Original-Research: Flughafen Wien AG (von NuWays AG): HOLD

Original-Research: Flughafen Wien AG - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Flughafen Wien AG



Unternehmen: Flughafen Wien AG


ISIN: AT00000VIE62



Anlass der Studie: Update


Empfehlung: HOLD


seit: 14.12.2023


Kursziel: EUR 46,00


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Henry Wendisch



Solid November traffic figures underpin sound operations



Topic: Yesterday, FWAG released Nov '23 traffic results in line with


seasonality and our estimates.



In November, 2.67m passengers (+14% yoy; 92% of 2019 levels) were handled


by FWAG, in line with seasonality and our estimates (eNuW: 2.63m). While


the 8pp gap to 2019 levels can be explained by a strong base effect,


(exceptional growth of low cost carriers during winter 2019/20), the


company can nevertheless show solid double-digit growth compared to Nov


'22, which experienced a strong recovery thanks to decreasing COVID


measures in Europe.



With 35.2m passengers handled YTD, the old guidance (Jan '23) of 32-34m


passengers has already been overachieved and the renewed guidance (Aug '23)


of 36.5m passengers seems to be conversative as well. Clearly, the better


than expected COVID recovery lead to strong momentum during the


summer, but also the recently published winter flight plan should bode well


for the ongoing winter traffic. In sum, this should lead to 37.8m


passengers for FY '23e (i.e., 2.6m in Dec '23e), according to our


estimates.



The old financial guidance from Jan '23 of EUR 830m sales, EUR 325m EBITDA and


EUR 150m net income (before minorities) was renewed to 'significantly more'


in Aug '23 and has been overachieved per 9M, but has not been specified


since. Our estimates of EUR 887m sales, EUR 387m EBITDA and EUR 185m net income


are based on a conservative view on Q4'23e and should therefore leave some


upside.



For FY'24e we expect the passenger growth momentum to slow down (eNuW:


38.2m passengers, +1.2% yoy) to normal levels, due to macro uncertainties


and potential heat up of conflicts, which would impact air travel, but also


the strong base effect. On the other hand, the statutory passenger and


aircraft fees (c. 40% of sales) will increase by 9.7% as of Jan '24, which


should lead to solid top-line growth of 9% yoy even with flat passenger


volumes.



In sum, we continue to like FWAG's operating performance, but see limited


upside to the share price at current levels. Hence, we reiterate our HOLD


recommendation with unchanged PT of EUR 46.00, based on FCFY'24e.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28541.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



