Original-Research: Grand City Properties S.A. (von First Berlin Equity Resear...

Original-Research: Grand City Properties S.A. - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH



Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Grand City Properties S.A.



Company Name: Grand City Properties S.A.


ISIN: LU0775917882



Reason for the research: Jahresergebnisse 2023


Recommendation: Kaufen


from: 18.03.2024


Target price: EUR12,50


Target price on sight of: 12 Monate


Last rating change: -


Analyst: Ellis Acklin



First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Grand City


Properties S.A. (ISIN: LU0775917882) veröffentlicht. Analyst Ellis Acklin


bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und senkt das Kursziel von EUR 12,60 auf EUR


12,50.



Zusammenfassung:


Das Nettomietwachstum auf vergleichbarer Basis (LFL) von 3,3% führte zu


einer guten operativen Das Nettomietwachstum auf vergleichbarer Basis (LFL)


von 3,3% führte zu einer guten operativen Performance im Jahr 2023, und das


Management geht davon aus, dass sich dies in diesem Jahr fortsetzen wird.


Eine Guidance von ~3% für wurde den KPI gesetzt, wobei der Neubau weiter


hinter den Zielen zurückbleibt, kombiniert mit einer niedrigen


Leerstandsquote der deutschen Wohnimmobilien. In der Zwischenzeit


verhindern die hohen Zinsen weiterhin akzeptable Refinanzierungsoptionen


und Immobilientransaktionen. Wie erwartet, wurde der FFO 1 im vierten


Quartal aufgrund höherer Finanzierungskosten und höherer Perpetual Note


Kupons erneut belastet (-10%). Die liquiden Mittel beliefen sich auf EUR1,2


Mrd. und decken nun die Fälligkeiten der Schulden bis JE26. Wir sehen das


Unternehmen gut positioniert, um den weiterhin schwierigen Immobiliensektor


zu meistern. Wir bekräftigen unsere Kaufempfehlung mit einem Kursziel von


EUR12,50 (zuvor: EUR12,60).


First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Grand City


Properties S.A. (ISIN: LU0775917882). Analyst Ellis Acklin reiterated his


BUY rating and decreased the price target from EUR 12.60 to EUR 12.50.



Abstract:


LFL rental growth of 3.3% led good operational performance in 2023, and


management expect this to continue this year and guide ~3% for the KPI with


new build falling further behind targets combined with high occupancy rates


of German resi. Meanwhile elevated interest rates continue to gate


acceptable refinancing options and property transactions. As anticipated,


FFO 1 took another hit in Q4 (-10%) due to higher financing costs and


perpetual note attribution. Cash and liquid assets tallied EUR1.2bn and now


cover debt maturities until YE26. The landlord looks well positioned to


handle the still challenging property sector. We remain Buy-rated on GCP


with a EUR12.5 target price (old: EUR12.6).



Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §34b WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses


siehe die vollständige Analyse.



You can download the research here:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/29179.pdf



Contact for questions


First Berlin Equity Research GmbH


Herr Gaurav Tiwari


Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686


web: www.firstberlin.com


E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com



-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research.


The result of this research does not constitute investment advice


or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.



°






Eilt: Insider zahlt 139% mehr für diese Aktie - IPOs voraus
