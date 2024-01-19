Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Flughafen Wien AG (von NuWays AG): HOLD




19.01.24 09:01
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Flughafen Wien AG - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Flughafen Wien AG



Unternehmen: Flughafen Wien AG


ISIN: AT00000VIE62



Anlass der Studie: Update


Empfehlung: HOLD


seit: 19.01.2024


Kursziel: 52.00


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Henry Wendisch



FY'24 guidance out - solid outlook for the year



Topic: FWAG released its FY '24 guidance, indicating a solid outlook for


the year. Moreover, Dec '23 traffic results came in slightly better than


expected.



Guidance in line with estimates: FWAG expects c. EUR 970m sales (eNuW: EUR


965m), at least EUR 390m EBITDA (eNuW: EUR 423m) and at least EUR 210m net income


before minorities (eNuW: EUR 219m).



Solid top-line growth: While FY '23 was still characterized by a strong


COVID recovery, it should be hard to maintain that momentum into FY '24.


Hence, we model a conservative passenger growth of 1.2% yoy to 38.4m for FY


'24 (vs. Guidance of 39m, +2.3% yoy). On the other hand, due the


significant increase in statutory airport fees of 9.7% (as of 1st January


'24; 41% of total sales), FWAG should even turn flat passenger volumes into


solid top-line growth (eNuW: 8.8% yoy).



Margins to remain high: FWAG's continuous focus on operational efficiency


is well reflected in strong EBITDA margins (eNuW: 44% for FY '24e).


Nevertheless, we do not see significant potential for margin improvements


due to saturation effects. Potential interest rate changes could also lead


to P&L effective changes of pension provisions.



CAPEX cycle started: FWAG expects CAPEX to double to more than EUR 200m


(eNuW: EUR 213m), as the company only recently started to expand its terminal


3 in Q3'23. In total, the southern expansion should be finished by Y/E '26


and amount to c. EUR 500m in total CAPEX (eNuW).



Dividend increase likely: Based on the strong net income, but also due to


strong cash reserves (eNuW: EUR 329 at Y/E '23), no debt and FWAG's ability


to finance current CAPEX by CFO, the company might raise the pay-out ratio


to 70% (before: 60%), leading to a dividend increase by 81% yoy to EUR 1.39


per share (eNuW) and to an implied dividend yield of 2.8%.



Also, December traffic results came in better than expected at 2.75m


passengers on group level (eNuW: 2.58m), thus successfully finishing off


the year with 38m passengers (+26% yoy) on group level.



We reiterate our HOLD recommendation as FWAG's shares seem fairly valued,


but increase our PT to EUR 52.00, as we switch our valuation method from


FCFY'24e to DCF to better capture FWAG's long term outlook.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28711.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


++++++++++


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


++++++++++



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Eilt: Neuer CFO führt Lithium Hot Stock in Produktion
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte - Abnahmedeal mit Volkswagen ($VOW)

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
49,95 € 49,00 € 0,95 € +1,94% 19.01./10:41
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AT00000VIE62 A2AMK9 51,70 € 33,55 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		49,95 € +1,94%  18.01.24
München 49,90 € +1,53%  08:13
Stuttgart 49,55 € +0,92%  10:30
Nasdaq OTC Other 56,24 $ 20.12.23
Düsseldorf 49,50 € -0,20%  09:10
Frankfurt 49,55 € -0,40%  09:10
Berlin 49,70 € -0,60%  10:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Durchbruch in Krebsforschung - Institutionelle Investoren vor Einstieg. Neuer 173% Biotech Aktientip nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
15 Flughafen 17.08.23
1 +++Morgenbericht mit Terminen. 19.04.20
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...