Original-Research: Ikonisys SA (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

Original-Research: Ikonisys SA - von Sphene Capital GmbH
Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Ikonisys SA
Unternehmen: Ikonisys SA
ISIN: FR00140048X2
Anlass der Studie: Update Report
Empfehlung: Buy
seit: 12.10.2022
Kursziel: EUR 6,70 (bisher EUR 6,90)
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate
Letzte Ratingänderung: -
Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA
Mandatory convertible bond
The issuance of a mandatory convertible bond with warrants attached
provides Ikonisys with the liquidity needed for the global commercial
roll-out strategy of the Ikoniscope20 and the further development of the
microscopy platform into a state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence system,
in our view. In addition, Ikonisys expands the shareholder base by an
institutional London-based investor, specialised in tailor-made financing
solutions for small and medium-sized companies. Based on a three-step
discounted cash flow entity model (primary valuation method) and including
the funds from the convertible bond and the warrants, we calculate a fully
diluted price target of EUR 6.70 per share and confirm our Buy rating for
the shares of Ikonisys SA.
Kontakt für Rückfragen
Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA
+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553
peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,745 €
|1,90 €
|-0,155 €
|-8,16%
|12.10./09:19
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FR00140048X2
|A3CVR6
|2,96 €
|1,60 €