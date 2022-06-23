Original-Research: Ikonisys SA (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

Erweiterte Funktionen



23.06.22
Ikonisys SA



Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Ikonisys SA



Ikonisys SA


ISIN: FR00140048X2



Anlass der Studie: Update Report


Empfehlung: Buy


seit: 23.06.2022


Kursziel: EUR 6,90 (unverändert)


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA



First sale of Ikoniscope20



Ikonisys has announced the first sale of its Ikoniscope20 microscope


solution together with reagents. The sale is, in our view, a first proof


that the commercialization strategy of migrating existing users of


Ikonisys' former Ikoniscope Gen1 platform into users of the state-of-art


Ikoniscope20 technology is correctly chosen and being implemented. With the


purchase, the buyer, Los Angeles-based 'Comprehensive Urology', a leading


urology practice serving the greater Beverly Hills area, will upgrade its


system and also utilize the optimized reagents provided by Ikonisys to


perform bladder cancer molecular diagnosis based on diagnostic fluorescence


in situ hybridisation (FISH) applications.



Compared to the first generation, of which the company has shipped 46 units


(40 of them in the US), the Ikoniscope20 is not only smaller (comparable to


a microwave versus a refrigerator-sized unit) and lighter (about 50 kg


versus 400 kg of the first generation), but also faster and more versatile.


The Ikoniscope20 microscope enables fully automated detection,


classification, and quantification of rare and very rare cells in tissues


and biological fluids. None of the larger competitors has, in our view,


currently achieved such a high level of automation as Ikonisys.



With the launch of the Ikoniscope20, product sales will play a far greater


role in the future. In this context, the conversion of software sales to a


SaaS model, and the entry into probe sales have, according to our


estimates, laid the foundations for increasing sales to EUR 35.7m by 2026e,


corresponding to an expected CAGR 2021-26e of 138.3%, and for reaching


operating profitability by 2024e.



We expect the sale to one of Ikonisys' long-term customers and key opinion


leaders to pave way for further sales and accelerate the company's


commercial activities in North America. Based on our three-stage discounted


cash flow entity model, which we consider the primary valuation method for


the Ikonisys shares, we confirm our 24-months price target of EUR 6.90 per


share and our Buy rating for the shares of Ikonisys SA.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/24463.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA


+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553


peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de



Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,32 € 2,30 € 0,02 € +0,87% 23.06./16:10
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR00140048X2 A3CVR6 4,01 € 2,30 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 2,32 € +0,87%  08:01
Stuttgart 2,09 € -1,42%  15:51
Bitte warten...