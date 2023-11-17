Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Flughafen Wien AG (von NuWays AG): HOLD




17.11.23 09:07
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Flughafen Wien AG - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Flughafen Wien AG



Unternehmen: Flughafen Wien AG


ISIN: AT00000VIE62



Anlass der Studie: Q3 Review


Empfehlung: HOLD


seit: 17.11.2023


Kursziel: EUR 46,00


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Henry Wendisch



Record Q3 results thanks to a perfect summer, chg. est. & PT up



Topic: FWAG released record Q3 results and strong October traffic results,


showing excellent operating performance throughout the summer as well as a


strong start into Q4.



Q3 sales came in strong at EUR 271m, +27% yoy (eNuW: EUR 267m; eCons: EUR 262m)


thanks to superb passenger growth in the summer (Q3: 12m group passengers,


+ 14% yoy; 100% of 2019 levels) coupled with the increase of passengers and


aircraft fees of +5.8% as of Jan. '23.



EBITDA grew by +57% yoy to EUR 155m (57% EBITDA margin, +4.6pp yoy), far


better than our and market expectations (eNuW: EUR 131m; eCons: EUR 133m) due


to much lower than expected OpEx of EUR 119m (eNuW: EUR 137m), especially due


to lower personnel costs of EUR 79m (eNuW: EUR 89m).



Given FWAG's huge cash storage in short-term deposits of eNuW: EUR 498m, the


company's financial result turned positive at EUR 1.7m (vs. EUR -2.6m in


Q3'22), leaving a positive mark on the bottom line. Hence, net income


(after minorities) stood at EUR 83m, up 62% yoy (30% profit margin). This


marked a new Q3 record for FWAG (old: EUR 64m in Q3'22).



Moreover, FWAG now operates with an industry leading net cash position of EUR


299m, giving the company a solid basis for current CAPEX projects, while


not endangering the dividend capability. For FY'23e, the company intends to


raise the pay-out ratio "above 60%" (eNuW: 70%). While we estimate EPS to


grow by 57% yoy, the FY'23e dividend should grow by 83% yoy to EUR 1.40 per


share.



Also, October traffic results came in better than expected at 3.5m group


passengers (eNuW: 3.3m; +16% yoy; 99% of 2019 levels). Hence, we increase


our estimate for FY'23e to 37.7m (old: 37.4m). The guidance of >36.5m seems


unambitious and should be outperformed, in our view (see p. 2).



The strong growth rates from the perfectly executed COVID recovery in


FY'23e should however normalize in FY'24e, as this year's strong passenger


momentum seems hard to be maintained next year. However, the passengers and


aircraft fees (eNuW: 42% of FY'23e sales) should increase by 9.7% (as of


Jan. '24), which should support top-line growth even with flat passenger


numbers.



As a consequence, we reiterate our HOLD recommendation with an increased PT


of EUR 46.00 (old: EUR 45.00), based on FCFY'24e.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28313.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


++++++++++


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


++++++++++



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock unmittelbar vor Produktionsstart
Lithium Aktientip entdeckt 27,7 Mio. to Lithium - 4.211 mal mehr als Börsenwert

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
47,10 € 48,50 € -1,40 € -2,89% 17.11./11:44
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AT00000VIE62 A2AMK9 51,70 € 32,10 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		47,10 € -2,89%  10:15
Stuttgart 48,45 € +2,32%  08:06
Frankfurt 47,45 € -1,56%  11:30
Düsseldorf 47,20 € -1,77%  09:10
Berlin 47,30 € -2,47%  10:58
München 48,60 € -3,95%  08:06
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Globaler Lizenzdeal - Biotech Hot Stock unmittelbar vor Kursrallye. Neuer 460% Biotech Aktientip nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
15 Flughafen 17.08.23
1 +++Morgenbericht mit Terminen. 19.04.20
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...