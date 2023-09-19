Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Landi Renzo S.p.A. (von GBC AG): Buy




20.09.23 10:01
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Landi Renzo S.p.A. - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Landi Renzo S.p.A.



Unternehmen: Landi Renzo S.p.A.


ISIN: IT0004210289



Anlass der Studie: Research study (Anno)


Empfehlung: Buy


Kursziel: 0.70 EUR


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker



FY 2023 will be a transition year; revenue development strong; earnings


development weak; unfavourable revenue mix weights; from 2025 onwards clear


winner of green energy transition; GBC estimates and price target adjusted;


BUY rating confirmed



Business development FY 2022



Based on the published business figures for the past financial year 2022,


the Landi Renzo Group continued its dynamic growth in the past financial


period despite difficult macroeconomic factors (high inflation on the


procurement and energy markets, etc.) and challenging general conditions


(Ukraine war, supply chain problems, etc.). Compared to the same period of


the previous year, Group turnover increased significantly by 26.6% to EUR


306.30 million (previous year: EUR 241.99 million). On a comparable basis


(full-year consolidation of SAFE & CEC & Metatron), a significant increase


in turnover of 10.1% was also achieved.



(Organic) growth effects in both business segments - Green Transportation


and Clean Tech Solutions - contributed significantly to the dynamic


increase in Group turnover. The main growth drivers were the infrastructure


business (Clean Tech Solutions business) and the European automotive


supplier business (OEM business in the passenger car sector) of the Green


Transportation division.



The Group's revenues were primarily generated by the core business area of


Green Transportation. In this business unit, revenues grew significantly by


16.7% to EUR 201.73 million (previous year: EUR 172.91 million), mainly due to


volume effects in connection with business activities with OEM customers.


Landi Renzo benefited in particular from strong OEM customer demand due to


increased sales of LPG cars within the EU.



The Clean Tech Solutions business field was able to increase its segment


revenues even more strongly with a 51.4% increase to EUR 104.57 million


(previous year: EUR 69.08 million). The significant increase in revenues was


mainly based on expanded business activities in the field of biogas and


hydrogen applications.



In contrast to the dynamic development of Group turnover, Landi Renzo had


to accept a significant decline in their operating result (EBITDA) of 12.5%


to EUR 11.04 million (previous year: EUR 12.62 million) in fiscal year 2022


compared to the previous year due to high pressure on margins (high


inflation on the procurement markets, high energy costs, etc.) and price


adjustments that only took effect after a time lag. Consequently, the


EBITDA margin also fell significantly to 3.6% (previous year: 5.2%)


compared to the same period last year.



Adjusted for special costs and one-off costs (e.g. M&A costs), the adjusted


EBITDA (Adj. EBITDA) for the past financial year amounted to EUR 15.26


million, which was a moderate increase of 4.4% compared to the previous


year (PY: EUR 14.61 million). The adjusted EBITDA margin was 5.0% (previous


year: 6.0%).



The adjusted EBITDA of EUR 9.27 million (previous year: EUR 7.21 million) was


generated by the Green Transportation segment and EUR 5.99 million (previous


year: EUR 7.41 million) by the Clean Tech Solutions segment. Both segments


thus contributed to the Group result in a similar way to their share of


Group turnover. In terms of operating profitability, the adjusted EBITDA


margin of 5.0% was relatively robust compared to the margin level of the


previous year (PY: 6.0%).



At the after-tax level, however, this technology company recorded a


negative consolidated result (after minorities) of EUR -14.28 million and


thus had to accept a significant decline compared to the same period of the


previous year (PY: EUR -1.02 million). However, it should be taken into


account that the previous year's result for 2021 was strongly influenced by


a consolidation gain (EUR 8.8 million) from a fair value valuation of SAFE &


CEC.



Overall, this technology company achieved the published turnover guidance,


but fell short of their earnings guidance (improvement in earnings compared


to the previous year). Our turnover forecast (turnover of EUR 287.74 million)


was clearly exceeded, whereas our earnings forecast (EBITDA of EUR 16.77


million) was not achieved.



