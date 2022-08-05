Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Landi Renzo S.p.A. - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Landi Renzo S.p.A.



Unternehmen: Landi Renzo S.p.A.


ISIN: IT0004210289



Anlass der Studie: Managementinterview


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Marcel Goldmann



08/08/2022 - GBC Management Interview with Christiano Musi, CEO of the


Landi Renzo Group



'Landi Renzo Group is a global player specialised in energy transition


along the full value chain, aiming to become a global point of reference


for RNG and hydrogen applications for green transportation and clean tech


solutions. By 2025, we expect an increase in revenues with a CAGR of 15%,


and double-digit growth of EBITDA, expected to grow with a CAGR of 25%,


thanks to increasing revenues in segments that have higher margins compared


to our traditional market of light-duty applications.'



Landi Renzo S.p.A. is a technology group that focuses its range of services


on the growth sectors of 'Green Mobility' and 'Clean Technology/


Energy' (through a dedicated company called SAFE&CEC). Through this


positioning, Landi Renzo is very much involved in the ongoing energy


transition, which includes the transformation of the mobility and energy


sectors, with a strong focus on hydrogen and biomethane application along


the full value chain-from biomethane, hydrogen and CNG compression at


generation for grid injection and transportation, to CNG and H2 filling


stations, as well as components and systems for gas and hydrogen mobility.



Landi Renzo Group (Landi Renzo) has recently announced the successful


completion of the subscription period (subscribed volume: EUR 57.1 million;


subscription price: EUR 0.53 per share) of the capital measure launched


with a volume of up to EUR 60.0 million. The Landi family and Itaca Equity


Holding have created a new controlling holding company in the Landi Renzo


Group (Green by Definition), which in turn have subscribed to approximately


EUR 35.2 million (approximately 59.1% of the total volume of the capital


measure), with the current CEO of the company also participating in the


capital increase as a co-investor.



GBC has taken this as an opportunity to conduct an interview with the CEO


of the company, Mr. Cristiano Musi, about the capital measure that has been


started as well as about the current business development and the


perspectives of the company.



GBC: Mr Musi, the sharp rise in oil prices and the further intensification


of the Ukraine conflict (keyword: less dependence on individual energy


sources/suppliers) has given a significant boost to the field of


alternative fuels and energies, such as hydrogen, biogas (RNG, Renewable


Natural Gas) or LNG/CNG. What positive effects do you expect from this for


your two business areas Green Transportation (gas and hydrogen-based


mobility) and Clean Tech Solutions (compression solutions for gas and


hydrogen infrastructures)? How do you assess the market environment for


your company in general? What market trends can be observed?



Mr Musi: As you have pointed out, clean energy sources such as RNG,


hydrogen and CNG are playing an increasingly important role in the energy


transition sector in which we are involved along the full value chain, with


a broad range of products and applications, ranging from RNG compression


solutions and hydrogen-grid injection and transportation to compression


solutions for filling stations and key components and systems for gas and


hydrogen mobility, for light, mid- and heavy-duty.



It is a market with unprecedented growth in both Clean Tech Solutions and


Green Mobility worldwide. Just to give some figures:


- New repower EU expects biomethane production to increase tenfold,


growing from 2021 to 2030 from 3.5 to 35 bcm, which will mean the


building of 4,000 new RNG plants, which will require compressor


systems.



- There is momentum building for hydrogen, it being a gas which needs to


be compressed to be used with production expected to grow from 70 to


196 MT, with more than 10,000 filling stations to be built by 2030,


about 3,000 of which are expected to be built by 2025



At the same time, green transportation gas and hydrogen represent a fuel


fundamental to reducing CO2 and other pollutants. In particular, our


traditional business of gas mobility for light-duty for both OEMs and After


Market is stable with some markets growing by double digits such as India,


while the penetration of RNG/CNG and LNG in mid- and heavy-duty is expected


to growth roughly threefold from 2020 to 2025, with hydrogen also starting


to grow. This is the case because, as a matter of fact, gas is today the


only feasible solution to replace diesel for mid- and heavy-duty, with


hydrogen gaining momentum.



GBC: The EU is generally regarded as a pioneer in environmental and climate


protection and is pursuing ambitious climate protection goals. To what


extent can Landi Renzo benefit from the tightening environmental and


climate protection policies of the European community and other countries?


