Original-Research: Landi Renzo S.p.A. (von GBC AG): Buy

Original-Research: Landi Renzo S.p.A. - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Landi Renzo S.p.A.



Unternehmen: Landi Renzo S.p.A.


ISIN: IT0004210289



Anlass der Studie: Research study (Note)


Empfehlung: Buy


Kursziel: 0.60 EUR


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker



Nine-months 2023: Landi Renzo continues to grow thanks to strong OEM


business; unfavourable sales mix weighs on profitability; operating margin


recovery continues in Q3; GBC estimates and price target adjusted; Buy


rating confirmed



Business performance 9M 2023



The Landi Renzo Group announced its nine-month figures for the current 2023


financial year in mid-November. Based on these figures, the technology


group continued its growth streak in the first three quarters of the


financial year despite difficult conditions (war in Ukraine, inflationary


pressure, higher interest rates, etc.). Group sales increased moderately by


2.2% to EUR 221.14 million compared to the same period of the previous year


(9M 2022: EUR 216.35 million).



The strong expansion of business in the main business area of 'Green


Transportation' proved to be a key growth driver. This enabled the company


to benefit significantly from the increased demand from leading car


manufacturers for technological solutions for more climate-friendly


mobility and more environmentally-friendly drive systems in the volume


sector (mass car market).



The consolidated sales revenue generated was primarily driven by the core


business segment 'Green Transportation' (share of sales: 70.1%). In this


business segment, sales revenue increased significantly by 9.8% to EUR 155.01


million (9M 2022: EUR 141.24 million), mainly thanks to stronger OEM


business.



The increased growth in the OEM sales channel (9M 2023: +33.2% to EUR 98.70


million) was driven by a sharp rise in orders for bi-fuel engines and


increased sales of components in the OEM Mid & Heavy Duty segment. Due to


weaker sales in some Latin American and Eastern European markets, the


After-Market sales channel recorded a significant decline in revenue to EUR


56.30 million (9M 2022: EUR 67.10 million).



In contrast to the core business ('Green Transportation'), the 'Clean Tech


Solutions' business division recorded a significant decline in segment


sales to EUR 66.13 million (9M 2022: EUR 75.12 million). The main reason for


this decline in sales was not only the reduced production, which


particularly affected the third quarter, but also the postponement of some


major orders planned for 2023 to the following financial year 2024.



In contrast to the positive Group sales trend, Landi Renzo suffered a


significant decline in operating earnings (EBITDA) to EUR -1.12 million (9M


2022: EUR 7.07 million). This was mainly due to an unfavourable sales mix in


the 'Green Transportation' business segment (lower-margin OEM car sales


share), a lower business volume in the 'Clean Tech Solutions' segment and


higher fixed costs incurred to strengthen the company's operating


structure. As a result, the EBITDA margin also fell compared to the same


period of the previous year and even slipped into negative territory at -


0.5% (9M 2022: 3.3%).



This decline in consolidated operating profit was only partially offset by


an agreed list price change with a major customer of the Landi Renzo Group


in the OEM distribution channel in the second half of the half-year and a


price increase in the OEM Mid & Heavy Duty business area in the final


months of the financial year.



Adjusted for special costs and one-off costs (e.g. M&A costs or


restructuring costs), adjusted EBITDA (Adj. EBITDA) of EUR 4.57 million was


achieved in the past three quarters, which was significantly below the


earnings level of the same period in the previous year (9M 2022: EUR 8.70


million). The adjusted EBITDA margin (Adj. EBITDA margin) also fell


accordingly to 2.1% (9M 2022: 4.0%). The (adjusted) Group EBITDA of EUR 3.25


million (9M 2022: EUR 4.28 million) was primarily attributable to the Clean


Tech Solutions segment. Meanwhile, the core business segment 'Green


Transportation' contributed EUR 1.33 million (9M 2022: EUR 4.42 million) to the


Group result.



At the after-tax level, the technology group recorded a negative


consolidated net result (after minority interests) of EUR -27.73 million


compared to the same period of the previous year and thus had to accept a


significant decline in net earnings compared to the same period of the


previous year (9M 2022: EUR -10.12 million). In addition to the weaker


operating performance and high one-off extraordinary costs, significant


write-downs on a portion of the deferred tax assets recognised in the


previous year for tax losses also had a significant negative impact on the


earnings trend. In addition, significantly higher (incurred) tax expenses


of EUR 5.62 million (9M 2022: EUR 1.02 million) also had a negative impact on


earnings.



