Original-Research: Ikonisys SA (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy




31.10.22 08:46
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Ikonisys SA - von Sphene Capital GmbH



Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Ikonisys SA



Unternehmen: Ikonisys SA


ISIN: FR00140048X2



Anlass der Studie: Update Report


Empfehlung: Buy


seit: 31.10.2022


Kursziel: EUR 6,70 (unverändert)


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA



H1/2022 in-line with our expectations



Following the publication of the H1/2022-report, we are slightly adjusting


our revenue and earnings forecasts. After refreshing the valuation-relevant


risk parameters, we calculate an unchanged target price of EUR 6.70 from


our three-stage DCF entity model (base case scenario). In a Monte Carlo


analysis we used alternative sales and earnings scenarios and calculated


equity values in a range between EUR 67.3m (10% quantile) and EUR 96.9m


(90% quantile), which translates into price targets between EUR 5.30 and


EUR 7.60 per share (fully diluted), respectively. An alternative economic


profit model supports the results of the DCF model, with price targets


between EUR 5.20 (based on the economic profit of the year 2025e) and EUR


7.40 (economic profit 2026e, secondary valuation methods). Based on a


24-month expected upside potential of 311.0%, we confirm our Buy rating for


the shares of Ikonisys SA.



In the first half of the year, Ikonisys generated revenues of EUR 0.207m.


Revenues from product sales of Ikoniscope microscopes and the included


software application amounted to EUR 0.109m, while maintenance services


from technical support were EUR 0.098m. Revenues were mainly generated from


the sale of the complete solution to Comprehensive Urology, an established


user of the former Ikoniscope Gen1 platform. The fact that this customer is


now also buying Ikonisys' reagents confirms, in our view, Ikonisys'


business model, which is based on a commercial all-in-one solution which


will primarily be sold into the existing client-base.



The operating result (EBIT) for the first half of 2022 was EUR -1.016m, in


line with our expectations. At the end of the first half-year, the net


financial position of the company was EUR 0.204m. Additional financing


needs can be filled with the recently concluded financing agreement with


Atlas Capital Markets totalling EUR 5.1m.



In addition to a distribution agreement Ikonisys has signed with Biovendor


Laboratory Medicine for countries where Ikonisys will not establish direct


sales channels, the most notable event of recent weeks is the sale of an


Ikoniscope20 solution to one of the largest urology organisations in the US


with a physician network that spans more than ten states and treats more


than 700,000 patients annually. The Ikoniscope20 solution will be used to


automate the early detection of bladder cancer.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/25749.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA


+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553


peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de



Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






