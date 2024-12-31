Original-Research: Health Italia S.p.A. (von GBC AG): BUY

^

Original-Research: Health Italia S.p.A. - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Health Italia S.p.A.

Unternehmen: Health Italia S.p.A.

ISIN: IT0005221004

Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Note)

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 4.00 EUR

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2024

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Marcel Schaffer

Good first half-year. The focus on the core business model is paying off.

Forecast confirmed.

In the first half of 2023, revenues amounted to EUR17.81 million, signaling a

slight 7.5% decline compared to the same period in the previous year of

EUR19.25 million. This decline is primarily associated with the impact of the

'discontinued operations' of Be Health S.p.A. and Health Property S.p.A.,

which represent the two segments Nutraceutical and Real Estate.

The core segment of promotion and services ('Servizi Health Care')

experienced a robust growth of 6.9%, reaching EUR11.16 million (PY: EUR10.44

million). Meanwhile, the customer support segment ('Support Health Care')

exhibited substantial growth, increasing by 10.0% to EUR1.93 million (PY:

EUR1.75 million). This shows that the introduction of a multi-channel

distribution model, coupled with continuous investments in technological

advancements, notably within the healthcare and telemedicine sector, has

been instrumental in driving the noteworthy results achieved over the

initial six months of the year. However, the health benefits segment

('Servizi Sanitari') saw a notable decline of 23.3%, amounting to EUR4.72

million (PY: EUR6.15 million). The drop in revenues for this segment can be

largely attributed to accounting periods, and we anticipate that growth

will stabilize and normalize over the course of the entire year.

In terms of cost management, the company has shown significant improvements

in various key categories. Costs for services experienced a notable

decrease, moving from EUR-13.07 million euros to EUR-12.05 million, which

amounts to roughly 7.81% in cost savings. Staff costs also saw a

significant reduction of approximately 13.47%, declining from EUR-2.64

million to EUR-2.29 million. This cost-saving was attributed mainly to

outsourcing of IT services.

The adjusted EBITDA, standing at EUR3.27 million, experienced a slight

increase of 2.7% compared to the gross operating margin in the first half

of the preceding year (EUR3.18 million). The adjusted EBITDA margin now

stands at 18.4% of net revenues, which signifies a growth of approximately

2 percentage points when compared to the first half of 2022 (16.5%). This

commendable result is an outcome of increased margins within the core

business and the effective cost-saving measures implemented by the Group.

The adjustment to EBITDA is prompted by the fact that these effects do not

stem from regular business operations and are issues expected to be

mitigated in the medium term. The one-time impact is primarily associated

with the acquisition of real estate in connection with an NPL deal.

The unadjusted EBITDA, encompassing various miscellaneous costs and charges

('Altri costi e oneri diversi') and other income ("Altri Ricavi e Proventi

diversi"), contracted by 37.8%, reaching EUR2.87 million compared to the

prior year's EUR4.61 million. This reduction led to a decrease in the EBITDA

margin, which now stands at 16.1% as opposed to the previous year's 24.0%.

This variance is primarily attributed to an extraordinary gain stemming

from a real estate transaction in 2022.

The net result for the period indicates a profit of EUR1.52 million, in

contrast to the same period in 2022 when a profit of EUR2.29 million was

recorded.

In the first half of 2023, the Group continued its successful journey,

achieving positive results, notably in profitability. Their commitment to a

multi-channel distribution model, ongoing technological innovation,

streamlined core activities, and cost control remained unwavering.

Regarding the nutraceutical segment, Health Italia has chosen to

discontinue its direct management of this segment in order to refocus on

its core businesses, maintaining an indirect involvement through equity

participation. As part of this decision, Be Health has approved a capital

increase, resulting in a dilution of Health Italia's ownership to less than

50%. Furthermore, Health Italia is proactively investing in the enhancement

of their digital platforms, paving the way for significant improvements in

service quality and operational efficiency. These in-house platforms are

poised to streamline workflows, ultimately bolstering operational

effectiveness.

Moreover, Health Italia is pursuing an expansion of its sales and

distribution model. Leveraging its existing sales channels, including

banking and external networks, the company is now keen to broaden its

market reach by introducing an online sales channel. This multi-pronged

approach will diversify their customer base, making their services

accessible to a broader clientele.

This strategic realignment, guided by Health Italia's core competencies and

market demands, positions the company for substantial growth in the years

ahead. It underscores their adaptability and unwavering commitment to

leading the healthcare sector by evolving to meet the dynamic needs of

their clients.

Health Italia S.p.A.'s guidance for 2023-2026 centers on reinforcing its

financial structure and optimizing key performance indicators. This

guidance aligns with the group's ESG principles and emphasizes

reinvestment, cost-saving, and sustainability. By 2026, Health Italia aims

to achieve revenues ranging from EUR50.0 to EUR52.0 million, an EBITDA within

the EUR12.0 to EUR14.0 million range, and a positive net financial position.

The half-year results affirm that our forecast is on track, and we reaffirm

our confidence in it. Due to the company's strategic shift towards core

business operations, leading to exits from the nutraceutical and real

estate sectors, we anticipate a slight decline in revenue for 2023 at EUR38.2

million. As the company refocuses solely on its core business in the

subsequent year, we anticipate a growth of 8.6%, resulting in estimated

revenues of EUR41.58 million in the year 2024. Our projections are consistent

with the company's guidance, anticipating a fairly stable growth

trajectory. In our discounted cash flow (DCF) model, we forecast revenues

reaching EUR50.31 million and an EBITDA of EUR13.12 million by 2026.

As the company renews its focus on its core business, we anticipate a

consistent upswing in profit margins. Notably, the promotional and service

segment, already recognized for its high margins, has demonstrated even

stronger profitability in the past. We believe that the revised strategy

will empower the management to progressively regain and potentially surpass

their previous levels of success. For 2023, we foresee an EBITDA of EUR6.58

million, reflecting an EBITDA margin of 17.2%. Furthermore, we predict a

steady rise in EBITDA and margin in the ensuing years. Our projections

indicate an EBITDA of EUR7.77 million and an EBITDA margin of 18.7% for 2024.

The financial charges are expected to decrease due to the repayment of the

convertible bond. We also project a gradual decrease in the company's

financial obligations over the years. Consequently, we anticipate that the

net result will follow a trajectory similar to EBITDA, albeit with more

pronounced margin improvements. After achieving a net result of EUR3.7

million in 2022, we expect figures of EUR3.07 million in 2023 and EUR4.04

million in 2024.

We maintain our confidence in the forecast and valuation, consequently

reiterating our target price of EUR4.00 and a Buy rating.