Business performance in Q3 2023



At a quarterly level, the Landi Renzo Group recorded a 3.6% decline in


consolidated sales to EUR 69.33 million (Q3 2022: EUR 71.91 million) compared


to the same quarter of the previous year due to weaker business development


in its infrastructure business segment. Segment sales in the Clean Tech


Solutions division fell by 24.2% to EUR 18.58 million at the end of the third


quarter (Q3 2022: EUR 24.52 million), mainly due to a lower production


volume. The decline in production volume was primarily the result of orders


being postponed to the following financial year 2024.



By contrast, the core business area 'Green Transportation' developed in the


opposite direction. Thanks to increased OEM customer demand for


technological solutions for bi-fuel engines in particular, segment revenue


in this division increased significantly by 7.1% to EUR 50.75 million (Q3


2022: EUR 47.39 million).



At Group operating result level, adjusted EBITDA (Adj. EBITDA) fell by


30.1% to EUR 0.65 million (Q3 2022: EUR 2.16 million), primarily due to the


decline in sales and earnings in the Clean Tech Solutions division. At the


same time, the adjusted EBITDA margin fell to 1.00% (Q3 2022: 3.0%).



Forecast and evaluation



With the publication of its nine-month and Q3 figures, the Landi Renzo


Group has confirmed its most recently adjusted corporate guidance for the


2023 financial year in the form of the outlook for the two business


segments 'Green Transportation' (sales growth and lower profitability


compared to the previous year, but margin improvement in H2 2023) and


'Clean Tech Solutions" (sales at the previous year's level, but with an


improvement in profitability on an Adj. EBITDA basis).



In this context, the technology group specifically expects a slight


increase in sales in the core segment 'Green Transportation' for the fourth


quarter of the current financial year, which has already begun, compared to


the previous third quarter, which should result in particular from


increased sales in the OEM sales channel. Due to the increase in


profitability achieved in this segment in the previous third quarter, Landi


Renzo expects a (further) improvement in adjusted EBITDA for the fourth


quarter compared to the previous nine months. After the 'Clean Tech


Solutions' segment suffered from postponed orders in the third quarter, the


technology company is nevertheless anticipating an increase in sales and


profitability for the current fourth quarter compared to the previous


quarter.



In view of the company's performance falling short of our expectations, the


significant slowdown in growth momentum and the persistently difficult


general conditions, we have adjusted our previous sales and earnings


estimates downwards. For the current 2023 financial year, we are now


forecasting sales of EUR 307.14 million (previously: EUR 323.88 million) and


EBITDA of EUR 0.64 million (previously: EUR 9.58 million). Our significantly


reduced operating earnings forecast is the result of a lower expected


business volume as well as significantly higher expected one-off costs and


special costs (e.g. restructuring costs).



For the following financial year 2024, we expect sales of EUR 316.86 million


(previously: EUR 357.17 million) and EBITDA of EUR 13.31 million (previously: EUR


24.76 million). In the following year 2025, sales and EBITDA should


increase again to EUR 345.89 million (previously: EUR 379.73 million) and EUR


21.10 million (previously: EUR 37.94 million) respectively.



Our forecast for the Landi Renzo Group's future margin recovery is based on


rather conservative assumptions, i.e. the expected improvement in Group


profitability may be significantly stronger if, for example, the


after-market business and infrastructure business recover more quickly.



Overall, despite their temporary weakness, we believe that the Landi Renzo


Group is in a good starting position to return to a significant growth


trajectory from the coming 2024 financial year. The expected recovery of


the high-margin after-market business and the increased expansion of the


infrastructure and MHD business (mid- and heavy-duty business) should prove


to be key growth drivers. Landi Renzo has recently gained significant


momentum, particularly in the expansion of their high-margin MHD business


(LNG & CNG trucks), and should also be able to continue their growth streak


in this niche. Thanks to an expected improved sales mix in the 'Green


Transportation segment' (higher share of the lucrative after-market


business and MHD business) and the forecast recovery of their profitable


infrastructure business, this technology company should be able to


significantly improve its earnings situation from the coming financial


year.



The measures initiated by the management to optimise and strengthen their


business model and corporate structure should also help the technology


group to continue its growth trajectory in the area of sustainable


mobility, particularly in mid and heavy-duty vehicles, as well as in the


area of natural gas, biomethane and hydrogen infrastructures. At the same


time, the acceleration of growth and the optimisation of their business


model should also lead to a significant improvement in future


profitability.



We assume that Landi Renzo's management will publish new corporate guidance


in the first quarter of the coming 2024 financial year.



In light of our lowered sales and earnings forecasts for the current


financial year and subsequent years, we have lowered our previous price


target to EUR 0.60 (previously: EUR 0.70) per share. In view of the current


share price level, we therefore assign a 'BUY' rating and see significant


upside potential in the Landi Renzo share.




Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28597.pdf