Business development of Q1 2023



According to the published business figures for the first three months of


the current financial year, the Landi Renzo Group continued on its growth


path in the opening quarter with a 6.4% increase in turnover compared to


the same period last year to EUR 71.17 million.



The Clean Tech Solutions business field proved to be the main growth driver


in the first quarter, increasing its segment revenue significantly by 12.1%


to EUR 23.11 million (Q1 2022: EUR 20.62 million). This division was again able


to benefit from the increased demand for compression solutions for


biomethane, hydrogen and natural gas.



The Green Transportation business unit was also able to further expand its


segment revenue with a moderate 3.8% increase in revenue to EUR 48.05 million


(Q1 2022: EUR 46.30 million). The growth of the core business was driven in


particular by a recovery in the European core markets. In addition, a


gradual recovery of the M & HD market (especially the Chinese market) also


drove segment growth.



On the operating result level, contrary to the growth achieved, the


adjusted EBITDA (Adj. EBITDA) turned negative at EUR -0.96 million (Q1 2022:


EUR 2.67 million) due to a less favourable revenue mix (lower revenue share


of high-margin after-market business) and higher costs on the procurement


side.



Taking into account depreciation, financing and tax effects, a negative


consolidated net result (after minorities) of EUR -9.91 million was achieved


at the end of the first three months of the current financial year (Q1


2022: EUR -3.15 million).



Business development of HY1 2023



Landi Renzo S.p.A. published its half-year figures for the current


financial year 2023 on 11 September 2023. According to these figures, the


technology group continued its growth course in the first six months


despite a challenging environment (high inflation, Ukraine conflict,


aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, etc.), which had a negative impact on


the company's performance. Nevertheless, Group revenues increased


significantly by 5.1% to EUR 151.81 million (HY1 2022: EUR 144.45 million)


compared to the same period of the previous year.




The Group's revenues were mainly generated by the core business area 'Green


Transportation'. In this business unit, segment revenue increased by 11.1%


to EUR 104.30 million (HY1 2022: EUR 93.85 million) due to significant volume


increases in the OEM business.



OEM segment revenue amounted to EUR 65.9 million in the first half of the


year, representing a 33.9% increase in revenue compared to the same period


last year (HY1 2022: EUR 49.2 million). Responsible for this dynamic growth


was a strong increase in bi-fuel and LPG engines in the European passenger


car market and an increase in sales in China in the medium and heavy


commercial vehicle (M & HD) segment (natural gas commercial vehicle


segment).



In contrast, revenues in their after-market business, which includes orders


for conversion kits from dealers and installers in Germany and abroad,


declined by 16.1% to EUR 32.2 million (HY1 2022: EUR 32.2 million) as a result


of sales requirements in some regions (such as North Africa, Latin America


and Eastern Europe).



The Clean Tech Solutions (SAFE & CEC) business segment generated sales of EUR


47.50 million in the first six months of the current financial year, which


corresponds to a moderate decline in sales of around 6.0% compared to the


same period of the previous year (HY1 2022: EUR 50.6 million). According to


the company, the segment's revenue was negatively impacted by declining


sales volumes in methane applications, especially in the North African


market. On the other hand, in our estimation, the sales revenues generated


with biogas and hydrogen applications should have recorded significant


sales growth compared to the same period last year.



In contrast to the positive sales development, the consolidated operating


result (EBITDA) turned negative in comparison to the same period of the


previous year at EUR -0.31 million (HY1 2022: EUR 5.31 million). The decline in


earnings is mainly due to an unfavourable revenue mix in the 'Green


Transportation' segment (more OEM revenue, but less particularly


high-margin after-market revenue), which could only be partially offset by


the improved margin development in the Clean Tech Solutions segment.



