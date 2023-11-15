Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: INDUS Holding AG (von NuWays AG): BUY




15.11.23 09:06
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: INDUS Holding AG - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu INDUS Holding AG



Unternehmen: INDUS Holding AG


ISIN: DE0006200108



Anlass der Studie: Q3 Review


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 15.11.2023


Kursziel: EUR 36,00


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Christian Sandherr



Mixed Q3, Infrastructure affected by weak economy; chg. est.



Topic: INDUS reported mixed results for Q3 with sales above but margins


below estimates. Management cut the guidance to adjust for a soft


construction sector, which is still impacted by a weaker economic


environment.



Q3 sales grew by 0.2% yoy to EUR 460m (eNuW: EUR 446m) as Engineering (+ 6.3%


yoy to EUR 154m) compensated for a weaker growth in Materials (-5.7% yoy to EUR


153m) and Infrastructure (+0.6% yoy to EUR 153m). The slowdown in the


construction sector impacted the majority of portfolio companies in the


infrastructure segment. The new construction business was impacted in


particular, whereas the renovation business was less affected.



Q3 EBIT increased by 209% yoy to EUR 32.1m (eNuW: EUR 38.9m), with a margin of


7.0% (+ 4.7pp yoy). However, Q3 2022 was affected by an impairment charge


of EUR 39.8m, which was largely related to goodwill. Adjusting for this


charge, one can see that the adjusted operating profit of EUR 49.7m in Q3


2023 remained flat compared to last year (Q3 2022: EUR 50.2m). This is


despite significant cost increases within


the infrastructure segment (e.g. wage inflation, material prices), which


could largely be offset by higher selling prices.



FY'23 guidance reduced. Management lowered its expected sales range down to


EUR 1.8-1.9bn from previously EUR 1.9-2.0bn (eNuW: EUR 1.82bn). INDUS still aims


for an EBIT between EUR 145-165m but anticipates being at the lower end of


the range (eNuW: EUR 152m). Considering the portfolio realignment after the


sale of the lossmaking subsidiaries SCHÄFER and SELZER as part of the


'PARKOUR' efficiency program, the guided EBIT margin of 7.0-8.0% seems to


be well in reach (eNuW: 8.3%). Regarding the top-line growth, our


expectation is at the lower end of the guidance, reflecting the difficult


economic environment in Germany, which accounts for 50% of sales.



Indus remains attractively priced trading at only 4.4x EV/EBITDA 2023e,


which is 37% below its historical average. Furthermore, the company is


already delivering ROCEs above cost of capital and has the potential to


become an attractive dividend stock with a dividend yield in the upcoming


year of 6% based on a dividend per share of EUR 1.20 (eNuW) for FY'23.



Hence, we reiterate our BUY rating with an unchanged EUR 36 PT based on FCFY


2024e.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28287.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


++++++++++


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


++++++++++



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Aktienkonsolidierung 9:1 - Unmittelbar vor globalem Lizenzdeal
Neuer 384% Biotech Hot Stock nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
20,25 € 20,85 € -0,60 € -2,88% 15.11./11:24
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0006200108 620010 27,65 € 18,18 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		20,30 € -1,69%  11:34
Hamburg 20,75 € +6,30%  08:16
Hannover 20,75 € +6,30%  08:16
Berlin 20,60 € +5,64%  08:00
München 20,30 € +4,10%  10:56
Stuttgart 20,25 € -1,46%  11:30
Düsseldorf 20,30 € -1,93%  09:31
Frankfurt 20,35 € -1,93%  09:38
Xetra 20,25 € -2,88%  11:22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Besser als Lithium-Riese Albemarle? Neuer 545% Lithium Aktientip nach 4.860% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Lancaster Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
665 Indus - Substanz mit Phantasie 14.11.23
536 f-h Oni BW sb & Friends-TTT. 25.04.21
62 Aktiendepot live o. T. 24.04.21
36 Welche Aktie hat die beste Di. 04.09.14
21 Wer kennt sich m. Bilanzierung. 02.09.08
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...