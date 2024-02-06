Original-Research: Ikonisys SA (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Ikonisys SA - von Sphene Capital GmbH



Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Ikonisys SA



Unternehmen: Ikonisys SA


ISIN: FR00140048X2



Anlass der Studie: Update Report


Empfehlung: Buy


seit: 06.02.2024


Kursziel: EUR 6,30 (bisher: EUR 4,50)


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 36 Monate


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA



Creating a leading player in cancer diagnostics



Only weeks after Ikonisys entered a strategic partnership with Biocare


Medical, the company made the next strategic step in business development


by announcing the takeover of Hospitex, an Italian-based cytology company


specialising in oncological diagnostics. According to the company, Hospitex


has developed a unique ecosystem around a technology called Nephelometric


Smart Technology (NST). Central to the ecosystem is CYTOfast Plus, which is


claimed to be the most advanced processing solution to produce filter-less,


standardized, single-layer liquid based cytology (LBC) diagnostic slides.


While competitor technologies were originally designed only for the


so-called Pap test, a screening test for cervical cancer, the patent


protected NST is the only certified technology for the entire cytology


universe and for all target organs, according to the company. We believe


that Hospitex could prove a perfect fit to extend Ikonisys' value chain and


should significantly support the company's growth and profitability in the


years ahead. After adjusting our financial model to the acquisition and the


new number of shares, the intrinsic value derived from our three-stage DCF


entity model increases to EUR 6.30 from EUR 4.50 per share (base case


scenario). We reiterate our Buy rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28825.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA


+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553


peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,33 € 1,34 € -0,01 € -0,75% 06.02./09:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR00140048X2 A3CVR6 1,81 € 1,07 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 1,33 € -0,75%  08:01
Stuttgart 1,36 € -1,45%  10:30
  = Realtime
Bitte warten...