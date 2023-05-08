Original-Research: Ikonisys SA (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

^

Original-Research: Ikonisys SA - von Sphene Capital GmbH

Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Ikonisys SA

Unternehmen: Ikonisys SA

ISIN: FR00140048X2

Anlass der Studie: Update Report

Empfehlung: Buy

seit: 08.05.2023

Kursziel: EUR 4.50 (previously EUR 6.70)

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 36 Monate

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA

Accelerated business expected

With a strong product pipeline in Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) based early

cancer detection and treatment monitoring and the integration of AI into

the existing platform, as well as secure funding from Atlas Capital

Markets, we see Ikonisys to be well on track to expand its global reach and

to meet our long-term financial targets. We are confirming our Buy rating

for the shares of Ikonisys SA. Our target price of EUR 4.50 is based on our

three-stage DCF entity model (base case scenario). In a Monte Carlo

analysis we used alternative sales and earnings scenarios and calculated

equity values in a range between EUR 45.1m (10% quantile) and EUR 67.6m

(90% quantile), which translate into price targets between EUR 3.50 and EUR

5.30 per share (fully diluted).

Ikonisys published its annual report for the fiscal year 2022. Driven by

first sales of the Ikoniscope20, mainly in the US, Ikonisys generated

revenues of EUR 0.617m, significantly above previous year's levels (2021:

EUR 0.365m, +68.9% YoY), but well below our forecast of EUR 1.310m. With

product sales of EUR 0.385m, the shortfall is mainly caused by a longer

than anticipated sales cycle. With product sales below our forecast,

maintenance sales (EUR 0.197m) and sales of reagents (EUR 0.018m) also did

not meet our estimates.

The operating result (EBIT, reported) in 2022 was EUR -2.638m (2021: EUR

-0.564m), in line with our expectations and significantly impacted by sales

and marketing start-up costs in addition to R&D expenses related to the

Ikoniscope20 and the newly launched Ikoniscope20max, which includes a

high-volume slide loader that is particularly adapted for laboratories with

high processing volumes.

Net financial position at the end of 2022 was EUR 0.094m. Additional

financing needs can be served from the financing agreement with Atlas

Capital Markets which totals EUR 5.1m and was concluded recently, yet only

a small fraction has been drawn according to our view.

Around 80% of the market volume is generated by the sale of reagents and

consumables and can thus be classified as recurring. Reagents dominate the

in vitro diagnostics market. The growth in this submarket is driven by an

increasing demand for rapid, accurate, and sensitive tests, as well as the

demand for self-testing and point-of-care products. We expect this segment

will grow significantly at Ikonisys.

