Original-Research: Landi Renzo S.p.A. (von GBC AG): Buy

Original-Research: Landi Renzo S.p.A. - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Landi Renzo S.p.A.



Unternehmen: Landi Renzo S.p.A.


ISIN: IT0004210289



Anlass der Studie: Research study (Initial Coverage)


Empfehlung: Buy


Kursziel: 0.98 EUR


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker



The specialist for alternative fuels and hydrogen/biogas infrastructures;


Leading market positioning in alternative fuel systems and gas and hydrogen


infrastructures; Strong market trend towards biomethane and hydrogen


ensures high growth potential in gas/hydrogen mobility and infrastructure


business of the technology group; Promising growth strategy should enable


dynamic growth in revenue and earnings; Target price: 0.98 EUR; Rating: Buy



Revenue and earnings development 2021



The Landi Renzo Group's past financial year was characterised by


significant growth, the first-time consolidation of the SAFE & CEC joint


venture and the Metatron acquisition, as well as the ongoing corona


pandemic.



In the past financial year, the Landi Renzo Group was able to continue on


its growth path with a dynamic increase in Group revenue of 69.9% to EUR


241.99 million (PY: EUR 142.46 million). In particular, the first-time


consolidation of the SAFE & CEC Group (infrastructure business; with


revenue contribution through consolidation of EUR 69.08 million), after


Landi Renzo had previously gained control over the joint venture (51.0%


stake), led to this leap in growth. Adjusted for the consolidation effects


of SAFE & CEC and the Metatron acquisition (revenue contribution through


consolidation: EUR 6.10 million), there was a significant increase in


revenue for the core business (Green Transportation), also on a comparable


basis to the previous year, increasing by 17.1% to EUR 166.82 million. In


terms of the regional distribution of revenues, the Landi Renzo Group


generated 55.5% of its consolidated revenues of EUR 241.99 million in


Europe in the past financial year. The remaining revenues were generated in


North and South America (15.9%) and Asia and the rest of the world (28.6%).



Through the acquisition of Metatron in the summer of 2021, Landi Renzo has


significantly strengthened its Green Transportation segment in the area of


gas and hydrogen technologies for the propulsion of medium and heavy-duty


commercial vehicles (Mid & Heavy Duty) and at the same time significantly


expanded its geographical presence and customer base in this business


segment.



Significant increases were also achieved at the operating result level.


EBITDA (Adj. EBITDA) adjusted for special and non-recurring costs rose


significantly by 82.3% to EUR 14.61 million (previous year: EUR 8.02


million) compared to the previous year. The same applies to the reported


EBITDA, which jumped by 89.8% to EUR 12.62 million (previous year: EUR 6.65


million). The adjusted EBITDA margin (Adj. EBITDA margin) increased by


slightly to 6.0% (previous year: 5.6%). An even more positive margin


development was countered by negative effects, mainly in the form of high


material price inflation and supply chain problems, from the ongoing corona


pandemic.



The earnings contribution from the first-time full consolidation of the


infrastructure business of SAFE & CEC (Adj. EBITDA contribution: EUR 7.40


million) had a particularly positive effect on the operating result.



Taking into account depreciation, financing and tax effects, the net result


(after minority interests) for the past financial year was EUR -0.98


million, which is a significant improvement over the previous year (PY: EUR


-7.66 million). The net result was positively influenced by a positive


consolidation gain from the fair value valuation of SAFE & CEC (EUR 8.80


million).



The company also announced that on a pro forma basis (i.e. assuming full


consolidation of Metatron, SAFE & CEC, and the Indian JV for a full 12


months), it would have achieved consolidated sales of EUR 297.8 million and


adjusted EBITDA (Adj. EBITDA) of EUR 22.3 million in the past financial


year. The Clean Tech Solutions business segment accounted for more than


30.0% of this revenue.



Furthermore, in August of this year, the company announced the successful


completion of their subscription period (subscribed volume: EUR 57.1


million) for its initiated capital measure with a volume of up to EUR 60.0


million. With the help of this cash inflow, the company refinanced


acquisitions (Metatron, Idro Meccanica) and, at the same time, strengthened


its capital structure in order to advance the further growth-oriented


development of the company. In the course of this capital increase, a new


strategic shareholder, Itaca/Tamburi, was added to the shareholder base to


support the majority shareholder, the Landi family, in the long-term


development of the company. The current CEO, Christiano Musi, also


participated in the capital increase as a co-investor.



Overall, the Landi Renzo Group succeeded in returning to its growth path


last year and benefited from significant recovery effects in its core


business. The first-time consolidation of their infrastructure business


clearly boosted their revenue and earnings situation. The negative


influences of the still ongoing corona pandemic has stood in the way of an


even more positive operational development. On a strategic level, the


company has also significantly expanded its product portfolio with gas and


hydrogen solutions through the targeted acquisitions of Metatron and Idro


Meccanica, thereby substantially strengthening its market position. In


addition, the previously installed base of gas compressors (>6,000) was


increased by around 150 hydrogen compressors as part of their inorganic


growth.



