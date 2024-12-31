Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: HAEMATO AG (von GBC AG): BUY




14.09.23 10:32
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: HAEMATO AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu HAEMATO AG



Unternehmen: HAEMATO AG


ISIN: DE000A289VV1



Anlass der Studie: Research Note


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 32.80 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2024


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker; Marcel Goldmann



H1 2023: Turnover and EBIT above our expectations; forecasts and target


price slightly raised; BUY rating confirmed



In the first half of 2023, HAEMATO AG achieved a revenue increase of 10.5 %


to EUR 133.64 million (previous year: EUR 120.97 million) and thus exceeded our


expectations. This sales development, which is separated according to the


two segments, shows a relative sales strength in the 'Specialty Pharma'


segment, which primarily includes sales from parallel imports and the


distribution of low-priced original EU medicinal products. In this segment,


sales increased by 14.4 % to EUR 111.12 million (previous year: EUR 97.10


million). In contrast, the 'Lifestyle & Aesthetics' segment reported a


decline in sales of 6.8% to EUR 22.25 million (previous year: EUR 23.87


million). This segment primarily includes the sales of M1 Aesthetics GmbH,


which has been part of the HAEMATO Group since the 2021 financial year and


which includes all sales of the self-pay market and aesthetic medicine


products.



Contrary to the decline in sales in the higher-margin 'Lifestyle &


Aesthetics' segment, an increase in the gross profit margin to 30.8%


(previous year: 26.1%) and thus an improvement in gross profit to EUR 6.85


million (previous year: EUR 6.24 million) was achieved in this segment. On


the one hand, this development is probably due to the implemented cost


reduction measures. On the other hand, there is likely to have been a shift


in the sales mix towards higher-margin products. On the other hand, there


was a visible decline in the gross profit margin in the 'Specialty Pharma'


segment to 3.1% (previous year: 6.1%) and thus in gross profit to EUR 3.40


million (previous year: EUR 5.88 million). Although the portfolio adjustment


led to improvements in the cost of materials ratio, the increase in


manufacturer discounts for reimbursable medicinal products from 7% to 12%


had a significant negative impact on the gross profit in the 'Specialty


Pharma' segment. According to the current status, the increase in


manufacturer discounts is limited until 31 December 2023.



The overall decline in gross profit to EUR 10.41 million (previous year: EUR


12.68 million) was offset by a visible reduction in personnel expenses and


other operating expenses, leaving an increase in EBIT to EUR 5.26 million


(previous year: EUR 4.39 million). This reflects the current optimisation of


business processes and the success in increasing efficiency, which has led


to a reduction in the number of employees to 52 (previous year: 76), among


other things. Our earnings expectations were thus also exceeded.



HAEMATO's management made no further statement on revenue guidance in the


context of their half-year reporting, but their EBIT guidance was


confirmed. The outlook for EBIT for the current 2023 financial year


therefore remains unchanged at between EUR 6 million and EUR 8 million. In view


of the EBIT of EUR 5.26 million achieved in the first six months of 2023, we


consider this company guidance to be very conservative.



In total for the two segments we now expect sales revenues of EUR 259.60


(previously: EUR 242.04 million), gross profit of EUR 20.11 million


(previously: EUR 19.99 million) and EBIT of EUR 8.51 million (previously: EUR


7.44 million). With the stronger increase in our EBIT estimates compared to


the gross profit, we are taking into account the stronger cost savings in


the personnel area and in other operating expenses. For the coming


financial years, we are raising our sales and earnings forecasts due to the


higher base effect, but are maintaining the profitability level we have


expected so far.



Due to the forecast increase as well as the roll-over effect, which results


in a model price target increase due to the regular extension of the price


target base to 31.12.24 (previously: 31.12.23), we are raising our price


target to EUR 32.80 (previously: EUR 30.75). We continue to assign the BUY


rating.





Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/27751.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (4,5a,5b,6a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


+++++++++++++++


Date and time of completion of the study: 14.09.23 (08:38 am)


Date and time of the first dissemination of the study: 14.09.23 (10:30 am)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme - Neuer 384% Franchise Hot Stock
nach 19.841% mit Domino's Pizza (DPZ) und 35.917% mit Starbucks (SBUX)

Pangea Natural Foods Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
22,20 € 22,00 € 0,20 € +0,91% 14.09./13:17
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A289VV1 A289VV 25,00 € 13,65 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		21,80 € 0,00%  13.09.23
Frankfurt 21,60 € +0,93%  09:09
Hamburg 21,60 € +0,93%  08:16
München 21,80 € +0,93%  08:03
Berlin 21,80 € +0,93%  08:04
Stuttgart 22,00 € +0,92%  13:15
Xetra 22,20 € +0,91%  12:08
Düsseldorf 21,60 € 0,00%  09:30
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Drone Hot Stock unmittelbar vor Riesendeals nach 1.546% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
319 haemato 01.06.23
107 +++ Hammer Zahlen bei Winds. 25.04.21
2044 MPH dominierender Anteilseigne. 06.02.20
1311 GCI ein absolutes Schnäppchen 04.07.12
43 Windsor Gratisaktien - wie ? 07.05.12
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...