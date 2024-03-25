Original-Research: LION E-Mobility (von NuWays AG): Kaufen

^

On the road for accelerating growth; chg. est.

Topic: LION E-Mobility published its FY23 prelims and FY24 guidance. While

the latter came in below our estimates, it offers plenty of room for

upside. Valuation remains highly attractive.

FY23 revenues increased by 4% yoy to EUR 56.1m, whereas EUR 26.3m came from Q4

alone. FY EBITDA stood at EUR -0.7m; Q4 EUR -0.8m. Worth highlighting, the

operating cash flow improved strongly from EUR -6.8m in FY22 to EUR 2.1m in

FY23 (EUR 1m in Q4), which should have largely been carried by a

normalization of inventory levels. Mind you, the company build up a

stockpile of completed battery packs at the end of FY22 to service

customers throughout the transition period.

FY24 guidance points to 7-16% yoy growth (EUR 60-65m). While the growth

targets came in well below our old estimates of EUR 86m, management stretched

the conservative approach during the earnings call. With the company

significantly ramping up its sales efforts (increased headcount and trade

show appearances, from 4 to 30), strong growth ambitions from important

customers such as Karsan (electric buses and mini-buses) and plenty of

spare capacity at its production site in Hildburghausen. Further, the

company is currently active in more than 20 design-in projects, of which

some should turn into firm orders. EBITDA is seen to come in at EUR 0.5-1m

(eNuW old: EUR 1.1m)

FY25e with accelerated growth (eNuW: 34% to EUR 90m) on the back of the

partnership with SVOLT, which will allow LION to produce higher energy

density (20% more vs currently used cells) NMC and LFP battery packs from

H2 2024 onwards. The latter should turn into a notable tailwind as it

allows LION to fully break into the thriving energy storage market, which

prefers LFP over NMC cells. As a result, the share of storage sales should

exceed 50% during the next few years (FY23: 41%).

Immersion cooling progress. As highlighted during the earnings call, the

company is progressing well with the development of its immersion cooled

battery packs. Until the end of the year, LION should receive additional

feedback (so far 'promising') from the premium OEMs currently testing the

pack on the road. Note: We have currently reflected no value for LION's

immersion cooling technology in our valuation.

Reiterate BUY with a new EUR 8 PT (old: EUR 10.50) based on a sum-of-the-parts

valuation.

