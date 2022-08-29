Original-Research: Landi Renzo S.p.A. (von GBC AG): Buy

^

Original-Research: Landi Renzo S.p.A. - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Landi Renzo S.p.A.

Unternehmen: Landi Renzo S.p.A.

ISIN: IT0004210289

Anlass der Studie: Research study (Initial Coverage)

Empfehlung: Buy

Kursziel: 0.98 EUR

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker

The specialist for alternative fuels and hydrogen/biogas infrastructures;

Leading market positioning in alternative fuel systems and gas and hydrogen

infrastructures; Strong market trend towards biomethane and hydrogen

ensures high growth potential in gas/hydrogen mobility and infrastructure

business of the technology group; Promising growth strategy should enable

dynamic growth in revenue and earnings; Target price: 0.98 EUR; Rating: Buy

Revenue and earnings development 2021

The Landi Renzo Group's past financial year was characterised by

significant growth, the first-time consolidation of the SAFE & CEC joint

venture and the Metatron acquisition, as well as the ongoing corona

pandemic.

In the past financial year, the Landi Renzo Group was able to continue on

its growth path with a dynamic increase in Group revenue of 69.9% to EUR

241.99 million (PY: EUR 142.46 million). In particular, the first-time

consolidation of the SAFE & CEC Group (infrastructure business; with

revenue contribution through consolidation of EUR 69.08 million), after

Landi Renzo had previously gained control over the joint venture (51.0%

stake), led to this leap in growth. Adjusted for the consolidation effects

of SAFE & CEC and the Metatron acquisition (revenue contribution through

consolidation: EUR 6.10 million), there was a significant increase in

revenue for the core business (Green Transportation), also on a comparable

basis to the previous year, increasing by 17.1% to EUR 166.82 million. In

terms of the regional distribution of revenues, the Landi Renzo Group

generated 55.5% of its consolidated revenues of EUR 241.99 million in

Europe in the past financial year. The remaining revenues were generated in

North and South America (15.9%) and Asia and the rest of the world (28.6%).

Through the acquisition of Metatron in the summer of 2021, Landi Renzo has

significantly strengthened its Green Transportation segment in the area of

gas and hydrogen technologies for the propulsion of medium and heavy-duty

commercial vehicles (Mid & Heavy Duty) and at the same time significantly

expanded its geographical presence and customer base in this business

segment.

Significant increases were also achieved at the operating result level.

EBITDA (Adj. EBITDA) adjusted for special and non-recurring costs rose

significantly by 82.3% to EUR 14.61 million (previous year: EUR 8.02

million) compared to the previous year. The same applies to the reported

EBITDA, which jumped by 89.8% to EUR 12.62 million (previous year: EUR 6.65

million). The adjusted EBITDA margin (Adj. EBITDA margin) increased by

slightly to 6.0% (previous year: 5.6%). An even more positive margin

development was countered by negative effects, mainly in the form of high

material price inflation and supply chain problems, from the ongoing corona

pandemic.

The earnings contribution from the first-time full consolidation of the

infrastructure business of SAFE & CEC (Adj. EBITDA contribution: EUR 7.40

million) had a particularly positive effect on the operating result.

Taking into account depreciation, financing and tax effects, the net result

(after minority interests) for the past financial year was EUR -0.98

million, which is a significant improvement over the previous year (PY: EUR

-7.66 million). The net result was positively influenced by a positive

consolidation gain from the fair value valuation of SAFE & CEC (EUR 8.80

million).

The company also announced that on a pro forma basis (i.e. assuming full

consolidation of Metatron, SAFE & CEC, and the Indian JV for a full 12

months), it would have achieved consolidated sales of EUR 297.8 million and

adjusted EBITDA (Adj. EBITDA) of EUR 22.3 million in the past financial

year. The Clean Tech Solutions business segment accounted for more than

30.0% of this revenue.

Furthermore, in August of this year, the company announced the successful

completion of their subscription period (subscribed volume: EUR 57.1

million) for its initiated capital measure with a volume of up to EUR 60.0

million. With the help of this cash inflow, the company refinanced

acquisitions (Metatron, Idro Meccanica) and, at the same time, strengthened

its capital structure in order to advance the further growth-oriented

development of the company. In the course of this capital increase, a new

strategic shareholder, Itaca/Tamburi, was added to the shareholder base to

support the majority shareholder, the Landi family, in the long-term

development of the company. The current CEO, Christiano Musi, also

participated in the capital increase as a co-investor.

Overall, the Landi Renzo Group succeeded in returning to its growth path

last year and benefited from significant recovery effects in its core

business. The first-time consolidation of their infrastructure business

clearly boosted their revenue and earnings situation. The negative

influences of the still ongoing corona pandemic has stood in the way of an

even more positive operational development. On a strategic level, the

company has also significantly expanded its product portfolio with gas and

hydrogen solutions through the targeted acquisitions of Metatron and Idro

Meccanica, thereby substantially strengthening its market position. In

addition, the previously installed base of gas compressors (>6,000) was

increased by around 150 hydrogen compressors as part of their inorganic

growth.

