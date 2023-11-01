Original-Research: Ikonisys SA (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

^

Original-Research: Ikonisys SA - von Sphene Capital GmbH

Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Ikonisys SA

Unternehmen: Ikonisys SA

ISIN: FR00140048X2

Anlass der Studie: Update Report

Empfehlung: Buy

seit: 01.11.2023

Kursziel: EUR 4,50 (unverändert)

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 36 Monate

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA

Strategic alliance with Biocare Medical is a game changer

Ikonisys announced that it has entered a strategic partnership with Biocare

Medical which will take advantage of each firm's respective strengths to

drive and deepen their leading-edge technology positions. Ikonisys, in

addition, will substantially expand its global footprint in a highly

cost-effective way, in our view. We consider the alliance with one of the

globally leading providers of cancer research and diagnostic solutions and

suppliers of world-class reagents and automated instruments for

immunohistochemistry as an accolade for Ikonisys which should support the

company's growth and profitability in the years ahead. Despite improving

fundamentals, however, Ikonisys continues to trade at a significant

discount to its intrinsic value of EUR 4.50 per share (base case scenario),

which we calculate from a three-stage DCF entity model. We reiterate our

Buy rating for the shares of Ikonisys SA.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/27985.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA

+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553

peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de

