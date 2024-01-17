Original-Research: INDUS Holding AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



17.01.24 09:11
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: INDUS Holding AG - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu INDUS Holding AG



Unternehmen: INDUS Holding AG


ISIN: DE0006200108



Anlass der Studie: Update


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 17.01.2024


Kursziel: 34.00


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Christian Sandherr



Another promising year for INDUS



Topic: While INDUS should experience some margin pressure in 2024e, the


EBIT margin is still seen to come in at 8.0%, which is the highest


operating margin since 2017. With an appealing dividend yield of 5.5%


(eNuW) and an attractive valuation of only 4.6x EV/EBITDA, the stock


remains a buy.



Normalizing margins: In FY23, INDUS benefited from lower material prices,


especially in the Materials segment, which is seen to lead to a FY23e EBIT


margin of 8.6%. On group level, the material cost ratio declined by 1.6pp


to 46.8%. However, this positive price effect should revert in FY24e, as


customers are starting to renegotiate in light of the deflating price


levels. In addition, wage inflation remains an issue for FY24e. After the


personnel expense ratio rose by 1.1pp yoy to 28.5% at FY23e, further wage


increases are in the books as unions are increasing the pressure. Hence, we


expect the EBIT margin in FY24e to decrease by 0.3pp (eNuW FY23: 8.3%),


which is still the highest margin since 2017.



Supply-chain issues solved: After the start of the Covid19 pandemic, global


supply-chains were significantly dislocated, jeopardizing normal


operations. This also affected the portfolio companies of INDUS during the


previous fiscal years. However, at the end of FY23, supply-chain issues


were largely solved and not a single portfolio company was materially


affected.



Portfolio realignment completed: As part of its 'PARKOUR' efficiency


program, INDUS decided to discontinue the majority of its highly


loss-making automotive-related business. While SMA filed for insolvency in


Oct.'22, management sold SCHÄFER economically effective on July 31, 2023,


and SELZER on August 31, 2023. SELZER alone is seen to rake up a EUR 22m loss


while generating EUR 65m in sales during FY23e.



Appealing dividend yield: Caused by the weak performance of the


automotive-related companies SELZER and SCHÄFER, dividends for the last two


years came in rather low compared to previous years. Due to the divestment


of the automotive business and a successful operating performance in FY23,


we expect a dividend of EUR 1.2 (eNuW) per share for the recent fiscal year


(FY22: EUR 0.8). Based on yesterday's closing price, this would lead to an


appealing dividend yield of 5.5% (FY22: 3.6%).



INDUS remains attractively priced trading at only 4.6x EV/EBITDA 2023e,


which is 34% below its historical average. We reiterate our BUY rating with


an unchanged PT of EUR 34 based on FCFY 2024e.