Revenues and earnings forecasts

The Landi Renzo Group generally pursues a growth-oriented corporate

strategy. Key elements of this strategy are the further expansion of the

two divisions 'Green Transportation' and 'Clean Tech Solutions'.

In the core business 'Green Transportation' (components and systems for gas

and hydrogen mobility), growth is to be driven forward with the help of an

increased focus on emerging markets, such as India with strong growth in

gas mobility in this region and new markets. In addition, the Group intends

to strongly expand segment growth by expanding its business in the field of

gas and hydrogen mobility for medium and heavy trucks (the so-called Mid &

Heavy Duty segment). Market experts see a high growth potential for gas and

hydrogen technologies in this niche in particular, as gas-related

technologies in this area represent the only practicable alternative to

traditional diesel-powered trucks to date.

In the second division, 'Clean Tech Solutions' (compressor solutions for

infrastructures), the company aims to further expand its infrastructure

business with a focus on natural gas, biogas and hydrogen infrastructures

(including biogas and hydrogen filling stations, etc.). The expansion of

the compressor installation base associated with the compressor business

should also significantly increase the related high-margin maintenance and

service revenues and thus lead to lucrative recurring after-sales revenues.

M&As are also an important factor in the company's strategy. The company

always keeps the option open to expand or strengthen its technological

competence and customer base as well as its geographical presence through

targeted transactions.

For the current business year, Landi Renzo expects improvements in

consolidated sales and earnings compared to the previous year. Despite this

merely qualitative outlook for the current business period, the technology

company has published a long-term sales and earnings plan (new Business

Plan 2022 to 2025). According to this, the technology group expects average

annual revenue growth of 15.0% (CAGR) and double-digit EBITDA growth of

25.0% (CAGR) until 2025, whereby inorganic growth effects are not included

in this planning.

In Q1 2022, the company already achieved significant growth in revenue

(+100.1% to EUR 66.90 million) and EBITDA (+350.0% to EUR 1.80 million) and

thus already achieved a positive opening quarter. According to our

estimates, the order backlog in the Clean Tech Solutions segment amounted

to around EUR 85.0 million at the end of the first quarter and thus

provided a good starting point for further growth.

Against the background of this good positioning, the high innovative

strength and the promising growth strategy of the company, we also expect

dynamic sales development in the coming years. Both the 'Green

Transportation' segment and the 'Clean Tech Solutions' business field

should be able to record significant sales growth in the future due to

their strong market positions. Accordingly, we expect an increase in

revenue to EUR 287.74 million (previous year: EUR 241.99 million) for the

current financial year. For the following financial years 2023 and 2024, we

expect a further increase in revenue to EUR 323.88 million and EUR 357.17

million respectively.

Parallel to their dynamic growth in revenue, we expect significant

improvements in earnings in the coming years. Significant earnings growth

should be achieved primarily through the increased expansion of the

components and systems business for medium and heavy trucks and the

expansion of their infrastructure business (primarily thanks to the high-

margin after-sales business) since these business areas generally have

significantly higher margins than the previous core business (improved

revenue mix). In addition, we assume that the high scalability of the

business model and expected volume effects will lead to a disproportionate

increase in future earnings at all earnings levels. In addition, we expect

significant synergy effects from the integration of the companies acquired

in the past and from the even closer integration of the complementary

business areas, which should also significantly boost future earnings

development. According to its own information, Landi Renzo expects annual

savings of EUR 6.00 to 7.00 million from the group integration of the

acquired companies. Furthermore, expected price adjustments due to higher

procurement prices should also positively influence their future margin

development.

Specifically, we calculate an EBITDA of EUR 16.77 million for the current

financial year. In the following financial years 2024 and 2025, a further

increase in earnings to EUR 30.61 million and EUR 38.50 million

respectively should be possible due to the onset of economies of scale/

volume effects, synergies and a further improvement in the revenue mix. In

parallel, we expect a gradual increase in the EBITDA margin from 5.2% in

2021 to 10.8% in 2024.

Overall, we believe that the Landi Renzo Group is well positioned in both

business segments to benefit from the growth area of 'Green Mobility' and

the increased investments in gas and hydrogen infrastructures (due to the

biogas and hydrogen boom). This should enable the company to dynamically

continue on its growth path and achieve a disproportionately high

development of earnings.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/25205.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

GBC AG

Halderstrasse 27

86150 Augsburg

0821 / 241133 0

research@gbc-ag.de

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (6a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung

Date (time) of completion: 29/08/2022 (10:08 am)

Date (time) of first distribution: 29/08/2022 (11:00 am)

-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.

Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung

oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°