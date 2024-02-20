Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Flughafen Wien AG (von NuWays AG): HOLD




20.02.24 09:06
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Flughafen Wien AG - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Flughafen Wien AG



Unternehmen: Flughafen Wien AG


ISIN: AT00000VIE62



Anlass der Studie: Update


Empfehlung: HOLD


seit: 20.02.2024


Kursziel: 52.00


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Henry Wendisch



Taking off well into the year; chg. ests.



Topic: FWAG released January traffic results last week, which came in


better than expected. Moreover, the Athens International Airport IPO gives


a read across for FWAG's valuation.



Strong start into the year: In January, the group started strongly into the


year with double digit passenger growth of 12% yoy to 2.33m passengers (vs.


eNuW: 2.11m). Noteworthy is the strong growth in Vienna's long-haul


destinations, with growth rates for North America of 22% yoy and Far East


of 26% yoy, but also ongoing momentum of the most important destination of


Western Europe (+12.5% yoy; 35% of VIE passengers)



Passenger momentum expected to slow down: Going forward, we expect the


strong momentum to slow down, as the strong recovery of FY23 created a high


comparable base. All in all, we expect passenger growth rates to decrease


to low single digits for the next months, with an average growth of 3.4%


for FY24e (see p. 2).



Top-line growth to remain strong: With a 3.4% pax growth (eNuW) and a 9.7%


airport fee increase (c. 40% of group sales), FWAG looks set to continue


FY'24e with strong sales growth of 9.6% (eNuW). On the other hand, margins


seem to have reached cruising altitude, meaning that earnings growth should


mainly stem from further top-line growth, going forward.



CAPEX cycle officially started: Last week, FWAG officially started the


construction of the southern Terminal expansion and expects total CAPEX of


EUR 420m (eNuW: EUR 503m) for this project. The terminal should add c. 30k sqm


of additional shopping and restaurant areas, which should lead to


incremental revenues of c. EUR 1 per passenger (i.e., EUR 33m incremental sales


in FY'27e), once fully up and running.



Cross-read from Greece: On Feb. 7th, Athen International Airport SA (AIA)


successfully went public, showing a current FY24e valuation of 4.8x


EV/sales and 7.7x EV/EBITDA. Compared to FWAG, this implies a fair peer


valuation on EV/sales (FWAG: 4.2x), whereas on EV/EBITDA FWAG trades on a


slight premium (9.4x EV/EBITDA). This should hoewever stem from AIA's


higher profitability due to outsourcing of key handling activities. (see p.


2 for full peer group analysis)



Hence, we reiterate our HOLD recommendation with an unchanged PT of EUR


52.00, based on DCF.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28929.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.


Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



