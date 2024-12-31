Original-Research: HAEMATO AG (von GBC AG): BUY

^

H1 2023: Turnover and EBIT above our expectations; forecasts and target

price slightly raised; BUY rating confirmed

In the first half of 2023, HAEMATO AG achieved a revenue increase of 10.5 %

to EUR 133.64 million (previous year: EUR 120.97 million) and thus exceeded our

expectations. This sales development, which is separated according to the

two segments, shows a relative sales strength in the 'Specialty Pharma'

segment, which primarily includes sales from parallel imports and the

distribution of low-priced original EU medicinal products. In this segment,

sales increased by 14.4 % to EUR 111.12 million (previous year: EUR 97.10

million). In contrast, the 'Lifestyle & Aesthetics' segment reported a

decline in sales of 6.8% to EUR 22.25 million (previous year: EUR 23.87

million). This segment primarily includes the sales of M1 Aesthetics GmbH,

which has been part of the HAEMATO Group since the 2021 financial year and

which includes all sales of the self-pay market and aesthetic medicine

products.

Contrary to the decline in sales in the higher-margin 'Lifestyle &

Aesthetics' segment, an increase in the gross profit margin to 30.8%

(previous year: 26.1%) and thus an improvement in gross profit to EUR 6.85

million (previous year: EUR 6.24 million) was achieved in this segment. On

the one hand, this development is probably due to the implemented cost

reduction measures. On the other hand, there is likely to have been a shift

in the sales mix towards higher-margin products. On the other hand, there

was a visible decline in the gross profit margin in the 'Specialty Pharma'

segment to 3.1% (previous year: 6.1%) and thus in gross profit to EUR 3.40

million (previous year: EUR 5.88 million). Although the portfolio adjustment

led to improvements in the cost of materials ratio, the increase in

manufacturer discounts for reimbursable medicinal products from 7% to 12%

had a significant negative impact on the gross profit in the 'Specialty

Pharma' segment. According to the current status, the increase in

manufacturer discounts is limited until 31 December 2023.

The overall decline in gross profit to EUR 10.41 million (previous year: EUR

12.68 million) was offset by a visible reduction in personnel expenses and

other operating expenses, leaving an increase in EBIT to EUR 5.26 million

(previous year: EUR 4.39 million). This reflects the current optimisation of

business processes and the success in increasing efficiency, which has led

to a reduction in the number of employees to 52 (previous year: 76), among

other things. Our earnings expectations were thus also exceeded.

HAEMATO's management made no further statement on revenue guidance in the

context of their half-year reporting, but their EBIT guidance was

confirmed. The outlook for EBIT for the current 2023 financial year

therefore remains unchanged at between EUR 6 million and EUR 8 million. In view

of the EBIT of EUR 5.26 million achieved in the first six months of 2023, we

consider this company guidance to be very conservative.

In total for the two segments we now expect sales revenues of EUR 259.60

(previously: EUR 242.04 million), gross profit of EUR 20.11 million

(previously: EUR 19.99 million) and EBIT of EUR 8.51 million (previously: EUR

7.44 million). With the stronger increase in our EBIT estimates compared to

the gross profit, we are taking into account the stronger cost savings in

the personnel area and in other operating expenses. For the coming

financial years, we are raising our sales and earnings forecasts due to the

higher base effect, but are maintaining the profitability level we have

expected so far.

Due to the forecast increase as well as the roll-over effect, which results

in a model price target increase due to the regular extension of the price

target base to 31.12.24 (previously: 31.12.23), we are raising our price

target to EUR 32.80 (previously: EUR 30.75). We continue to assign the BUY

rating.