And what role does your technology group generally play in the so-called


energy turnaround so that individual countries and regions can achieve


their environmental and climate protection goals?



Mr Musi: Landi Renzo is reaping benefits from different aspects, regarding


both infrastructure (Clean Tech Solutions) as well as Green Transportation.


In Europe there are important ongoing investments in biomethane and


hydrogen, with natural gas also playing a very important role and the


market for SAFE&CEC growing in terms of revenues and backlog year by year


by more than 15% also thanks to innovative product development carried out


by our group, such as innovative compressor solutions for reverse flow for


GRTGAZ in France. On the mobility front, Europe is still a very important


market for light-duty and is growing on heavy-duty gas application, with


almost all OEMs approaching hydrogen technology. We are partners with many


OEMs that use our components and are our partners in new development. Just


as an example, we have recently worked with IVECO in designing a system


called Hytene, where CNG/RNG/LNG is mixed with hydrogen for their vehicles,


with incredible advantages in terms of CO2 emission as compared to diesel


vehicles. It is a system with high value added for end users. It is a


system which we believe presents the opportunity for a great deal of


further development.



GBC: The Landi Renzo Group generally pursues a growth-oriented corporate


strategy. Please briefly explain the current strategic focus of your


company and, within that, the growth plans (new business plan 2022-2025)


that you are pursuing with Landi Renzo.



Mr Musi: Since its foundation, the group has been growing constantly both


organically and inorganically. Today Landi Renzo Group is a strategic


platform acting in the energy transition, leveraging on its cash flow


businesses to sustain future business growth. Our strategy is focused on:



- being a global leader in gas and hydrogen pressure management and


fueling systems (Green Transportation segment)



- being a global leader in the field of alternative compressor solutions


for CNG, RNG and hydrogen (Clean Tech Solutions segment)



- increasing exposure to growing markets for LNG/CNG and hydrogen for


heavy-duty trucks (Green Transportation segment)



Our advantage is based on the fact that we are already present in all these


segments, with consolidated and innovative technology, also thanks to the


acquisitions we have recently completed, such as the acquisition of


Metatron, a leading provider of components for pressure management and


feeding systems for mid- and heavy-duty mobility for both gas and hydrogen


and Idro Meccanica, a leading supplier of hydrogen compression systems,


with more than 150 hydrogen compressors already working on different


applications, from industrial to filling stations.



We want to make use of our experience and new acquisitions to continue


growing in a very interesting market scenario and, by 2025, we expect an


increase in revenues with a CAGR of 15%, and double-digit growth of EBITDA,


expected to growth with a CAGR of 25%, thanks to increasing revenues in


segments that have higher margins compared to our traditional market of


light-duty applications, which is, incidentally, an important source of


revenue (cash cow business) for us.



Moreover, we want to work on improving our operational model, also


strengthening our organisation and bolstering our top management team, as


well as getting full synergies from the integration of the newly-acquired


companies in our group, with savings of around six to seven millions euros


expected.



GBC: In recent years, the Landi Renzo Group has significantly strengthened


its market position in the various growth sectors in which you operate


through targeted acquisitions. How do you currently assess the market


positioning of your two business areas and what potential do you see in


both sectors?



Mr Musi: Actually, we have dominant market share in the segments where we


are active, from light-duty gas mobility application where we estimate we


have a market share of about 30% worldwide, to pressure-regulation


management systems for mid- and heavy-duty gas and hydrogen where we have


an estimated market share of more than 50% as well as alternative


compression solutions, where we have an estimated market share of about


30%. These results have been achieved because of our historical presence


and thanks to the M&A strategy pursued by the group over the last few


years.



But we continue to see interesting opportunities, both for organic and


inorganic growth. Thanks to recent acquisitions we have also completed our


portfolio for hydrogen, and now we will focus on business development, with


high opportunities for organic growth, also thanks to the growth of the


market. At the same time we will be ready to play a role in consolidation


and in reinforcing our presence in high-growth markets, such as North


America, if there is the right opportunity.



GBC: You recently announced the successful completion of the subscription


period (subscribed volume: EUR 57.1 million) for your initiated capital


measure with a volume of up to EUR 60.0 million. What was the background


for this step and for what specific purposes are these financial resources


to be used?



Mr Musi: This capital increase has different objectives. First of all, we


completed the strategic acquisitions of Metatron in 2021 and of Idro


Meccanica at the beginning of 2022 financing with debt. So, with part of


the proceeds, we are going to refinance these acquisitions at equity.


