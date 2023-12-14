Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: HAEMATO AG (von GBC AG): suspended




15.12.23 09:31
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: HAEMATO AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu HAEMATO AG



Unternehmen: HAEMATO AG


ISIN: DE000A289VV1



Anlass der Studie: Research Note


Empfehlung: suspended


Kursziel: suspended


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker; Marcel Goldmann



Delisting of the HAEMATO share to take place from February 2023; price


potential not yet exhausted; GBC-rating and GBC-price target suspended



HAEMATO has announced the termination of the inclusion of the shares in the


open market of 30 November 2023. The shares are to be delisted after expiry


of the notice period, at the latest by the end of February 2024. According


to the company, the delisting is in particular the result of a cost-benefit


analysis. This statement should be seen in light of the fact that HAEMATO


AG has been part of the M1 Group, which is also listed on the stock


exchange, since July 2020. Obviously, the delisting is intended to save


duplicate cost structures associated with the listing of both companies.



Based on our DCF valuation model, which was last updated on 14 September


2023, the share is still undervalued and the share price potential has not


yet been exhausted. HAEMATO AG has developed surprisingly strongly in the


current financial year 2023, both in terms of sales and earnings. This is


also confirmed by the 9-month figures published in mid-November 2023, which


show a 12.8% increase in sales to EUR 212.2 million (previous year: EUR 188.2


million) and a significant jump in EBIT to EUR 9.5 million (previous year: EUR


6.7 million). This exceeded our expectations. We had previously forecast


EBIT of EUR 8.5 million for the year as a whole, which has already been


significantly exceeded after the first three quarters. Due to the excellent


business development, HAEMATO's management has raised its guidance for the


current financial year and now expects EBIT of EUR 10 to 12 million


(previously: EUR 6 to 8 million).



However, this extremely positive business development is offset by the


termination of the Botox project, which was seen as a high-potential


flagship project for the medium to long-term business development of


HAEMATO AG. At the same time, the co-operation with the Korean manufacturer


was terminated. The project was cancelled in connection with the entry of


two new Botox suppliers onto the market, which was accompanied by a


reduction in supply prices. At the reduced price level, the continuation of


the project was no longer profitable, which is why the project was


cancelled at an early stage, i.e. before the relevant development and


approval investments were made.



In our HAEMATO estimates, we had considered the Botox project as pure


upside potential, so that the cancellation of the project does not have a


negative impact on the estimates. On the contrary, we are even raising our


forecasts for the current 2023 financial year and now expect sales of EUR


272.00 million (previously: EUR 259.60 million) and EBIT of EUR 12.40 million


(previously: EUR 8.51 million). Due to the base effect, we have also raised


our forecasts for the next two financial years. However, with the decision


to delist, we are suspending both the price target and the rating.




Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28549.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (4,5a,5b,6a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


https://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


+++++++++++++++


Date (time) completion: 14.12.23 (3:31 pm)


Date (time) first transmission: 15.12.23 (09:30 am)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Eilt: Historische Uran-Rallye startet - Kernenergie wird verdreifacht
Neuer 270% Uran Hot Stock nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 21.300% mit enCore Energy ($EU)

Basin Uranium Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
25,20 € 25,00 € 0,20 € +0,80% 15.12./10:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A289VV1 A289VV 25,60 € 15,90 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		25,20 € +0,80%  10:26
Berlin 24,80 € +2,48%  08:03
Frankfurt 25,00 € +1,63%  09:34
Stuttgart 25,20 € +1,61%  10:30
München 24,80 € +0,81%  08:02
Xetra 25,20 € +0,80%  10:30
Düsseldorf 24,60 € 0,00%  08:11
Hamburg 24,60 € 0,00%  08:16
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Börsenstar steigt ein - 20 Mio. $ wurden zu mehreren Mrd. $ - Massives Kaufsignal. Neuer Lithium Hot Stock nach 64.131% mit Applied Materials ($AMAT)

Li-Metal Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
334 haemato 06.12.23
107 +++ Hammer Zahlen bei Winds. 25.04.21
2044 MPH dominierender Anteilseigne. 06.02.20
1311 GCI ein absolutes Schnäppchen 04.07.12
43 Windsor Gratisaktien - wie ? 07.05.12
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...