Adjusted for one-off costs (e.g. M&A costs), adjusted EBITDA (Adj. EBITDA)


for the first half of 2022 amounted to EUR 3.90 million, which was below the


previous year's level (HY1 2022: EUR 6.54 million). In terms of earnings


composition, the 'Clean Tech Solutions' segment accounted for the majority


of the Group's earnings with an adjusted segment result of EUR 3.80 million


(HY1 2022: EUR 3.23 million). The 'Green Transportation' segment achieved an


adjusted EBITDA of EUR 0.20 million (HY1 2022: EUR 3.32 million).



On a net level, the technology group had to accept a negative net result


(after minority interests) of EUR -20.93 million, which was below the


previous year's result (HY1 2022: EUR -6.83 million). It should be noted that


the net result of the first half of the year was also burdened by extensive


write-offs of deferred tax assets in the amount of EUR 5.9 million.



Forecast and evaluation



With the publication of the half-year figures, Landi Renzo's management has


adjusted its previous corporate guidance (previously expected: increase in


sales and improved margin development compared to the previous year)


downwards.



Based on the results of the first half of the year and the existing order


backlog, the company expects revenue growth for the current year in the


core 'Green Transportation' segment, which should result primarily from


higher sales in the OEM segment. For the 'Clean Tech Solutions' segment,


the technology company expects revenues at the level of the previous year,


but an improvement in profitability (on an adjusted EBITDA basis) compared


to the previous year. With regard to the profitability (on an adjusted


EBITDA basis) of the 'Green Transportation' segment, Landi Renzo expects a


lower profitability compared to the previous financial year. However, a


significantly better margin development is expected for the second half of


the financial year compared to the first half.



Against the background of the earnings performance below our expectations


and the adjusted corporate outlook, we have adjusted our previous earnings


forecasts downwards. For the current financial year and the following year


2024, we now expect EBITDA of


EUR 9.58 million (previously: EUR 30.61 million) and EUR 24.76 million


(previously: EUR 38.50 million) respectively. For the following financial


year 2025, which we have included in our detailed estimate period for the


first time, we expect revenue of EUR 379.73 million and EBITDA of EUR 37.94


million.



The significant earnings growth we forecast from the 2024 financial year


onwards should be achieved through the recovery of the after-market


business and the increased expansion of the high-margin M & HD and


infrastructure business. In parallel to the expected significant


improvement in earnings, profitability should also increase significantly.



Overall, we remain convinced that the Landi Renzo Group will succeed in


benefiting from the advancing energy transition with its good market


position in both business areas. In particular, the continuing high level


of political support (US Inflation Reduction Act, REPower EU Plan, etc.) to


promote investments in renewable energies (including diversification of


energy supply) and green mobility/transportation forms and the


infrastructure required for this (hydrogen filling stations, etc.) should


further boost future business development.



Based on our lowered earnings forecasts for the financial years 2023 and


2024 and the increased cost of capital due to the rise in the risk-free


interest rate (from 1.25% to 2.00%) in our valuation model, we have lowered


our previous target price to EUR 0.70 (previously: EUR 0.98) per share. The


roll-over effect (price target related to the following FY 2024 instead of


the previous FY 2023) has counteracted an even stronger price target


reduction. With regard to the current price level, we continue to give the


Landi Renzo share a 'BUY' rating and see significant upside potential.




Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/27781.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstrasse 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (6a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


+++++++++++++++


Date (time) of completion: 19/09/2023 (13:27 pm)


Date (time) of first distribution: 20/09/2023 (10:00 am)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Eilt: US-Militär ordert Drohnen dieses Drone Hot Stock
Massives Kaufsignal nach 1.546% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX)

Draganfly Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,488 € 0,50 € -0,012 € -2,40% 20.09./11:27
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IT0004210289 A0MUQC 0,62 € 0,38 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,469 € +0,11%  11:28
München 0,507 € -1,55%  08:03
Frankfurt 0,488 € -2,40%  08:06
Berlin 0,487 € -2,60%  08:03
  = Realtime
Aktuell
KI Aktientip entwickelt revolutionäre Gesundheits App. Neuer 400% AI Hot Stock nach 144.636% mit NVIDIA ($NVDA) und 180.548% mit Microsoft ($MSFT)

Vice Health and Wellness Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...