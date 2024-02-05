Original-Research: Havila Kystruten AS (von Montega AG): Buy

Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Havila Kystruten AS - von Montega AG



Einstufung von Montega AG zu Havila Kystruten AS



Unternehmen: Havila Kystruten AS


ISIN: NO0011045429



Anlass der Studie: Initiation of Coverage


Empfehlung: Buy


seit: 05.02.2024


Kursziel: 2.80 NOK


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Tim Kruse, CFA



Back on course after the perfect storm



Havila Kystruten AS is a cruise line operator from Norway. Founded in 2017,


it is the only company besides the incumbent Hurtigruten Group AS mandated


by the Norwegian government to serve the 130 year old post ship service


from Bergen to Kirkenes. Next to the port-to-port service for locals, their


four vessels offer all the amenities and activities of a modern cruise ship


tailored for tourists visiting the Norwegian coast.



Shortly after winning the contract and placing a shipbuilding order with


two shipyards in 2019, Havila was hit by the perfect storm with one of the


shipyards going bankrupt,COVID-19, and their Russian fleet financier GTLK


falling under sanctions. This brought the company to the brink of


bankruptcy. Consequently, shareholders have had a rough voyage so far with


depressed sales and earnings development due to substantially delayed


delivery of the ships. Also, the company had to refinance under


unfavourable conditions leading to a massive dilution for shareholders and


high interest rates.



That said, the market for cruises in general, and the Coastal Express in


particular, has seen increasing demand in the past decade, with yearly


passenger numbers rising in the high single digits up until 2019. COVID hit


the industry severely, but cruises have come back strongly, with passenger


numbers set to surpass 2019 levels this year and growth rates expected to


be in the mid to high single digits going forward.



The rising popularity of the coastal route, combined with the government's


support, has enabled the incumbent, Hurtigruten Group AS, to achieve solid


EBITDA margins in excess of 25% for this part of their business. However,


due to Havila's brand-new and identical ships, which enable significantly


leaner operations, as well as a more consistent and tailored customer


experience, we see Havila in an excellent position to outperform its


competitor. Additionally, the much better environmental footprint of its


fleet not only attracts a more eco-friendly and younger target group, but


will also serve as a strong differentiator if emission regulation is


imposed for parts of the route as proposed. Due to the high investment


backlog of Hurtigruten (average fleet age ~ 30years) in combination with


its already crushing leverage (Net debt/EBITDA 9.6), we see Havila well


positioned to not only prolong their current contract ending in 2030 but


also to win additional capacity from their main rival.



2024 will be the first full year with all ships in operation, which will


lead to another jump in revenue of which 50% has already been pre-sold. and


a disproportionate increase in EBITDA due to the strong operating leverage


exhibited by the cruise line industry. Thereafter, rising occupancy levels


from increasing word-of-mouth effects and streamlined operations should


further improve margins. Furthermore, the expected refinancing closer to


industry spreads will be an additional driver for FCF development.



Conclusions: The disadvantageous news flow Havila had to endure so far has


led to a significant mispricing of Havila's shares with a discount of 75%


to our estimate of fair value indicated by all valuation models (DCF


scenarios, peer group, net asset value). However, the ramp-up in operations


will not only lead to a strong uptake in free cashflow, but should also


pave the way for a more favourable refinancing, which should be the main


catalysts for a re-rating. We therefore see current levels as a unique


opportunity to invest in a profitable niche market safeguarded by


monopolistic revenuestreams and initiate with a 'Buy' rating and a price


target of 2.80 NOK per share.





