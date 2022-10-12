Original-Research: Ikonisys SA (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Ikonisys SA - von Sphene Capital GmbH



Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Ikonisys SA



Unternehmen: Ikonisys SA


ISIN: FR00140048X2



Anlass der Studie: Update Report


Empfehlung: Buy


seit: 12.10.2022


Kursziel: EUR 6,70 (bisher EUR 6,90)


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA



Mandatory convertible bond



The issuance of a mandatory convertible bond with warrants attached


provides Ikonisys with the liquidity needed for the global commercial


roll-out strategy of the Ikoniscope20 and the further development of the


microscopy platform into a state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence system,


in our view. In addition, Ikonisys expands the shareholder base by an


institutional London-based investor, specialised in tailor-made financing


solutions for small and medium-sized companies. Based on a three-step


discounted cash flow entity model (primary valuation method) and including


the funds from the convertible bond and the warrants, we calculate a fully


diluted price target of EUR 6.70 per share and confirm our Buy rating for


the shares of Ikonisys SA.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/25579.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA


+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553


peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Bitte warten...