Original-Research: HAEMATO AG (von GBC AG): BUY




14.07.23 09:31
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: HAEMATO AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu HAEMATO AG



Unternehmen: HAEMATO AG


ISIN: DE000A289VV1



Anlass der Studie: Research study (Anno)


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 30.75 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2024


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker; Marcel Goldmann



- Compulsory manufacturer discounts burden 'Specialty Pharma' segment


- Lifestyle & Aesthetics' segment should grow in 2023; high potentials


available with Botox launch


- Increase in profitability expected



As expected, HAEMATO AG reports a decline in revenue to EUR 248.14 million


(previous year: EUR 285.04 million) for the past financial year 2022 and is


thus just below the previously expected revenue range of EUR 250 to EUR 280


million. The decline in revenue is due to the discontinuation of the sale


of COVID 19 lay tests, which contributed significantly to the record value


of the 2021 financial year. Due to an existing oversupply on the market,


HAEMATO management had discontinued sales in mid-2021, which led to a


revenue gap in 2022.



The business activities of HAMEATO AG are divided into the two segments


'Lifestyle & Aesthetics' and 'Specialty Pharma'. In the Lifestyle &


Aesthetics segment, the marketing of pharmaceutical, medical and medical


technology products for aesthetic surgery and cosmetic dermatology takes


place. In the Specialty Pharma segment, HAEMATO AG acts as a wholesaler and


parallel importer. Since the decline in lay tests is assigned in particular


to the 'Lifestyle & Aesthetics' segment, this led to a decline in sales in


this high-margin segment to EUR 42.48 million (previous year: EUR 65.15


million). At the same time, the streamlining of the product portfolio


reduced sales in the 'Specialty Pharma' segment to EUR 205.66 million


(previous year: EUR 219.90 million).



The decline in revenue is also reflected in a decrease in EBIT to EUR 8.30


million (previous year: EUR 11.16 million). Although the EBIT margin fell to


3.3 % (previous year: 3.9 %), the inclusion of the high-margin 'Lifestyle &


Aesthetics' segment shows an increase in profitability in a multi-year


comparison. In the 2019 and 2020 financial years, the EBIT margin was below


1.0 % in each case.



For the current financial year 2023, the HAEMATO management expects


revenues of EUR 230 to EUR 250 million and EBIT of EUR 6 to EUR 8 million. A


slightly declining development is expected both at the revenue and at the


operating result level. This is likely to be primarily due to an expected


decline in business in the 'Specialty Pharma' segment. As part of the SHI


stabilisation law, the mandatory manufacturer discounts have been increased


from 7.0% to 12.0% by 31 December 2023, which should lead to corresponding


burdens for HAEMATO AG. Process optimisations and cost savings should


partially offset this effect. In the 'Lifestyle & Aesthetics' segment,


market shares are to be gained and profit margins further improved. The


focus here is on the development of high-margin own brands, which are to be


sold both through wholesalers and in the B2C business. In addition, the


distribution of botulinum toxin (Botox) products should become an important


growth driver in this segment.



For 2023, we expect sales revenues of EUR 242.04 million and EBIT of EUR 7.44


million. In the coming financial years, a return to sales growth and, with


the expected disproportionate increase in high-margin 'Lifestyle &


Aesthetics' sales, a gradual improvement in EBIT margins should be


achieved. 



Within the framework of our DCF valuation model, we have determined a new


price target of EUR 30.75 (previously: EUR 31.70). We continue to assign the


BUY rating.





Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/27339.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (4,5a,5b,6a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


Date and time of completion of the study: 13.07.2023 (11:04 am)


Date and time of the first dissemination of the study: 14.07.2023 (09:30 am)



