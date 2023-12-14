Original-Research: HAEMATO AG (von GBC AG): suspended

^

Original-Research: HAEMATO AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu HAEMATO AG

Unternehmen: HAEMATO AG

ISIN: DE000A289VV1

Anlass der Studie: Research Note

Empfehlung: suspended

Kursziel: suspended

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Cosmin Filker; Marcel Goldmann

Delisting of the HAEMATO share to take place from February 2023; price

potential not yet exhausted; GBC-rating and GBC-price target suspended

HAEMATO has announced the termination of the inclusion of the shares in the

open market of 30 November 2023. The shares are to be delisted after expiry

of the notice period, at the latest by the end of February 2024. According

to the company, the delisting is in particular the result of a cost-benefit

analysis. This statement should be seen in light of the fact that HAEMATO

AG has been part of the M1 Group, which is also listed on the stock

exchange, since July 2020. Obviously, the delisting is intended to save

duplicate cost structures associated with the listing of both companies.

Based on our DCF valuation model, which was last updated on 14 September

2023, the share is still undervalued and the share price potential has not

yet been exhausted. HAEMATO AG has developed surprisingly strongly in the

current financial year 2023, both in terms of sales and earnings. This is

also confirmed by the 9-month figures published in mid-November 2023, which

show a 12.8% increase in sales to EUR 212.2 million (previous year: EUR 188.2

million) and a significant jump in EBIT to EUR 9.5 million (previous year: EUR

6.7 million). This exceeded our expectations. We had previously forecast

EBIT of EUR 8.5 million for the year as a whole, which has already been

significantly exceeded after the first three quarters. Due to the excellent

business development, HAEMATO's management has raised its guidance for the

current financial year and now expects EBIT of EUR 10 to 12 million

(previously: EUR 6 to 8 million).

However, this extremely positive business development is offset by the

termination of the Botox project, which was seen as a high-potential

flagship project for the medium to long-term business development of

HAEMATO AG. At the same time, the co-operation with the Korean manufacturer

was terminated. The project was cancelled in connection with the entry of

two new Botox suppliers onto the market, which was accompanied by a

reduction in supply prices. At the reduced price level, the continuation of

the project was no longer profitable, which is why the project was

cancelled at an early stage, i.e. before the relevant development and

approval investments were made.

In our HAEMATO estimates, we had considered the Botox project as pure

upside potential, so that the cancellation of the project does not have a

negative impact on the estimates. On the contrary, we are even raising our

forecasts for the current 2023 financial year and now expect sales of EUR

272.00 million (previously: EUR 259.60 million) and EBIT of EUR 12.40 million

(previously: EUR 8.51 million). Due to the base effect, we have also raised

our forecasts for the next two financial years. However, with the decision

to delist, we are suspending both the price target and the rating.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/28549.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

GBC AG

Halderstraße 27

86150 Augsburg

0821 / 241133 0

research@gbc-ag.de

++++++++++++++++

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (4,5a,5b,6a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:

https://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm

+++++++++++++++

Date (time) completion: 14.12.23 (3:31 pm)

Date (time) first transmission: 15.12.23 (09:30 am)

-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.

Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung

oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°