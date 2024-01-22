Original-Research: LION E-Mobility AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



22.01.24 09:01
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: LION E-Mobility AG - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu LION E-Mobility AG



Unternehmen: LION E-Mobility AG


ISIN: CH0560888270



Anlass der Studie: Update


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 22.01.2024


Kursziel: 10.50


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Christian Sandherr



A new CEO to kick off the year



Topic: LION announced to have a singed a highly qualified successor for the


current CEO, which is leaving at the end of January. Following LION's major


transformation last year, the company looks poised for strong growth.



At the end of November, LION announced the departure of its CEO Winfried


Buss end of January due to personal reasons. The company has already been


able to find a successor, namely Dr. Joachim Damasky. Dr. Damasky has


recently worked as Senior Advisor to BMW and ran the German Automotive


Association. Until 2015, he was part of Webasto's Management Board. This


bolsters well with hire of Dr. Urlich Eichhorn, former CTO of Volkswagen,


as Chairman of its newly established Global Technical Advisory Committee at


the beginning of November. Both hires, alongside an increased salesforce


should allow for a continuation of the positive trends witnessed in Q4.



Mind you, during the Q3 earnings call in December, management highlighted EUR


25m of sales (vs. 9M of EUR 29m) from battery packs out of its own production


in Q4 alone. With that, LION produced roughly 4.5k battery packs during


FY23, significantly below the factory's annual capacity of 45k. Over the


next few years, we expect the utilization to gradually increase, partially


carried by the introduction of its gen 2 battery packs during the second


half of this year.



Thanks to the partnership with SVOLT, the company will produce higher


energy density (20% more vs currently used cells) NMC and LFP battery


packs. Especially the latter is set to turn into a notable tailwind as it


should allow LION to fully break into the thriving energy storage market,


which prefers LFP over NMC cells. Energy storage customers already account


for roughly 50% of sales.



Coupled with customer wins in the mobility segment, the company looks set


to strongly grow sales in the short- to mid-term (33% 2022-25e CAGR).


During the same time, the EBITDA margin is seen to significantly increase


to 4.6% by 2025e as the plant's operating leverage should kick in.



Valuation remains attractive. While LION has gone through a full


transformation during 2023, the company should now be ready to reap the


rewards of the hard work. Yet, this is still under-appreciated by the share


price, which implies a valuation of only 0.6x/0.4x EV/sales FY2023/24e.


LION remains a BUY with an unchanged EUR 10.50 PT based on DCF.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28719.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


