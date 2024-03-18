Original-Research: Grand City Properties S.A. (von First Berlin Equity Resear...

^

Original-Research: Grand City Properties S.A. - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Grand City Properties S.A.

Company Name: Grand City Properties S.A.

ISIN: LU0775917882

Reason for the research: Jahresergebnisse 2023

Recommendation: Kaufen

from: 18.03.2024

Target price: EUR12,50

Target price on sight of: 12 Monate

Last rating change: -

Analyst: Ellis Acklin

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Grand City

Properties S.A. (ISIN: LU0775917882) veröffentlicht. Analyst Ellis Acklin

bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und senkt das Kursziel von EUR 12,60 auf EUR

12,50.

Zusammenfassung:

Das Nettomietwachstum auf vergleichbarer Basis (LFL) von 3,3% führte zu

einer guten operativen Das Nettomietwachstum auf vergleichbarer Basis (LFL)

von 3,3% führte zu einer guten operativen Performance im Jahr 2023, und das

Management geht davon aus, dass sich dies in diesem Jahr fortsetzen wird.

Eine Guidance von ~3% für wurde den KPI gesetzt, wobei der Neubau weiter

hinter den Zielen zurückbleibt, kombiniert mit einer niedrigen

Leerstandsquote der deutschen Wohnimmobilien. In der Zwischenzeit

verhindern die hohen Zinsen weiterhin akzeptable Refinanzierungsoptionen

und Immobilientransaktionen. Wie erwartet, wurde der FFO 1 im vierten

Quartal aufgrund höherer Finanzierungskosten und höherer Perpetual Note

Kupons erneut belastet (-10%). Die liquiden Mittel beliefen sich auf EUR1,2

Mrd. und decken nun die Fälligkeiten der Schulden bis JE26. Wir sehen das

Unternehmen gut positioniert, um den weiterhin schwierigen Immobiliensektor

zu meistern. Wir bekräftigen unsere Kaufempfehlung mit einem Kursziel von

EUR12,50 (zuvor: EUR12,60).

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Grand City

Properties S.A. (ISIN: LU0775917882). Analyst Ellis Acklin reiterated his

BUY rating and decreased the price target from EUR 12.60 to EUR 12.50.

Abstract:

LFL rental growth of 3.3% led good operational performance in 2023, and

management expect this to continue this year and guide ~3% for the KPI with

new build falling further behind targets combined with high occupancy rates

of German resi. Meanwhile elevated interest rates continue to gate

acceptable refinancing options and property transactions. As anticipated,

FFO 1 took another hit in Q4 (-10%) due to higher financing costs and

perpetual note attribution. Cash and liquid assets tallied EUR1.2bn and now

cover debt maturities until YE26. The landlord looks well positioned to

handle the still challenging property sector. We remain Buy-rated on GCP

with a EUR12.5 target price (old: EUR12.6).

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §34b WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses

siehe die vollständige Analyse.

You can download the research here:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/29179.pdf

