Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: LAIQON AG (von NuWays AG): Buy




28.02.24 09:07
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: LAIQON AG - from NuWays AG



Classification of NuWays AG to LAIQON AG



Company Name: LAIQON AG


ISIN: DE000A12UP29



Reason for the research: Long Note


Recommendation: Buy


from: 28.02.2024


Target price: 10.00


Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten


Last rating change:


Analyst: Frederik Jarchow



Game changing cooperation with Union Investment; chg



Recently, LAIQON has announced to have closed the game changing cooperation


with Union Investment. With that, LAIQON provided a new promising guidance


for its subsidiary LAIC, mainly reflecting the potential of the new


cooperation. Further, LAIQON announced a capital raise on the level of LAIC


and published FY23 prelims that came in rather weak. In detail:



Cooperation with Union is heralding a new era. Together Union and LAIQON


will launch new type of fund-based investment product for wealthy


Volksbanken and Raiffeisenbanken (VR) customers in Q4Ž24. The core of the


joint product is an individual fund asset management (iFVV) that is


providing an individually tailored portfolio, based on dozens of


AI-generated decision parameters of the WealthTech LAIC considering both -


classic and sustainable (ESG-compliant) investments constraints. While


LAIQON is providing the technology and the reporting via its wealth tech


LAIC (DAP 4.0) as well as a fully digital onboarding, Union Investment is


providing the distribution channels and the sales power within VR


ecosystem. The VR banks sell the product to customers by advising and


onboarding them. The joint goal is to attract new customers for individual


fund- and AI-based wealth management.



New promising guidance for LAIC. While the management expects AuMŽs of LAIC


to increase by EUR 5-6bn until FY28e to EUR 5.5-6.5bn, mainly driven by the new


cooperation with Union, we are slightly more conservative expecting AuMŽs


to increase to only EUR 4.5bn AuM.



Financing secured. In order to finance the initial costs of the cooperation


(eNuW: c. EUR 3m), LAIQON plans to raise up to EUR 6.8m, partially via emission


of new "LAIC token 24", partially via sale of existing token at a valuation


of EUR 65m.



Weak FY23 prelims of EUR 30.7m sales (eNuW: EUR 33.4m) and EUR -4.8m EBITDA (vs


eNuW: EUR -1.6m) reflecting the frustrating situation on the capital markets


in FY23.



In this piece, we take a closer look at 1) the Digital Asset segment and


the cooperation with Union Investment, 2) the Asset Management and 3) the


Wealth Management.



As we consider the cooperation as a game changer for LAIQON, we reiterate


BUY with a new PT of EUR 10.00, based on DCF.



You can download the research here:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28997.pdf


For additional information visit our website


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Contact for questions


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.


Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


++++++++++


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


++++++++++



-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research.


The result of this research does not constitute investment advice


or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.



°






Aktuell
Eilt: Sensationelle Krypto-Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Neuer 421% Crypto Hot Stock nach 1.337.328% mit Bitcoin ($BTC)

Blockchaink2 Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,92 € 6,00 € -0,08 € -1,33% 28.02./10:40
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A12UP29 A12UP2 8,84 € 5,48 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		5,90 € -1,67%  10:20
München 5,90 € +8,86%  08:00
Hamburg 5,90 € +8,46%  08:16
Berlin 5,90 € +8,46%  08:01
Frankfurt 5,90 € +0,68%  08:00
Düsseldorf 5,86 € -0,34%  09:30
Stuttgart 5,88 € -0,34%  10:30
Xetra 5,92 € -1,33%  10:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle Studienergebnisse - 100 mal wirksamer gegen Krebs. Neuer 525% Biotech Hot Stock nach 9.290% mit Novo-Nordisk ($NVO)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
426 Lloyd Fond AG (reloaded) - 10. 09.02.24
  Kursanstieg 27.06.18
126 Wenn es DRAUßEN stürmt,ent. 13.12.11
292 Lloyd Fonds AG 29.06.11
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...