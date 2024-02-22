Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: INDUS Holding AG (von NuWays AG): BUY




22.02.24 09:01
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: INDUS Holding AG - from NuWays AG



Classification of NuWays AG to INDUS Holding AG



Company Name: INDUS Holding AG


ISIN: DE0006200108



Reason for the research: Update


Recommendation: BUY


from: 22.02.2024


Target price: 36.00


Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten


Last rating change:


Analyst: Christian Sandherr



Solid FY23 prelims // focus on strong FCF & share buyback; chg.



Topic: While prelim. FY23 sales and EBIT came in largely as expected, the


strong FCF generation of EUR 190m is well above expectations. On top, INDUS


announced a 4.1% share buyback at EUR 23.



Preliminary FY23 sales remained stable yoy at EUR 1.80bn (eNuW: EUR 1.82bn),


despite unfavourable economic conditions in the construction industry; Q4


sales -5.0% yoy to EUR 436m. Thanks to a strong Engineering Segment, FY23


operating EBIT came in at EUR 150m (eNuW: EUR 152m), implying a 8.3% margin, up


0.9pp yoy and above the guidance range of 7-8%; Q4 EBIT of EUR 32.7m, a 7.5%


margin.



The Engineering segment delivered slight revenue growth and noticeable


growth in earnings for FY23e. Sales in the Infrastructure segment were


flattish yoy with a slightly lower EBIT as the slowdown in the construction


sector impacted several portfolio companies, particularly in H1. Revenues


in the Materials segment decreased modestly but with a significantly higher


EBIT due to price increases.



Most importantly, Free cashflow came in above EUR 190m materially improving


yoy (2022: EUR 102m), exceeding the guidance of EUR 100m and eNuW of EUR 89m,


caused by further noticeable working capital normalizations. As a result,


net debt decreased by EUR 87.3m to EUR 506m, strengthened the equity ratio to


37.3% (FY22: 36.8%). Further, the strong cashflow generation gives INDUS


with additional financial flexibility regarding acquisitions and dividend


payments.



Thanks to the INDUS announced a share buyback for up to 1.1m shares at a


price of EUR 23 during the period from February 22nd, 2024 to March 1st,


2024. Thus, the volume of the buyback amounts up to EUR 25.3m in aggregate,


leading to approximately 4.09% of the company's registered share capital.


This underlines not only the strong cash generation of the company but also


the current undervaluation.



FY24e guidance in line with expectations. Management anticipates revenues


in the range of EUR 1.85-1.95bn (eNuW: EUR 1.88bn) with an EBIT between EUR


145-165m in FY24e (eNuW: EUR 150m). Despite of the continuously challenging


end markets and general macroeconomic conditions, we regard the guidance as


doable due to price increases and slight pickup of demand across several


portfolio companies.



Trading at only 4.1x EV/EBITDA 2023e, 59% below its historical average,


INDUS remains attractively priced. We reiterate our BUY rating with an


increased PT of EUR 36 (old: EUR 34) based on FCFY 2024e.



You can download the research here:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28957.pdf


For additional information visit our website


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Contact for questions


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.


Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


++++++++++


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


++++++++++



-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research.


The result of this research does not constitute investment advice


or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.



°






Aktuell
Eilt: Sensationelle Übernahme - 77 Milliarden $ Deals - Massives Kaufsignal
Neuer 317% Krypto Aktientip nach 1.337.328% mit Bitcoin ($BTC)

Blockchaink2 Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
22,60 € 21,50 € 1,10 € +5,12% 22.02./10:44
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0006200108 620010 27,65 € 18,18 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		22,50 € -1,10%  10:47
München 22,60 € +6,60%  08:04
Berlin 22,60 € +6,60%  08:05
Hamburg 22,50 € +6,38%  08:16
Hannover 22,50 € +6,38%  08:16
Xetra 22,60 € +5,12%  10:43
Frankfurt 21,10 € 0,00%  21.02.24
Stuttgart 22,55 € -0,22%  10:45
Düsseldorf 22,35 € -0,45%  09:31
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: 100 mal wirksamer gegen Krebs - Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt. Neuer 400% Biotech Aktientip nach 9.290% mit Novo-Nordisk ($NVO)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
680 Indus - Substanz mit Phantasie 08:02
536 f-h Oni BW sb & Friends-TTT. 25.04.21
62 Aktiendepot live o. T. 24.04.21
36 Welche Aktie hat die beste Di. 04.09.14
21 Wer kennt sich m. Bilanzierung. 02.09.08
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...