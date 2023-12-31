Original-Research: HAEMATO AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



Unternehmen: HAEMATO AG


ISIN: DE000A289VV1



Anlass der Studie: Research Comment


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 31.70 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker; Marcel Goldmann



Preliminary 2023 figures: Revenue and earnings development in line with


expectations; Guidance issued against the backdrop of increased mandatory


discounts; Target price: EUR 31.70; Rating: BUY



According to preliminary figures, HAEMATO AG had to accept a decline in


turnover of 12.9% to EUR 248.2 million (previous year: EUR 285.0 million) in


the past financial year 2022. This development is not surprising, as the


record figure for the 2021 financial year was largely due to the sale of a


COVID 19 lay test. However, due to an oversupply on the market, HAEMATO's


management discontinued sales activities in mid-2021, resulting in a


revenue gap for 2022. In the first half of 2021 alone, sales revenues of


around EUR 25 million were generated with the rapid antigen tests. In this


respect, a declining revenue development was to be expected. In our


forecasts, we had projected sales revenues of EUR 243.9 million, which were


even slightly exceeded.



The development of earnings is also in line with expectations. The


preliminary EBIT of EUR 8.3 million (previous year: EUR 11.16 million) was


within the company's guidance, which had forecast an EBIT in a range of EUR 8


to EUR 10 million. On this basis, we had expected an EBIT of EUR 8.9 million.


The decline in EBIT compared to the previous year is also primarily due to


the discontinuation of the corona lay tests. However, the focus on


higher-margin products in the Specialty Pharma segment and the inclusion of


the high-margin Lifestyle & Aesthetics segment has led to a visible


improvement in profitability, as shown by the comparison of margins with


the 2020 financial year, in which an EBIT margin of only 0.7% was achieved.


In 2022, the EBIT margin was 3.3%.



With the publication of the preliminary figures, the HAEMATO management has


issued guidance for the current financial year 2023. According to this,


consolidated sales of EUR 220 million to EUR 250 million and EBIT of EUR 6


million to EUR 8 million are expected for 2023. A special aspect of this


forecast is the increase in mandatory manufacturer discounts from 7.0% to


12.0% for 2023 as part of the GKV-Finanzstabilisierungsgesetz. For the


'Specialty Pharma' segment of HAEMATO, this means an increase in expenses


for the procurement of goods and for transport services, which should be


accompanied by a reduction in the recently-increased gross profit. However,


part of this effect could be absorbed by the initiated concentration on


high-margin products and the ongoing cost efficiency programme.



While declining sales and lower profit margins are to be expected in the


Specialty Pharma segment, growth in the Lifestyle & Aesthetics segment,


adjusted for corona tests, should continue. Here, sales of aesthetic


medicines, medical products and cosmetics are to be further expanded. In


addition, the distribution of Botulinum toxin (Botox) products should


become an important growth driver in this segment. In this regard, an


exclusive supply and licence agreement was concluded with the South Korean


company Huons BioPharma for the supply of Botox products. At the end of


January 2023, the application to conduct a clinical trial was submitted to


the authorities. Assuming a normal course of the trial, the company expects


approval in 2025.



We have adjusted our estimates for 2023 to the current guidance and made a


forecast reduction for both sales and EBIT. We expect revenues of EUR 242.10


million (previous forecast: EUR 269.23 million) and EBIT of EUR 7.45 million


(previous forecast: EUR 10.57 million). As we do not forecast any write-ups


on securities, the after-tax result of EUR 5.40 million should be


significantly below the level of the 2022 financial year. For the coming


financial year 2024, we expect a growth in turnover of 10.9% to EUR 268.54


million and an improvement in the EBIT margin to 4.5%. This is against the


backdrop of a disproportionate development of the high-margin 'Lifestyle &


Aesthetics' segment as well as the expected reduction of the mandatory


manufacturer's discount to 7.0%.



Within the framework of our updated DCF valuation model, we have determined


a target price of EUR 31.70 (previously: EUR 37.55). Both the forecast


adjustments and the increase in the risk-free interest rate contributed to


the reduction. We continue to assign the rating BUY. 




Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/26819.pdf



Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


Bitte warten...