Original-Research: Ikonisys SA (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

Unternehmen: Ikonisys SA


ISIN: FR00140048X2



Anlass der Studie: Update Report


Empfehlung: Buy


seit: 01.11.2023


Kursziel: EUR 4,50 (unverändert)


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 36 Monate


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA



Strategic alliance with Biocare Medical is a game changer



Ikonisys announced that it has entered a strategic partnership with Biocare


Medical which will take advantage of each firm's respective strengths to


drive and deepen their leading-edge technology positions. Ikonisys, in


addition, will substantially expand its global footprint in a highly


cost-effective way, in our view. We consider the alliance with one of the


globally leading providers of cancer research and diagnostic solutions and


suppliers of world-class reagents and automated instruments for


immunohistochemistry as an accolade for Ikonisys which should support the


company's growth and profitability in the years ahead. Despite improving


fundamentals, however, Ikonisys continues to trade at a significant


discount to its intrinsic value of EUR 4.50 per share (base case scenario),


which we calculate from a three-stage DCF entity model. We reiterate our


Buy rating for the shares of Ikonisys SA.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/27985.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA


+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553


peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






