higher fixed costs incurred to strengthen the company's operating

structure. As a result, the EBITDA margin also fell compared to the same

period of the previous year and even slipped into negative territory at -

0.5% (9M 2022: 3.3%).

This decline in consolidated operating profit was only partially offset by

an agreed list price change with a major customer of the Landi Renzo Group

in the OEM distribution channel in the second half of the half-year and a

price increase in the OEM Mid & Heavy Duty business area in the final

months of the financial year.

Adjusted for special costs and one-off costs (e.g. M&A costs or

restructuring costs), adjusted EBITDA (Adj. EBITDA) of EUR 4.57 million was

achieved in the past three quarters, which was significantly below the

earnings level of the same period in the previous year (9M 2022: EUR 8.70

million). The adjusted EBITDA margin (Adj. EBITDA margin) also fell

accordingly to 2.1% (9M 2022: 4.0%). The (adjusted) Group EBITDA of EUR 3.25

million (9M 2022: EUR 4.28 million) was primarily attributable to the Clean

Tech Solutions segment. Meanwhile, the core business segment 'Green

Transportation' contributed EUR 1.33 million (9M 2022: EUR 4.42 million) to the

Group result.

At the after-tax level, the technology group recorded a negative

consolidated net result (after minority interests) of EUR -27.73 million

compared to the same period of the previous year and thus had to accept a

significant decline in net earnings compared to the same period of the

previous year (9M 2022: EUR -10.12 million). In addition to the weaker

operating performance and high one-off extraordinary costs, significant

write-downs on a portion of the deferred tax assets recognised in the

previous year for tax losses also had a significant negative impact on the

earnings trend. In addition, significantly higher (incurred) tax expenses

of EUR 5.62 million (9M 2022: EUR 1.02 million) also had a negative impact on

earnings.

Business performance in Q3 2023

At a quarterly level, the Landi Renzo Group recorded a 3.6% decline in

consolidated sales to EUR 69.33 million (Q3 2022: EUR 71.91 million) compared

to the same quarter of the previous year due to weaker business development

in its infrastructure business segment. Segment sales in the Clean Tech

Solutions division fell by 24.2% to EUR 18.58 million at the end of the third

quarter (Q3 2022: EUR 24.52 million), mainly due to a lower production

volume. The decline in production volume was primarily the result of orders

being postponed to the following financial year 2024.

By contrast, the core business area 'Green Transportation' developed in the

opposite direction. Thanks to increased OEM customer demand for

technological solutions for bi-fuel engines in particular, segment revenue

in this division increased significantly by 7.1% to EUR 50.75 million (Q3

2022: EUR 47.39 million).

At Group operating result level, adjusted EBITDA (Adj. EBITDA) fell by

30.1% to EUR 0.65 million (Q3 2022: EUR 2.16 million), primarily due to the

decline in sales and earnings in the Clean Tech Solutions division. At the

same time, the adjusted EBITDA margin fell to 1.00% (Q3 2022: 3.0%).

Forecast and evaluation

With the publication of its nine-month and Q3 figures, the Landi Renzo

Group has confirmed its most recently adjusted corporate guidance for the

2023 financial year in the form of the outlook for the two business

segments 'Green Transportation' (sales growth and lower profitability

compared to the previous year, but margin improvement in H2 2023) and

'Clean Tech Solutions" (sales at the previous year's level, but with an

improvement in profitability on an Adj. EBITDA basis).

In this context, the technology group specifically expects a slight

increase in sales in the core segment 'Green Transportation' for the fourth

quarter of the current financial year, which has already begun, compared to

the previous third quarter, which should result in particular from

increased sales in the OEM sales channel. Due to the increase in

profitability achieved in this segment in the previous third quarter, Landi

Renzo expects a (further) improvement in adjusted EBITDA for the fourth

quarter compared to the previous nine months. After the 'Clean Tech

Solutions' segment suffered from postponed orders in the third quarter, the

technology company is nevertheless anticipating an increase in sales and

profitability for the current fourth quarter compared to the previous

quarter.

In view of the company's performance falling short of our expectations, the

significant slowdown in growth momentum and the persistently difficult

general conditions, we have adjusted our previous sales and earnings

estimates downwards. For the current 2023 financial year, we are now

forecasting sales of EUR 307.14 million (previously: EUR 323.88 million) and

EBITDA of EUR 0.64 million (previously: EUR 9.58 million). Our significantly

reduced operating earnings forecast is the result of a lower expected

business volume as well as significantly higher expected one-off costs and

special costs (e.g. restructuring costs).

For the following financial year 2024, we expect sales of EUR 316.86 million

(previously: EUR 357.17 million) and EBITDA of EUR 13.31 million (previously: EUR

24.76 million). In the following year 2025, sales and EBITDA should

increase again to EUR 345.89 million (previously: EUR 379.73 million) and EUR

21.10 million (previously: EUR 37.94 million) respectively.

Our forecast for the Landi Renzo Group's future margin recovery is based on

rather conservative assumptions, i.e. the expected improvement in Group

profitability may be significantly stronger if, for example, the

after-market business and infrastructure business recover more quickly.

Overall, despite their temporary weakness, we believe that the Landi Renzo

Group is in a good starting position to return to a significant growth

trajectory from the coming 2024 financial year. The expected recovery of

the high-margin after-market business and the increased expansion of the

infrastructure and MHD business (mid- and heavy-duty business) should prove

to be key growth drivers. Landi Renzo has recently gained significant

momentum, particularly in the expansion of their high-margin MHD business

(LNG & CNG trucks), and should also be able to continue their growth streak

in this niche. Thanks to an expected improved sales mix in the 'Green

Transportation segment' (higher share of the lucrative after-market

business and MHD business) and the forecast recovery of their profitable

infrastructure business, this technology company should be able to

significantly improve its earnings situation from the coming financial

year.

The measures initiated by the management to optimise and strengthen their

business model and corporate structure should also help the technology

group to continue its growth trajectory in the area of sustainable

mobility, particularly in mid and heavy-duty vehicles, as well as in the

area of natural gas, biomethane and hydrogen infrastructures. At the same

time, the acceleration of growth and the optimisation of their business

model should also lead to a significant improvement in future

profitability.

We assume that Landi Renzo's management will publish new corporate guidance

in the first quarter of the coming 2024 financial year.

In light of our lowered sales and earnings forecasts for the current

financial year and subsequent years, we have lowered our previous price

target to EUR 0.60 (previously: EUR 0.70) per share. In view of the current

share price level, we therefore assign a 'BUY' rating and see significant

upside potential in the Landi Renzo share.

