Original-Research: Flughafen Wien AG (von NuWays AG): HOLD

Original-Research: Flughafen Wien AG - from NuWays AG



Classification of NuWays AG to Flughafen Wien AG



Company Name: Flughafen Wien AG


ISIN: AT00000VIE62



Reason for the research: Update


Recommendation: HOLD


from: 29.02.2024


Target price: 57.00


Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten


Last rating change:


Analyst: Henry Wendisch



Record FY'23, dividend hike and better outlook; chg. est. & PT



Topic: Yesterday, FWAG released FY'23 prelims which came in better than


expected. Moreover, management proposed a nearly doubled dividend and


hinted towards a conservative passenger guidance.



Sales remained elevated and showed strong growth of 26% yoy to EUR 232m in Q4


(FY'23: EUR 932m, +35% yoy) thanks to ongoing strong growth of passenger


numbers. Main contributions to the strong sales growth came from the


segments Airport (+29% yoy; 46% of sales) as well as Handling & Security


(+33% yoy; 19% of sales), but also Malta (+22% yoy; 11% of sales). See p. 2


for details.



Albeit being seasonally softer than Q2/Q3, Q4 EBITDA came in better than


expected at EUR 61m, +53% yoy (FY'23: EUR 393m, + 33% yoy) thanks to the better


than expected top line. On the other side, EBITDA margins (Q4: 26.2%, +


4.4pp yoy; FY23: 41.8%, +0.2pp yoy) seem to have reached cruising altitude,


as additional OPEX (Q4: + 21% yoy; FY'23: +32% yoy) are also incurred from


passenger growth.



In Q4, EPS grew less strong compared to EBITDA at EUR 0.13 (+16% yoy; eNuW: EUR


0.03), mainly due to the EUR 10m oneoff stemming from the penalty for the


early debt repayment. However, on a FY basis, EPS grew much stronger than


EBITDA to EUR 2.01 (+56% yoy; eNuW: EUR 1.90) due to constant D&A (+0.6% yoy)


as well as an improved financial result (EUR -4m vs. EUR -9.3m in FY'22).



Consequently, FWAG announced to substantially increase the dividend to EUR


1.32 per share (+70% yoy; eNuW: EUR 1.33 DPS), implying a pay-out ratio of


66% (eNuW: 70%) and dividend yield of 2.6%.



FWAG's strong cash generation (FY'23 CFO: EUR 385m, 204% cash conversion) as


well as its strong net cash position of EUR 362m per Y/E'23 should continue


to cover dividend payments (EUR 111m) and CAPEX needs (EUR 217m), while still


generating some excess cash of EUR 44m during FY'24e, further improving the


net cash position to EUR 400 by Y/E'24e (eNuW). Additionally, this should


also support EPS growth, as the interest received (eNuW: EUR 18m in FY'24e),


should also improve the financial result from EUR -4m in FY'23 to EUR 15.6m in


FY'24e.



Better outlook than previously expected: While management remained cautious


regarding the FY'24e outlook, it highlighted during the CC, that based on


most recent booking data by airlines and travel agencies, the coming summer


looks set to be even better than last year. The current summer schedule


already shows up to 60 airlines featuring about 190 destinations in 67


countries. Given that, the current guidance of c. 39m (+2.7% yoy)


passengers for FY'24e already seems conservative (given that no major


conflicts intensify, negatively affecting air travel), whereas our new


estimate of 39.8m (eNuW old: 39.2m) seems more probable now. Moreover,


current tailwinds stemming from cargo, should also support promising growth


in FY'24e.



As a result, we also raise our sales estimates for FY'24e and beyond.


Consequently, our estimates exceed the current guidance of c. EUR 970m sales


(eNuW: EUR 998m), more than EUR 390m EBITDA (eNuW: EUR 420m) and more than EUR 210m


net income before minorities (eNuW: EUR 220m).



As we roll over valuation to FY'24e and also reflect the increased


estimates in our DCF model (Beta: 1.4, WACC: 8.8%, risk-free rate: 2.5%,


equity risk premium: 4.5%), we increase our PT to EUR 57.00 (old: EUR 52.00),


but nevertheless recommend shareholders to HOLD onto FWAG, as we do not


expect significant share price hikes (only 15% upside to our fair equity


value). For new investors, there is a lot to like about FWAG, except its


current share price.



