Original-Research: Landi Renzo S.p.A. (von GBC AG): Buy

Original-Research: Landi Renzo S.p.A. - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Landi Renzo S.p.A.

Unternehmen: Landi Renzo S.p.A.

ISIN: IT0004210289

Anlass der Studie: Research Note

Empfehlung: Buy

Kursziel: 0.98 EUR

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker

HY1 2022: Continuation of dynamic revenue growth despite more challenging

market environment; significant earnings improvements; GBC estimates and

target price maintained after confirmation of corporate guidance

Business development in HY1 2022

Landi Renzo S.p.A. announced its half-year figures for the current business

year in mid-September. According to these figures, the technology company

was able to continue its dynamic growth course in the first six months

despite difficult general conditions (the Ukraine conflict, after-effects

of the COVID-19 pandemic, etc.), which had a negative impact on turnover

and results. Compared to the same period of the previous year, Group

revenues increased significantly by 50.0% to EUR 144.45 million (first half

of 2021: EUR 95.96 million).

This was due to strong (organic) growth effects from an increased business

volume in both business fields - Green Transportation and Clean Tech

Solutions. In addition, inorganic growth effects resulting from the

acquisitions (Metatron Group and Idro Meccanica) also contributed

significantly to the positive turnover trend.

The Group's sales revenues were primarily generated by the core business

field of Green Transportation. In this segment, revenue increased

significantly by 22.0% to EUR 93.85 million (first half of 2021: EUR 76.94

million), mainly due to business growth in the aftermarket sector

(especially in Europe and Turkey) and the M&HD sector. The Metatron Group,

which was acquired in the summer of 2021, contributed EUR 6.68 million to the

segment's revenue increase.

The Clean Tech Solutions business field (SAFE & CEC, consolidation of the

investment from May 2021) was also able to increase its segment revenues

dynamically by 160.0% to EUR 50.60 million (first half of 2021: EUR 19.02

million), of which EUR 2.72 million is attributable to Idro Meccanica S.r.l.,

which was acquired at the beginning of the year. With its compressor

systems, the business unit benefited in particular from increased demand

for natural gas and biogas infrastructures (CNG business growth: +14.0%;

RNG growth: +127.0%). In addition, the company also observed increased

demand for hydrogen compressor solutions and accordingly also achieved an

increased business volume in this area.

On a pro forma basis, segment revenues increased by 18.8% to EUR 50.60

million compared to the same period of the previous year (pro forma

revenues including SAFE & CEC revenues from January to June 2021: HY1 2021:

EUR 42.60 million). With regard to the order situation, the Landi Renzo Group

announced that the order backlog at the end of the half-year was

significantly above the previous year's level. This means that this

business field has a good starting point to continue the growth course of

the segment.

All in all, the sales growth achieved showed that the Group portfolio and

the technologies it offers were in strong demand from the various customer

groups.

In parallel to the positive development of turnover, the Group's operating

profit (EBITDA) rose significantly by 49.2% to EUR 5.31 million (first half

of 2021: EUR 3.56 million) compared to the same period of the previous year.

Adjusted for one-off costs (e.g. M&A costs), adjusted EBITDA (Adj. EBITDA)

for the first half of 2022 amounted to EUR 6.54 million, which was around

46.0% higher than in the same period of the previous year (first half of

2021: EUR 4.48 million).

With EUR 3.32 million adjusted EBITDA in the Green Transportation segment

(first half of 2021: EUR 1.74 million) and EUR 3.23 million adjusted EBITDA in

the Clean Tech Solutions segment (first half of 2021: EUR 2.74 million),

around half of the Group operating result was attributable to the

respective business segment. In terms of Group profitability, the adjusted

EBITDA margin of 4.53% confirmed the operating margin level of the previous

year's period (first half of 2021: 4.67%).

On a net level, the technology group had to accept a negative annual result

(after minorities) of EUR -6.83 million in the first six months of the

current financial year. However, it should be taken into account that the

net result of the same period of the previous year was very strongly

positively influenced by a consolidation gain from a fair value measurement

of SAFE & CEC amounting to EUR 8.80 million. Accordingly, the net result on a

comparable basis has also improved noticeably after deducting this special

effect, which was not operationally related.

Business development in Q2 2022

The steady dynamic growth of the technology group is also particularly

evident in the quarterly analysis. After a high-growth first quarter

(+101.2% increase in revenue compared to Q1 2021), Landi Renzo continued on

its growth path with high growth momentum in the second quarter of the

current financial year with a 23.6% increase in consolidated revenue to EUR

77.53 million (Q2 2021: EUR 62.70 million).

The infrastructure business, which is represented by the SAFE & CEC Group,

proved to be the main growth driver. In this business field, revenue

increased significantly by 57.6% to EUR 29.98 million (Q2 2021: EUR 19.02

million) compared to the same quarter of the previous year. The core

business field Green Transportation also recorded significant growth in the

past second quarter and increased its segment revenues by 8.90% to EUR 47.55

million (Q2 2021: EUR 43.68 million).

At the operating result level, EBITDA increased significantly by 8.4% to EUR

3.48 million (Q2 2021: EUR 3.21 million) in line with their positive business

development. In parallel, the EBITDA margin decreased slightly to 4.49% (Q2

2021: 5.11%). In contrast, Group EBITDA adjusted for one-off costs (e.g.

M&A costs) decreased only slightly by 2.5% to EUR 3.87 million (Q2 2021: EUR

3.97 million) compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the

same step, the adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 5.00% (Q2 2021: 6.33%).

This still reflects the ongoing pressure on margins due to high cost

inflation in the procurement markets.

Overall, the development of turnover in the first half of 2022 was

satisfactory. Despite the challenging general conditions, we succeeded in

continuing on our growth path with momentum. Landi Renzo's earnings

performance was in line with our expectations.

Forecast and evaluation

Against the backdrop of the solid half-year performance, the promising

growth strategy and the confirmed corporate guidance, we have also

maintained our previous forecasts for the current financial year and the

following years.

Overall, we believe that the Landi Renzo Group, with its strategy and

positioning, is still well positioned to continue dynamically on its growth

path. Parallel to this, it should be possible to achieve significant

improvements in results.

Based on our unchanged revenue and earnings estimates, we hereby confirm

our previous price target of EUR 0.98 per share. In view of the current price

level, we continue to give the share a 'buy' rating and see significant

upside potential.

