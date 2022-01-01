Original-Research: Ikonisys SA (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

^

Original-Research: Ikonisys SA - von Sphene Capital GmbH

Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Ikonisys SA

Unternehmen: Ikonisys SA

ISIN: FR00140048X2

Anlass der Studie: Update Report

Empfehlung: Buy

seit: 31.10.2022

Kursziel: EUR 6,70 (unverändert)

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA

H1/2022 in-line with our expectations

Following the publication of the H1/2022-report, we are slightly adjusting

our revenue and earnings forecasts. After refreshing the valuation-relevant

risk parameters, we calculate an unchanged target price of EUR 6.70 from

our three-stage DCF entity model (base case scenario). In a Monte Carlo

analysis we used alternative sales and earnings scenarios and calculated

equity values in a range between EUR 67.3m (10% quantile) and EUR 96.9m

(90% quantile), which translates into price targets between EUR 5.30 and

EUR 7.60 per share (fully diluted), respectively. An alternative economic

profit model supports the results of the DCF model, with price targets

between EUR 5.20 (based on the economic profit of the year 2025e) and EUR

7.40 (economic profit 2026e, secondary valuation methods). Based on a

24-month expected upside potential of 311.0%, we confirm our Buy rating for

the shares of Ikonisys SA.

In the first half of the year, Ikonisys generated revenues of EUR 0.207m.

Revenues from product sales of Ikoniscope microscopes and the included

software application amounted to EUR 0.109m, while maintenance services

from technical support were EUR 0.098m. Revenues were mainly generated from

the sale of the complete solution to Comprehensive Urology, an established

user of the former Ikoniscope Gen1 platform. The fact that this customer is

now also buying Ikonisys' reagents confirms, in our view, Ikonisys'

business model, which is based on a commercial all-in-one solution which

will primarily be sold into the existing client-base.

The operating result (EBIT) for the first half of 2022 was EUR -1.016m, in

line with our expectations. At the end of the first half-year, the net

financial position of the company was EUR 0.204m. Additional financing

needs can be filled with the recently concluded financing agreement with

Atlas Capital Markets totalling EUR 5.1m.

In addition to a distribution agreement Ikonisys has signed with Biovendor

Laboratory Medicine for countries where Ikonisys will not establish direct

sales channels, the most notable event of recent weeks is the sale of an

Ikoniscope20 solution to one of the largest urology organisations in the US

with a physician network that spans more than ten states and treats more

than 700,000 patients annually. The Ikoniscope20 solution will be used to

automate the early detection of bladder cancer.

°