Original-Research: Ikonisys SA (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy




08.05.23 08:37
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Ikonisys SA - von Sphene Capital GmbH



Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Ikonisys SA



Unternehmen: Ikonisys SA


ISIN: FR00140048X2



Anlass der Studie: Update Report


Empfehlung: Buy


seit: 08.05.2023


Kursziel: EUR 4.50 (previously EUR 6.70)


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 36 Monate


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA



Accelerated business expected



With a strong product pipeline in Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) based early


cancer detection and treatment monitoring and the integration of AI into


the existing platform, as well as secure funding from Atlas Capital


Markets, we see Ikonisys to be well on track to expand its global reach and


to meet our long-term financial targets. We are confirming our Buy rating


for the shares of Ikonisys SA. Our target price of EUR 4.50 is based on our


three-stage DCF entity model (base case scenario). In a Monte Carlo


analysis we used alternative sales and earnings scenarios and calculated


equity values in a range between EUR 45.1m (10% quantile) and EUR 67.6m


(90% quantile), which translate into price targets between EUR 3.50 and EUR


5.30 per share (fully diluted).



Ikonisys published its annual report for the fiscal year 2022. Driven by


first sales of the Ikoniscope20, mainly in the US, Ikonisys generated


revenues of EUR 0.617m, significantly above previous year's levels (2021:


EUR 0.365m, +68.9% YoY), but well below our forecast of EUR 1.310m. With


product sales of EUR 0.385m, the shortfall is mainly caused by a longer


than anticipated sales cycle. With product sales below our forecast,


maintenance sales (EUR 0.197m) and sales of reagents (EUR 0.018m) also did


not meet our estimates.



The operating result (EBIT, reported) in 2022 was EUR -2.638m (2021: EUR


-0.564m), in line with our expectations and significantly impacted by sales


and marketing start-up costs in addition to R&D expenses related to the


Ikoniscope20 and the newly launched Ikoniscope20max, which includes a


high-volume slide loader that is particularly adapted for laboratories with


high processing volumes.



Net financial position at the end of 2022 was EUR 0.094m. Additional


financing needs can be served from the financing agreement with Atlas


Capital Markets which totals EUR 5.1m and was concluded recently, yet only


a small fraction has been drawn according to our view.



Around 80% of the market volume is generated by the sale of reagents and


consumables and can thus be classified as recurring. Reagents dominate the


in vitro diagnostics market. The growth in this submarket is driven by an


increasing demand for rapid, accurate, and sensitive tests, as well as the


demand for self-testing and point-of-care products. We expect this segment


will grow significantly at Ikonisys.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/26935.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA


+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553


peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



Bitte warten...