Original-Research: HAEMATO AG (von GBC AG): BUY




13.09.22 14:31
dpa-AFX

^



Unternehmen: HAEMATO AG


ISIN: DE000A289VV1



Anlass der Studie: Research Note


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 37.55 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker; Marcel Goldmann



1st HY 2022: Declining sales and earnings development as expected due to


discontinuation of sales with corona rapid tests, earnings forecast


confirmed, price target reduced to EUR 37.55 (previously: EUR 49.00) after


increase of risk-free interest rate; rating: BUY



As expected, HAEMATO AG showed an overall decline in business development


in the first half of 2022 with a decrease in sales revenues by 20.2% to EUR


120.97 million (PY: EUR 151.53 million). The main reason for this is the


loss of revenue from the sale of COVID-19 lay tests, which had led to an


extraordinary increase in revenue, particularly in the first half of 2021.


Due to the oversupply on the market, HAEMATO's managecment had discontinued


the sale of rapid antigen tests in the middle of the last business year.


According to the company, this generated sales revenues of around EUR 25


million in the same period of the previous year, leaving only a 4.4%


decline in adjusted sales.



The decline in earnings in connection with the discontinuation of corona


self-tests had led to an overall decline in EBIT to EUR 4.39 million


(previous year: EUR 7.23 million). However, the fact that HAEMATO AG, with


the acquisition of M1 Aesthetics GmbH and the concentration on higher-


margin products in the Specialty Pharma segment, has a noticeably higher


level of profitability is evident by comparison with the previous half-


years. In the first half of 2020, significantly lower values were achieved


with an EBIT of EUR 1.23 million and an EBIT margin of 1.1 %.



With the publication of the half-year report, the management of HAEMATO AG


has confirmed the guidance published in the 2021 annual report. At least at


EBIT level, the Executive Board expects to be able to achieve an unchanged


range of EUR 8 million to EUR 10 million. The revenue guidance, which was


announced in the 2021 annual report at a range of EUR 250 million to EUR


280 million, was no longer specifically mentioned in the current half-year


report.



The development of the first half of 2022 can be summarised as follows:


even though we had expected a declining sales development, sales revenues


were slightly below our expectations, but at the EBITDA and EBIT level our


expectations were met. In particular, the high gross profit of the


Speciality Pharma segment and generally low operating costs had increased


profit margins more than expected. To reflect this development, we are


reducing our revenue forecast for the current financial year 2022 to


EUR243.86 million (PY: EUR264.36 million) but leaving our operating profit


estimates almost unchanged, implying an improvement in profit margins.


Taking into account the higher depreciation on financial assets, we reduce


our after-tax earnings estimate to EUR 5.00 million (GBC estimate


previously: EUR 6.51 million).



Based on the lower revenue level, we are also adjusting our forecasts for


the coming financial years. In doing so, we are taking into account the


further deterioration of the consumer climate in Germany, which could have


a negative impact on the self-pay segment 'Lifestyle & Aesthetics' in


particular. In addition, the GKV-Finanzstabilisierungsgesetz is a new draft


law to stabilise the financial situation of statutory health insurance


funds. One component of this law is the planned increase in the discount


for patent-protected medicines by 5.0% from 2023, which could also have a


negative impact on the 'Specialty Pharma' segment.



Despite the reduction of our sales forecasts for the financial years 2023


and 2024, we assume that the company will be able to increase their higher


profitability level more than expected. Here we have taken into account the


stronger growth of the high-margin 'Lifestyle & Aesthetics' segment, which


is in the strategic focus of the company. In addition, the portfolio


adjustment in the 'Specialty Pharma' segment has borne fruit faster than


expected.



Within the framework of our DCF valuation model, we have determined a new


target price of EUR 37.55 (previously: EUR 49.00). The reduction in the


target price is due to the increase in the risk-free interest rate and thus


in the discount rate as well as to our forecast reduction. We continue to


assign the rating BUY.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/25449.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (4,5a,6a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


Date (time) Completion: 13.09.22 (7:10 am)


Date (time) first transmission: 13.09.22 (2:30 pm)



hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
17,45 € 17,70 € -0,25 € -1,41% 13.09./15:32
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A289VV1 A289VV 28,00 € 17,30 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		17,45 € -1,41%  10:31
Berlin 17,40 € +0,58%  08:00
Hamburg 17,40 € +0,29%  08:15
Xetra 17,65 € +0,28%  12.09.22
Düsseldorf 17,40 € 0,00%  15:00
Frankfurt 17,45 € 0,00%  09:34
München 17,55 € 0,00%  08:00
Stuttgart 17,45 € -0,29%  15:30
  = Realtime
