Original-Research: LION E-Mobility AG (von NuWays AG): Buy

Original-Research: LION E-Mobility AG - from NuWays AG



Classification of NuWays AG to LION E-Mobility AG



Company Name: LION E-Mobility AG


ISIN: CH0560888270



Reason for the research: Update


Recommendation: Buy


from: 04.03.2024


Target price: 10.50


Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten


Last rating change:


Analyst: Christian Sandherr



Large order from electric bus manufacturer



Topic: LION E-Mobility received a EUR 12m order for battery packs from


electric bus manufacturer KARSAN. Its ambitious growth prospects and recent


order momentum should leave room for additional battery pack orders in the


short-term.



In detail, the EUR 12m battery pack order comprises EUR 6m in firm orders to be


delivered in FY24 as well as a EUR 6m floating component to accommodate the


evolving needs of KARSAN and the rapidly expanding market for electric


buses. LION expects the floating component of the order to also be


delivered in FY24.



KARSAN is a Turkish manufacturer of electric buses used for public


transportation that is mainly active in Europe (e.g. ~40% market share in


Luxemburg and Romania and 19% in France) but is also expanding its business


in North America and that is in the midst of entering Japan. According to


its FY24 targets, KARSAN plans to more than double its vehicle output to


1.2-1.3k vehicles compared to FY23. As the company does not have its own


battery pack production, it heavily relies on partners such as LION. We


hence expect further follow-up orders during the foreseeable future.



Newsflow to remain positive. LION is expected to release preliminary FY23


figures on March 21st. As already highlighted during the Q3 earnings call


in December, the company is seen to report EUR 25m sales in Q4 alone - a


significant sequential step-up (vs. 9M of EUR 29m). Throughout FY24, LION


should, report further larger order wins in its Mobility and Storage


segments (eNuW). The latter is seen to experience significant tailwinds


from the planned launch of a LFP-based battery pack during the second half


of the year.



After all, valuation remains very attractive. While 2023 should be seen as


transition year, FY24e looks set to be marked by (1) strong sales growth


(eNuW: 44% yoy) thanks to a running production and an increased sales


force, (2) LION turning at least EBITDA breakeven thanks to operating


leverage, (3) the launch of LFP battery packs and (4) further progress on


the LIGHT battery. Still, shares trade at a mere 0.5x EV/sales 2024e.



We hence reiterate BUY with an unchanged EUR 10.50 PT based on DCF.



You can download the research here:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/29045.pdf


For additional information visit our website


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Contact for questions


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.


Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


++++++++++


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


++++++++++



-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research.


The result of this research does not constitute investment advice


or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.



°






Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,00 € 1,95 € 0,05 € +2,56% 04.03./10:16
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CH0560888270 A2QH97 5,02 € 1,54 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		2,00 € +2,56%  09:56
Düsseldorf 1,94 € +2,65%  09:30
Xetra 2,00 € -0,99%  09:49
Frankfurt 1,95 € -2,50%  09:35
München 1,99 € -8,72%  08:00
Berlin 1,99 € -9,55%  08:24
Hamburg 1,82 € -10,78%  08:16
  = Realtime
