Original-Research: LION E-Mobility (von NuWays AG): Kaufen

25.03.24 09:01
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: LION E-Mobility - from NuWays AG



Classification of NuWays AG to LION E-Mobility



Company Name: LION E-Mobility


ISIN: CH0560888270



Reason for the research: Update


Recommendation: Kaufen


from: 25.03.2024


Target price: EUR 8.00


Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten


Last rating change:


Analyst: Christian Sandherr



On the road for accelerating growth; chg. est.



Topic: LION E-Mobility published its FY23 prelims and FY24 guidance. While


the latter came in below our estimates, it offers plenty of room for


upside. Valuation remains highly attractive.



FY23 revenues increased by 4% yoy to EUR 56.1m, whereas EUR 26.3m came from Q4


alone. FY EBITDA stood at EUR -0.7m; Q4 EUR -0.8m. Worth highlighting, the


operating cash flow improved strongly from EUR -6.8m in FY22 to EUR 2.1m in


FY23 (EUR 1m in Q4), which should have largely been carried by a


normalization of inventory levels. Mind you, the company build up a


stockpile of completed battery packs at the end of FY22 to service


customers throughout the transition period.



FY24 guidance points to 7-16% yoy growth (EUR 60-65m). While the growth


targets came in well below our old estimates of EUR 86m, management stretched


the conservative approach during the earnings call. With the company


significantly ramping up its sales efforts (increased headcount and trade


show appearances, from 4 to 30), strong growth ambitions from important


customers such as Karsan (electric buses and mini-buses) and plenty of


spare capacity at its production site in Hildburghausen. Further, the


company is currently active in more than 20 design-in projects, of which


some should turn into firm orders. EBITDA is seen to come in at EUR 0.5-1m


(eNuW old: EUR 1.1m)



FY25e with accelerated growth (eNuW: 34% to EUR 90m) on the back of the


partnership with SVOLT, which will allow LION to produce higher energy


density (20% more vs currently used cells) NMC and LFP battery packs from


H2 2024 onwards. The latter should turn into a notable tailwind as it


allows LION to fully break into the thriving energy storage market, which


prefers LFP over NMC cells. As a result, the share of storage sales should


exceed 50% during the next few years (FY23: 41%).



Immersion cooling progress. As highlighted during the earnings call, the


company is progressing well with the development of its immersion cooled


battery packs. Until the end of the year, LION should receive additional


feedback (so far 'promising') from the premium OEMs currently testing the


pack on the road. Note: We have currently reflected no value for LION's


immersion cooling technology in our valuation.



Reiterate BUY with a new EUR 8 PT (old: EUR 10.50) based on a sum-of-the-parts


valuation.



You can download the research here:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/29233.pdf


For additional information visit our website


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Contact for questions


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden: www.nuways-ag.com/research.


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


++++++++++



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research.


The result of this research does not constitute investment advice


or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.



Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,66 € 1,56 € 0,10 € +6,41% 25.03./14:49
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CH0560888270 A2QH97 4,60 € 1,52 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1,60 € +2,56%  14:48
Xetra 1,66 € +6,41%  13:50
Düsseldorf 1,59 € +4,61%  09:30
Frankfurt 1,54 € -3,14%  12:59
München 1,59 € -12,15%  08:07
Berlin 1,56 € -13,33%  08:27
Hamburg 1,44 € -14,29%  08:16
  = Realtime
