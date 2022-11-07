Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Landi Renzo S.p.A. (von GBC AG): Buy




08.11.22 10:32
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Landi Renzo S.p.A. - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Landi Renzo S.p.A.



Unternehmen: Landi Renzo S.p.A.


ISIN: IT0004210289



Anlass der Studie: Research Note


Empfehlung: Buy


Kursziel: 0.98 EUR


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker



HY1 2022: Continuation of dynamic revenue growth despite more challenging


market environment; significant earnings improvements; GBC estimates and


target price maintained after confirmation of corporate guidance



Business development in HY1 2022



Landi Renzo S.p.A. announced its half-year figures for the current business


year in mid-September. According to these figures, the technology company


was able to continue its dynamic growth course in the first six months


despite difficult general conditions (the Ukraine conflict, after-effects


of the COVID-19 pandemic, etc.), which had a negative impact on turnover


and results. Compared to the same period of the previous year, Group


revenues increased significantly by 50.0% to EUR 144.45 million (first half


of 2021: EUR 95.96 million).



This was due to strong (organic) growth effects from an increased business


volume in both business fields - Green Transportation and Clean Tech


Solutions. In addition, inorganic growth effects resulting from the


acquisitions (Metatron Group and Idro Meccanica) also contributed


significantly to the positive turnover trend.



The Group's sales revenues were primarily generated by the core business


field of Green Transportation. In this segment, revenue increased


significantly by 22.0% to EUR 93.85 million (first half of 2021: EUR 76.94


million), mainly due to business growth in the aftermarket sector


(especially in Europe and Turkey) and the M&HD sector. The Metatron Group,


which was acquired in the summer of 2021, contributed EUR 6.68 million to the


segment's revenue increase.



The Clean Tech Solutions business field (SAFE & CEC, consolidation of the


investment from May 2021) was also able to increase its segment revenues


dynamically by 160.0% to EUR 50.60 million (first half of 2021: EUR 19.02


million), of which EUR 2.72 million is attributable to Idro Meccanica S.r.l.,


which was acquired at the beginning of the year. With its compressor


systems, the business unit benefited in particular from increased demand


for natural gas and biogas infrastructures (CNG business growth: +14.0%;


RNG growth: +127.0%). In addition, the company also observed increased


demand for hydrogen compressor solutions and accordingly also achieved an


increased business volume in this area.



On a pro forma basis, segment revenues increased by 18.8% to EUR 50.60


million compared to the same period of the previous year (pro forma


revenues including SAFE & CEC revenues from January to June 2021: HY1 2021:


EUR 42.60 million). With regard to the order situation, the Landi Renzo Group


announced that the order backlog at the end of the half-year was


significantly above the previous year's level. This means that this


business field has a good starting point to continue the growth course of


the segment.



All in all, the sales growth achieved showed that the Group portfolio and


the technologies it offers were in strong demand from the various customer


groups.



In parallel to the positive development of turnover, the Group's operating


profit (EBITDA) rose significantly by 49.2% to EUR 5.31 million (first half


of 2021: EUR 3.56 million) compared to the same period of the previous year.


Adjusted for one-off costs (e.g. M&A costs), adjusted EBITDA (Adj. EBITDA)


for the first half of 2022 amounted to EUR 6.54 million, which was around


46.0% higher than in the same period of the previous year (first half of


2021: EUR 4.48 million).



With EUR 3.32 million adjusted EBITDA in the Green Transportation segment


(first half of 2021: EUR 1.74 million) and EUR 3.23 million adjusted EBITDA in


the Clean Tech Solutions segment (first half of 2021: EUR 2.74 million),


around half of the Group operating result was attributable to the


respective business segment. In terms of Group profitability, the adjusted


EBITDA margin of 4.53% confirmed the operating margin level of the previous


year's period (first half of 2021: 4.67%).



On a net level, the technology group had to accept a negative annual result


(after minorities) of EUR -6.83 million in the first six months of the


current financial year. However, it should be taken into account that the


net result of the same period of the previous year was very strongly


positively influenced by a consolidation gain from a fair value measurement


of SAFE & CEC amounting to EUR 8.80 million. Accordingly, the net result on a


comparable basis has also improved noticeably after deducting this special


effect, which was not operationally related.



Business development in Q2 2022



The steady dynamic growth of the technology group is also particularly


evident in the quarterly analysis. After a high-growth first quarter


(+101.2% increase in revenue compared to Q1 2021), Landi Renzo continued on


its growth path with high growth momentum in the second quarter of the


current financial year with a 23.6% increase in consolidated revenue to EUR


77.53 million (Q2 2021: EUR 62.70 million).



The infrastructure business, which is represented by the SAFE & CEC Group,


proved to be the main growth driver. In this business field, revenue


increased significantly by 57.6% to EUR 29.98 million (Q2 2021: EUR 19.02


million) compared to the same quarter of the previous year. The core


business field Green Transportation also recorded significant growth in the


past second quarter and increased its segment revenues by 8.90% to EUR 47.55


million (Q2 2021: EUR 43.68 million).



At the operating result level, EBITDA increased significantly by 8.4% to EUR


3.48 million (Q2 2021: EUR 3.21 million) in line with their positive business


development. In parallel, the EBITDA margin decreased slightly to 4.49% (Q2


2021: 5.11%). In contrast, Group EBITDA adjusted for one-off costs (e.g.


M&A costs) decreased only slightly by 2.5% to EUR 3.87 million (Q2 2021: EUR


3.97 million) compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the


same step, the adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 5.00% (Q2 2021: 6.33%).


This still reflects the ongoing pressure on margins due to high cost


inflation in the procurement markets.



Overall, the development of turnover in the first half of 2022 was


satisfactory. Despite the challenging general conditions, we succeeded in


continuing on our growth path with momentum. Landi Renzo's earnings


performance was in line with our expectations.



Forecast and evaluation



Against the backdrop of the solid half-year performance, the promising


growth strategy and the confirmed corporate guidance, we have also


maintained our previous forecasts for the current financial year and the


following years.



Overall, we believe that the Landi Renzo Group, with its strategy and


positioning, is still well positioned to continue dynamically on its growth


path. Parallel to this, it should be possible to achieve significant


improvements in results.



Based on our unchanged revenue and earnings estimates, we hereby confirm


our previous price target of EUR 0.98 per share. In view of the current price


level, we continue to give the share a 'buy' rating and see significant


upside potential.




Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/25835.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstrasse 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (6a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


Date (time) of completion: 07/11/2022 (16:22 pm)


Date (time) of first distribution: 08/11/2022 (10:30 am)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



