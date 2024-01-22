Original-Research: LION E-Mobility AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^

Original-Research: LION E-Mobility AG - von NuWays AG

Einstufung von NuWays AG zu LION E-Mobility AG

Unternehmen: LION E-Mobility AG

ISIN: CH0560888270

Anlass der Studie: Update

Empfehlung: BUY

seit: 22.01.2024

Kursziel: 10.50

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Christian Sandherr

A new CEO to kick off the year

Topic: LION announced to have a singed a highly qualified successor for the

current CEO, which is leaving at the end of January. Following LION's major

transformation last year, the company looks poised for strong growth.

At the end of November, LION announced the departure of its CEO Winfried

Buss end of January due to personal reasons. The company has already been

able to find a successor, namely Dr. Joachim Damasky. Dr. Damasky has

recently worked as Senior Advisor to BMW and ran the German Automotive

Association. Until 2015, he was part of Webasto's Management Board. This

bolsters well with hire of Dr. Urlich Eichhorn, former CTO of Volkswagen,

as Chairman of its newly established Global Technical Advisory Committee at

the beginning of November. Both hires, alongside an increased salesforce

should allow for a continuation of the positive trends witnessed in Q4.

Mind you, during the Q3 earnings call in December, management highlighted EUR

25m of sales (vs. 9M of EUR 29m) from battery packs out of its own production

in Q4 alone. With that, LION produced roughly 4.5k battery packs during

FY23, significantly below the factory's annual capacity of 45k. Over the

next few years, we expect the utilization to gradually increase, partially

carried by the introduction of its gen 2 battery packs during the second

half of this year.

Thanks to the partnership with SVOLT, the company will produce higher

energy density (20% more vs currently used cells) NMC and LFP battery

packs. Especially the latter is set to turn into a notable tailwind as it

should allow LION to fully break into the thriving energy storage market,

which prefers LFP over NMC cells. Energy storage customers already account

for roughly 50% of sales.

Coupled with customer wins in the mobility segment, the company looks set

to strongly grow sales in the short- to mid-term (33% 2022-25e CAGR).

During the same time, the EBITDA margin is seen to significantly increase

to 4.6% by 2025e as the plant's operating leverage should kick in.

Valuation remains attractive. While LION has gone through a full

transformation during 2023, the company should now be ready to reap the

rewards of the hard work. Yet, this is still under-appreciated by the share

price, which implies a valuation of only 0.6x/0.4x EV/sales FY2023/24e.

LION remains a BUY with an unchanged EUR 10.50 PT based on DCF.

