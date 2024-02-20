Original-Research: Flughafen Wien AG (von NuWays AG): HOLD

^

Original-Research: Flughafen Wien AG - von NuWays AG

Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Flughafen Wien AG

Unternehmen: Flughafen Wien AG

ISIN: AT00000VIE62

Anlass der Studie: Update

Empfehlung: HOLD

seit: 20.02.2024

Kursziel: 52.00

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Henry Wendisch

Taking off well into the year; chg. ests.

Topic: FWAG released January traffic results last week, which came in

better than expected. Moreover, the Athens International Airport IPO gives

a read across for FWAG's valuation.

Strong start into the year: In January, the group started strongly into the

year with double digit passenger growth of 12% yoy to 2.33m passengers (vs.

eNuW: 2.11m). Noteworthy is the strong growth in Vienna's long-haul

destinations, with growth rates for North America of 22% yoy and Far East

of 26% yoy, but also ongoing momentum of the most important destination of

Western Europe (+12.5% yoy; 35% of VIE passengers)

Passenger momentum expected to slow down: Going forward, we expect the

strong momentum to slow down, as the strong recovery of FY23 created a high

comparable base. All in all, we expect passenger growth rates to decrease

to low single digits for the next months, with an average growth of 3.4%

for FY24e (see p. 2).

Top-line growth to remain strong: With a 3.4% pax growth (eNuW) and a 9.7%

airport fee increase (c. 40% of group sales), FWAG looks set to continue

FY'24e with strong sales growth of 9.6% (eNuW). On the other hand, margins

seem to have reached cruising altitude, meaning that earnings growth should

mainly stem from further top-line growth, going forward.

CAPEX cycle officially started: Last week, FWAG officially started the

construction of the southern Terminal expansion and expects total CAPEX of

EUR 420m (eNuW: EUR 503m) for this project. The terminal should add c. 30k sqm

of additional shopping and restaurant areas, which should lead to

incremental revenues of c. EUR 1 per passenger (i.e., EUR 33m incremental sales

in FY'27e), once fully up and running.

Cross-read from Greece: On Feb. 7th, Athen International Airport SA (AIA)

successfully went public, showing a current FY24e valuation of 4.8x

EV/sales and 7.7x EV/EBITDA. Compared to FWAG, this implies a fair peer

valuation on EV/sales (FWAG: 4.2x), whereas on EV/EBITDA FWAG trades on a

slight premium (9.4x EV/EBITDA). This should hoewever stem from AIA's

higher profitability due to outsourcing of key handling activities. (see p.

2 for full peer group analysis)

Hence, we reiterate our HOLD recommendation with an unchanged PT of EUR

52.00, based on DCF.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/28929.pdf

Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden

www.nuways-ag.com/research.

Kontakt für Rückfragen

NuWays AG - Equity Research

Web: www.nuways-ag.com

Email: research@nuways-ag.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag

Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany

Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.

