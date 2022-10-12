Original-Research: Ikonisys SA (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

^

Original-Research: Ikonisys SA - von Sphene Capital GmbH

Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Ikonisys SA

Unternehmen: Ikonisys SA

ISIN: FR00140048X2

Anlass der Studie: Update Report

Empfehlung: Buy

seit: 12.10.2022

Kursziel: EUR 6,70 (bisher EUR 6,90)

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA

Mandatory convertible bond

The issuance of a mandatory convertible bond with warrants attached

provides Ikonisys with the liquidity needed for the global commercial

roll-out strategy of the Ikoniscope20 and the further development of the

microscopy platform into a state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence system,

in our view. In addition, Ikonisys expands the shareholder base by an

institutional London-based investor, specialised in tailor-made financing

solutions for small and medium-sized companies. Based on a three-step

discounted cash flow entity model (primary valuation method) and including

the funds from the convertible bond and the warrants, we calculate a fully

diluted price target of EUR 6.70 per share and confirm our Buy rating for

the shares of Ikonisys SA.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/25579.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA

+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553

peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de

°