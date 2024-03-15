Original-Research: INDUS Holding AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^

Original-Research: INDUS Holding AG - from NuWays AG

Classification of NuWays AG to INDUS Holding AG

Company Name: INDUS Holding AG

ISIN: DE0006200108

Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: BUY

from: 15.03.2024

Target price: 36.00

Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten

Last rating change:

Analyst: Christian Sandherr

Bolt-on acquisitions into global megatrends; chg.

Topic: INDUS successfully completed the share repurchase program announced

on February 21st. Further, the German conglomerate expanded their portfolio

in the field of infrastructure networks and AI-based industrial automation.

Share buyback at an attractive price: During the period from February 22nd

to March 1st, INDUS conducted a public buyback for 1.1m shares at a price

of EUR 23 per share, which are now held as treasury shares. The volume

amounts to EUR 25.3m in aggregate or approximately 4.09% of the company's

share capital. At the current trading price INDUS offers an attractive

return on investment capital, thus we view the buyback as a good capital

allocation decision.

Investment into Germany's future infrastructure: INDUS announced the

successful acquisition of the remaining 50% stake in Hauff-Technik GRIDCOM

(sales: EUR 21m). By that, they are strengthening the existing portfolio in

the field of infrastructure networks with the subsidiaries Weigand Bau GmbH

and Turmbau Steffens & Nölle GmbH. Hauff-Technik GRIDCOM produces passive

components for the fiberoptic infrastructure. INDUS became already in 1986

the sole shareholder of Hauff-Technik GmbH & Co. KG, which acquired 50% of

Hauff-Technik GRIDCOM in 2016. While the purchase price was not disclosed,

we would expect it to be in the mid single-digit EURm range for the 50%

stake.

Investment in AI-based industrial automation: INDUS acquired Gestalt

Robotics GmbH, a specialist in the field of AI-based automation for

industrial applications (sales: EUR 5m). We expect the acquisition price to

be in the low to mid single-digit EURm range. By acquiring Gestalt Robotics,

INDUS is expanding its engineering segment and lays the foundation to

profit from the fast growing AI market.

Attractive cashflow generation: INDUS delivered a preliminary FY23 FCF

north of EUR 190m, materially improving yoy (FY22: EUR 102m) and exceeding the

management target of EUR 100m, thanks to further noticeable working capital

normalizations. Supported by the divestment of the loss-making

automotive-related business in FY23, we expect INDUS to deliver FCF of EUR

100m in a normalized year, making it a cash cow with an attractive

normalized FCF-Yield of c. 9%.

INDUS remains attractively priced trading at only 4.3x EV/EBITDA 2024e,

which is 28% below its 10y historical average. Hence, we reiterate BUY with

an unchanged PT of EUR 36 based on FCFY 2024e.

