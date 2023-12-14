Original-Research: Flughafen Wien AG (von NuWays AG): HOLD
14.12.23 09:01
dpa-AFX
^
Original-Research: Flughafen Wien AG - von NuWays AG
Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Flughafen Wien AG
Unternehmen: Flughafen Wien AG
ISIN: AT00000VIE62
Anlass der Studie: Update
Empfehlung: HOLD
seit: 14.12.2023
Kursziel: EUR 46,00
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Analyst: Henry Wendisch
Solid November traffic figures underpin sound operations
Topic: Yesterday, FWAG released Nov '23 traffic results in line with
seasonality and our estimates.
In November, 2.67m passengers (+14% yoy; 92% of 2019 levels) were handled
by FWAG, in line with seasonality and our estimates (eNuW: 2.63m). While
the 8pp gap to 2019 levels can be explained by a strong base effect,
(exceptional growth of low cost carriers during winter 2019/20), the
company can nevertheless show solid double-digit growth compared to Nov
'22, which experienced a strong recovery thanks to decreasing COVID
measures in Europe.
With 35.2m passengers handled YTD, the old guidance (Jan '23) of 32-34m
passengers has already been overachieved and the renewed guidance (Aug '23)
of 36.5m passengers seems to be conversative as well. Clearly, the better
than expected COVID recovery lead to strong momentum during the
summer, but also the recently published winter flight plan should bode well
for the ongoing winter traffic. In sum, this should lead to 37.8m
passengers for FY '23e (i.e., 2.6m in Dec '23e), according to our
estimates.
The old financial guidance from Jan '23 of EUR 830m sales, EUR 325m EBITDA and
EUR 150m net income (before minorities) was renewed to 'significantly more'
in Aug '23 and has been overachieved per 9M, but has not been specified
since. Our estimates of EUR 887m sales, EUR 387m EBITDA and EUR 185m net income
are based on a conservative view on Q4'23e and should therefore leave some
upside.
For FY'24e we expect the passenger growth momentum to slow down (eNuW:
38.2m passengers, +1.2% yoy) to normal levels, due to macro uncertainties
and potential heat up of conflicts, which would impact air travel, but also
the strong base effect. On the other hand, the statutory passenger and
aircraft fees (c. 40% of sales) will increase by 9.7% as of Jan '24, which
should lead to solid top-line growth of 9% yoy even with flat passenger
volumes.
In sum, we continue to like FWAG's operating performance, but see limited
upside to the share price at current levels. Hence, we reiterate our HOLD
recommendation with unchanged PT of EUR 46.00, based on FCFY'24e.
Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/28541.pdf
Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden
www.nuways-ag.com/research.
Kontakt für Rückfragen
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
++++++++++
Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
++++++++++
-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.
Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung
oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|50,80 €
|50,30 €
|0,50 €
|+0,99%
|14.12./14:45
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AT00000VIE62
|A2AMK9
|51,90 €
|32,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|50,70 €
|+0,20%
|10:05
|Frankfurt
|50,80 €
|+0,99%
|14:45
|München
|50,50 €
|+0,80%
|08:06
|Stuttgart
|50,40 €
|+0,80%
|14:25
|Düsseldorf
|50,40 €
|+0,60%
|09:10
|Berlin
|50,80 €
|+0,59%
|14:12
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|15
|Flughafen
|17.08.23
|1
|+++Morgenbericht mit Terminen.
|19.04.20