Furthermore, we have decided to bolster our capital structure to be able to


sustain further development.



On top of the capital increase, there is the entry of a new minority but


strategic shareholder, Itaca, which will support the majority shareholder,


the Landi family, in sustaining the development of the group over the long


term.



GBC: As part of your capital measure, you also added a new well-known


investor, Itaca / Tamburi, to your shareholder group. How should this new


investor be classified in general (investment horizon, investment focus,


etc.) and will it also support the long-term growth ambitions of your


group?



Mr Musi: Last March, the main shareholder, Girefin S.r.l., together with


Gireimm S.p.A., announced an agreement for a strategic deal with Itaca


Equity Holding, a leading Italian private equity company, backed by Tamburi


Investment Partners and by major Italian family offices. The Landi family


and Itaca have established a new controlling holding of Landi Renzo Group


(Green by Definition), which in turn had entered into a subscription


commitment of up to EUR 50 million.



The majority will be maintained by the Landi family, but Itaca is an


important and strategic shareholder that will support group transformation,


bringing their know-how from both the financial and industrial sectors.



They are strategic investors, looking at mid- to long-term value creation,


such as is evinced by the history of Tamburi Investment Partners, who have


a uniquely successful track record in working together with mid-sized


companies and helping them to accelerate growth and value creation for all


stakeholders.



GBC: Based on your consolidated business figures, the Landi Renzo Group


achieved an increase in consolidated turnover and EBITDA to EUR 241.99


million (PY: EUR 142.50 million) and EUR 12.62 million (EUR 6.65 million)


respectively in the past business year. How would you sum up the past


financial year? Which particularly important goals were achieved?



Mr Musi: These figures take only partially into consideration the SAFE&CEC


consolidation and the Metatron acquisition. Moreover, they do not take into


account our Indian figures with KLR. I'd say that as a group in 2021 we


achieved about EUR 300 million in revenues and about EUR 23 million


adjusted EBITDA. Nonetheless, 2021 was still impacted by the long wave of


COVID, even if we had recovered from 2020, but it was mainly a strategic


year for us because of the transformation we had started thanks to the


acquisition of Metatron and Idro Meccanica. Thanks to these acquisitions we


now have a full presence in the mid- and heavy-duty transportation segment,


with a full range of gas and hydrogen components and, thanks to Idro


Meccanica, we have a full range of hydrogen compressor solutions, with an


installed base of about 150 hydrogen compressors already working on the


market, which is on top of the installed base of 6,000 RNG and CNG


compressors from SAFE&CEC.



GBC: What can investors expect from the Landi Renzo Group in the current


financial year 2022? What goals or targets have you set for yourself


(corporate guidance)?



Mr Musi: Considering the general situation, we have not released corporate


guidance. By the way, we expected improving performance compared to 2021 in


both the Green Transportation and Clean Tech Solution segments.



GBC: Where do you see the Landi Renzo Group in the next three to five


years, especially in terms of business regions, product range and business


volume? What is your overall vision for your technology group?



Mr Musi: Energy transition will be at the centre of international interest


in the coming years, with a huge investment focus on decarbonisation. CNG,


RNG and H2 will play an increasingly important role, as is becoming clearer


day by day.



Landi Renzo Group is a global player specialised in energy transition along


the full value chain, aiming to become a global point of reference for RNG


and hydrogen applications for green transportation and clean tech


solutions. We expect a significant growth in volume, especially in mid- and


heavy-duty and off-road applications as well as in the compressor markets


for CNG, RNG and H2 and our goal is to strengthen our competitive


positioning and market share, leveraging our innovative product portfolio


and technical know-how as well as the strength of our brands and our global


presence. We will also work on operational efficiency, keeping our capex


stable thanks to the investments already made, with a focus on cash


generation.



I strongly believe Landi Renzo has a unique opportunity to be a strategic


platform in energy transition, leveraging its cash-flow businesses to


sustain future business growth, with strong opportunities for value


creation for all our stakeholders.



GBC: Mr Musi, thank you very much for the interview.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/24767.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstrasse 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (6a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


+++++++++++++++


Date (time) of completion: 05/08/2022 (13:05 pm)


Date (time) of first distribution: 08/08/2022 (10:00 am)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Bitte warten...