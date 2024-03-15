Original-Research: INDUS Holding AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: INDUS Holding AG - from NuWays AG



Classification of NuWays AG to INDUS Holding AG



Company Name: INDUS Holding AG


ISIN: DE0006200108



Reason for the research: Update


Recommendation: BUY


from: 15.03.2024


Target price: 36.00


Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten


Last rating change:


Analyst: Christian Sandherr



Bolt-on acquisitions into global megatrends; chg.



Topic: INDUS successfully completed the share repurchase program announced


on February 21st. Further, the German conglomerate expanded their portfolio


in the field of infrastructure networks and AI-based industrial automation.



Share buyback at an attractive price: During the period from February 22nd


to March 1st, INDUS conducted a public buyback for 1.1m shares at a price


of EUR 23 per share, which are now held as treasury shares. The volume


amounts to EUR 25.3m in aggregate or approximately 4.09% of the company's


share capital. At the current trading price INDUS offers an attractive


return on investment capital, thus we view the buyback as a good capital


allocation decision.



Investment into Germany's future infrastructure: INDUS announced the


successful acquisition of the remaining 50% stake in Hauff-Technik GRIDCOM


(sales: EUR 21m). By that, they are strengthening the existing portfolio in


the field of infrastructure networks with the subsidiaries Weigand Bau GmbH


and Turmbau Steffens & Nölle GmbH. Hauff-Technik GRIDCOM produces passive


components for the fiberoptic infrastructure. INDUS became already in 1986


the sole shareholder of Hauff-Technik GmbH & Co. KG, which acquired 50% of


Hauff-Technik GRIDCOM in 2016. While the purchase price was not disclosed,


we would expect it to be in the mid single-digit EURm range for the 50%


stake.



Investment in AI-based industrial automation: INDUS acquired Gestalt


Robotics GmbH, a specialist in the field of AI-based automation for


industrial applications (sales: EUR 5m). We expect the acquisition price to


be in the low to mid single-digit EURm range. By acquiring Gestalt Robotics,


INDUS is expanding its engineering segment and lays the foundation to


profit from the fast growing AI market.



Attractive cashflow generation: INDUS delivered a preliminary FY23 FCF


north of EUR 190m, materially improving yoy (FY22: EUR 102m) and exceeding the


management target of EUR 100m, thanks to further noticeable working capital


normalizations. Supported by the divestment of the loss-making


automotive-related business in FY23, we expect INDUS to deliver FCF of EUR


100m in a normalized year, making it a cash cow with an attractive


normalized FCF-Yield of c. 9%.



INDUS remains attractively priced trading at only 4.3x EV/EBITDA 2024e,


which is 28% below its 10y historical average. Hence, we reiterate BUY with


an unchanged PT of EUR 36 based on FCFY 2024e.



You can download the research here:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/29165.pdf


For additional information visit our website


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Contact for questions


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden: www.nuways-ag.com/research.


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


++++++++++


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


++++++++++



-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research.


The result of this research does not constitute investment advice


or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.



°