Revenues and earnings forecasts



The Landi Renzo Group generally pursues a growth-oriented corporate


strategy. Key elements of this strategy are the further expansion of the


two divisions 'Green Transportation' and 'Clean Tech Solutions'.



In the core business 'Green Transportation' (components and systems for gas


and hydrogen mobility), growth is to be driven forward with the help of an


increased focus on emerging markets, such as India with strong growth in


gas mobility in this region and new markets. In addition, the Group intends


to strongly expand segment growth by expanding its business in the field of


gas and hydrogen mobility for medium and heavy trucks (the so-called Mid &


Heavy Duty segment). Market experts see a high growth potential for gas and


hydrogen technologies in this niche in particular, as gas-related


technologies in this area represent the only practicable alternative to


traditional diesel-powered trucks to date.



In the second division, 'Clean Tech Solutions' (compressor solutions for


infrastructures), the company aims to further expand its infrastructure


business with a focus on natural gas, biogas and hydrogen infrastructures


(including biogas and hydrogen filling stations, etc.). The expansion of


the compressor installation base associated with the compressor business


should also significantly increase the related high-margin maintenance and


service revenues and thus lead to lucrative recurring after-sales revenues.



M&As are also an important factor in the company's strategy. The company


always keeps the option open to expand or strengthen its technological


competence and customer base as well as its geographical presence through


targeted transactions.



For the current business year, Landi Renzo expects improvements in


consolidated sales and earnings compared to the previous year. Despite this


merely qualitative outlook for the current business period, the technology


company has published a long-term sales and earnings plan (new Business


Plan 2022 to 2025). According to this, the technology group expects average


annual revenue growth of 15.0% (CAGR) and double-digit EBITDA growth of


25.0% (CAGR) until 2025, whereby inorganic growth effects are not included


in this planning.



In Q1 2022, the company already achieved significant growth in revenue


(+100.1% to EUR 66.90 million) and EBITDA (+350.0% to EUR 1.80 million) and


thus already achieved a positive opening quarter. According to our


estimates, the order backlog in the Clean Tech Solutions segment amounted


to around EUR 85.0 million at the end of the first quarter and thus


provided a good starting point for further growth.



Against the background of this good positioning, the high innovative


strength and the promising growth strategy of the company, we also expect


dynamic sales development in the coming years. Both the 'Green


Transportation' segment and the 'Clean Tech Solutions' business field


should be able to record significant sales growth in the future due to


their strong market positions. Accordingly, we expect an increase in


revenue to EUR 287.74 million (previous year: EUR 241.99 million) for the


current financial year. For the following financial years 2023 and 2024, we


expect a further increase in revenue to EUR 323.88 million and EUR 357.17


million respectively.



Parallel to their dynamic growth in revenue, we expect significant


improvements in earnings in the coming years. Significant earnings growth


should be achieved primarily through the increased expansion of the


components and systems business for medium and heavy trucks and the


expansion of their infrastructure business (primarily thanks to the high-


margin after-sales business) since these business areas generally have


significantly higher margins than the previous core business (improved


revenue mix). In addition, we assume that the high scalability of the


business model and expected volume effects will lead to a disproportionate


increase in future earnings at all earnings levels. In addition, we expect


significant synergy effects from the integration of the companies acquired


in the past and from the even closer integration of the complementary


business areas, which should also significantly boost future earnings


development. According to its own information, Landi Renzo expects annual


savings of EUR 6.00 to 7.00 million from the group integration of the


acquired companies. Furthermore, expected price adjustments due to higher


procurement prices should also positively influence their future margin


development.



Specifically, we calculate an EBITDA of EUR 16.77 million for the current


financial year. In the following financial years 2024 and 2025, a further


increase in earnings to EUR 30.61 million and EUR 38.50 million


respectively should be possible due to the onset of economies of scale/


volume effects, synergies and a further improvement in the revenue mix. In


parallel, we expect a gradual increase in the EBITDA margin from 5.2% in


2021 to 10.8% in 2024.



Overall, we believe that the Landi Renzo Group is well positioned in both


business segments to benefit from the growth area of 'Green Mobility' and


the increased investments in gas and hydrogen infrastructures (due to the


biogas and hydrogen boom). This should enable the company to dynamically


continue on its growth path and achieve a disproportionately high


development of earnings.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/25205.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstrasse 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Date (time) of completion: 29/08/2022 (10:08 am)


Date (time) of first distribution: 29/08/2022 (11:00 am)



Bitte warten...