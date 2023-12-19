Original-Research: LION E-Mobility AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: LION E-Mobility AG - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu LION E-Mobility AG



Unternehmen: LION E-Mobility AG


ISIN: CH0560888270



Anlass der Studie: Update


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 19.12.2023


Kursziel: EUR 10,50


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Christian Sandherr



Preparing for growth following 2023 as transition year



Topcic: LION published its solid 9M figures, which should be followed by a


2024 marked by strong growth and op. improvements. The recent share price


weakness provides a good risk/reward opportunity, in our view.



Solid 9M performance amid significant operational changes. Throughout H1


'23, LION was moving a highly automatized production for EV battery packs


(purchased from BMW) to its new site. With completion at the end of Q2, the


company has begun selling packs produced on this line on top of remaining


inventory to bride the moving time for customers. 9M sales came in at EUR


29.8m (Q3: EUR 10.5m). Positively, and despite significant ramp-up costs, the


9M EBITDA came in positive at EUR 0.1m. Further, the 9M op. cashflow came in


at EUR 1.1m as the company sold down pre produced battery packs.



Strong Q4 in the books. With two weeks remaining in Q4, LION recorded Q4


sales of EUR 20m with another at least EUR 5m to be booked in the remaining two


weeks. With around EUR 25m of sales, the fourth quarter will show significant


sequential and yoy growth underpinning the plant's revenue potential. With


this, the FY '23 sales guidance of more than EUR 55m remains unchanged and in


reach, eNuW.



SVOLT partnership to unlock energy storage growth. Thanks to the


partnership with SVOLT, the company will produce higher energy density (20%


more vs currently used cells) NMC and LFP battery packs from H2 '24


onwards. Especially the latter is set to turn into a notable tailwind as it


should allow LION to fully break into the thriving energy storage market,


which prefers LFP over NMC cells.



LIGHT Battery project progressing. A LIGHT Battery prototype (immersion


cooled battery pack for ultra- fast charging and discharging) has been


delivered to an OEM and is going through a so far successful testing phase.



Following 2023, a major transition year, one should expect FY '24e to be


marked by (1) strong sales growth (eNuW: 44% yoy) thanks to a running


production and an increased sales force, (2) LION turning at least EBITDA


breakeven thanks to operating leverage, (3) the launch of LFP battery packs


and (4) further progress on the LIGHT battery. With shares trading at a


mere 0.4x EV/sales 2024e, this is not adequately reflected in the current


share price. BUY with an unchanged EUR 10.5 PT based on DCF.



Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


++++++++++



Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



Bitte warten...