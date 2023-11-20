Original-Research: INDUS Holding AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: INDUS Holding AG - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu INDUS Holding AG



Unternehmen: INDUS Holding AG


ISIN: DE0006200108



Anlass der Studie: Roadshow Feedback


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 20.11.2023


Kursziel: EUR 34,00


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Christian Sandherr



RS feedback: Strong free cashflows to support new investments



Topic: On Friday, we hosted a digital roadshow with the CEO of INDUS. Here


are the key takeaways:



Free cashflow from continuing operations more than quadrupled yoy with EUR


106.1m at 9M 2023 (9M 2022: EUR 22.2m). Going forward, management aims to


further reduce the working capital intensity to more normalized levels of


25-27% in Q4. Hence, FCF generation looks set to significantly outperform


the annual target of EUR 100m (eNuW: EUR 126m).



INDUS plans to invest EUR 50-70m next year in strategic acquisitions. The


company wants to sharpen its focus on global megatrends like energy


efficiency, recycling and agriculture engineering. Positively, valuation


multiples in the PE market came down since 2021 as buyer hesitance in


connection with increased financing costs prevailed.



Order intake is set to remain at a strong level. Particularly, the


subsidiary MBN Maschinenbaubetriebe Neugersdorf GmbH showed a positive


dynamic in its order intake. The manufacturer for final vehicle assembly


systems secured large orders from BMW and Audi for new factories in the US,


thus creating sound visibility on future earnings.



Positive price effect to revert. In FY23, INDUS benefited from lower


material prices, especially in the Materials segment, which led to a


segment EBIT margin of 10.4% at 9M. On group level, the material cost ratio


declined by 4.3pp to 45.9%. However, maintaining double-digit margins in


the segment will be challenging, as customers are starting to renegotiate


in light of the deflating price levels.



Wage inflation remains an issue. After the personnel expense ratio rose by


1.2pp yoy to 28.6% at 9M, further wage increases are in the books as unions


are increasing the pressure. For example, the German labor union IG Metall


recently started the negotiation for the steel industry demanding an 8.5%


salary increase. As INDUS employs c. 10,000 employees of which c. 7,000 in


Germany, management hence expects further pressure related to wage


inflation in the upcoming year (eNuW: +0.27pp).



Despite the aforementioned short-term headwinds, INDUS remains attractively


priced trading at only 4.5x EV/EBITDA 2023e, which is 36% below its


historical average. We reiterate our BUY rating with a new PT of EUR 34 (old:


EUR 36) based on FCFY 2024e.



Bitte warten...