Original-Research: Flughafen Wien AG (von NuWays AG): HOLD

Original-Research: Flughafen Wien AG - von NuWays AG

Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Flughafen Wien AG

Unternehmen: Flughafen Wien AG

ISIN: AT00000VIE62

Anlass der Studie: Update

Empfehlung: HOLD

seit: 14.12.2023

Kursziel: EUR 46,00

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Henry Wendisch

Solid November traffic figures underpin sound operations

Topic: Yesterday, FWAG released Nov '23 traffic results in line with

seasonality and our estimates.

In November, 2.67m passengers (+14% yoy; 92% of 2019 levels) were handled

by FWAG, in line with seasonality and our estimates (eNuW: 2.63m). While

the 8pp gap to 2019 levels can be explained by a strong base effect,

(exceptional growth of low cost carriers during winter 2019/20), the

company can nevertheless show solid double-digit growth compared to Nov

'22, which experienced a strong recovery thanks to decreasing COVID

measures in Europe.

With 35.2m passengers handled YTD, the old guidance (Jan '23) of 32-34m

passengers has already been overachieved and the renewed guidance (Aug '23)

of 36.5m passengers seems to be conversative as well. Clearly, the better

than expected COVID recovery lead to strong momentum during the

summer, but also the recently published winter flight plan should bode well

for the ongoing winter traffic. In sum, this should lead to 37.8m

passengers for FY '23e (i.e., 2.6m in Dec '23e), according to our

estimates.

The old financial guidance from Jan '23 of EUR 830m sales, EUR 325m EBITDA and

EUR 150m net income (before minorities) was renewed to 'significantly more'

in Aug '23 and has been overachieved per 9M, but has not been specified

since. Our estimates of EUR 887m sales, EUR 387m EBITDA and EUR 185m net income

are based on a conservative view on Q4'23e and should therefore leave some

upside.

For FY'24e we expect the passenger growth momentum to slow down (eNuW:

38.2m passengers, +1.2% yoy) to normal levels, due to macro uncertainties

and potential heat up of conflicts, which would impact air travel, but also

the strong base effect. On the other hand, the statutory passenger and

aircraft fees (c. 40% of sales) will increase by 9.7% as of Jan '24, which

should lead to solid top-line growth of 9% yoy even with flat passenger

volumes.

In sum, we continue to like FWAG's operating performance, but see limited

upside to the share price at current levels. Hence, we reiterate our HOLD

recommendation with unchanged PT of EUR 46.00, based on FCFY'24e.

