Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Flughafen Wien AG (von NuWays AG): HOLD




14.03.24 09:02
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Flughafen Wien AG - from NuWays AG



Classification of NuWays AG to Flughafen Wien AG



Company Name: Flughafen Wien AG


ISIN: AT00000VIE62



Reason for the research: Update


Recommendation: HOLD


from: 14.03.2024


Target price: 58.00


Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten


Last rating change:


Analyst: Henry Wendisch



Upbeat traffic results - demand for air travel remains strong; chg.



Topic: Yesterday, FWAG released better-than-expected Feb'24 traffic results


showing that air travel demand remains unbroken.



Last month, Group passengers rose by a strong 18% yoy to 2.38m passengers


(eNuW: 2.21m). While Vienna grew strongly by 17% yoy to 1.88m passengers


(eNuW: 1.75m), strong growth was also maintained at Malta (+25% yoy). This


strong growth is partly attributable to the additional leap day on Feb 29


(i.e. additional 0.08m passengers for Feb'24; +14% yoy excl. the leap day),


but the general trend of growing air travel remains fully intact, also


witnessed by the peer group. (see p. 2 for details)



Unbroken demand meets growing supply: With inflation easing down in Austria


(4.3% in Feb'24; lowest figure since Dec'21) and nominal wage increases of


7.6% in FY'24e (Source: Statista), the subsequent increase in disposable


income should lead to unbroken demand for leisure travel, especially in the


upcoming summer. Moreover, the post-COVID recovery of physical meetings,


conventions & exhibitions is ongoing, thus leading to increased demand for


business travel, particularly in Vienna (Europe's #2 for conventions, 237


international companies' HQs & international organizations such as OPEC,


UN, OSCE, etc.). As a result, the airlines receive increased bookings and


respond by increasing supply, but also by continously increasing aircraft


utilization (i.e., seat-load-factor).



Rising airport charges: On top of the continuous growth of passengers, FWAG


can rely on the statutory increase of airport charges by 9.7% yoy,


effective as of Jan'24. Hence, we estimate Q1'24e passenger and aircraft


fees to increase by 20% yoy to EUR 85m, making up c. 42% of Group sales.



Strong Q1'24e ahead: The above-mentioned effects should lead to a strong


first quarter. We expect sales of EUR 210m (+17% yoy) with an EBITDA of EUR 86m


(41% EBITDA margin, +3.9pp yoy), based on Q1'24e group passengers of 7.51m


(eNuW; +13% yoy). Further down the road, Q2 & Q3'24e's top line should come


in even stronger, as the current summer flight plan as well as airline


booking data indicate an even better summer than last year.



Against this backdrop, we stick to our HOLD recommendation but raise our PT


of EUR 58.00 (old: EUR 57.00, based on DCF), as the company's stellar


operations are well reflected in its current valuation.



You can download the research here:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/29153.pdf


For additional information visit our website


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Contact for questions


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden: www.nuways-ag.com/research.


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


++++++++++


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


++++++++++



-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research.


The result of this research does not constitute investment advice


or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.



°






Aktuell
Eilt: CEO kauft massiv eigene Aktien - IPOs in Kürze
Neuer 591% Hot Stock nach 4.947% mit KKR & Co. Inc. ($KKR)

1847 Holdings LLC




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
50,70 € 50,30 € 0,40 € +0,80% 14.03./11:20
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AT00000VIE62 A2AMK9 51,70 € 38,75 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		50,70 € +0,80%  13.03.24
München 50,40 € +0,40%  08:05
Stuttgart 49,70 € +0,10%  10:30
Düsseldorf 49,55 € -0,20%  09:10
Berlin 50,10 € -0,40%  10:58
Frankfurt 49,60 € -1,78%  09:10
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt - Milliarden-Blockbuster-Potential. Diesen Biotech Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
15 Flughafen 17.08.23
1 +++Morgenbericht mit Terminen. 19.04.20
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...