Original-Research: First Tin Plc (von GBC AG): Buy




20.10.23 10:01
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: First Tin Plc - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu First Tin Plc



Unternehmen: First Tin Plc


ISIN: GB00BNR45554



Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Note)


Empfehlung: Buy


Kursziel: 0.57 GBP


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2024


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Julien Desrosiers, Matthias Greiffenberger



Business Development 1. HY 2023



Overall, First Tin's first half of the year marked a period of significant


strategic progress, establishing a robust foundation for future development


and production that adheres to the highest environmental standards and


satisfies the growing demand for responsibly sourced tin. The company


achieved substantial operational milestones, advancing key workstreams at


Tellerhäuser and Taronga.



Project Advancements and Regulatory Milestones: The thorough review


conducted by the Saxonian Mining Authority has confirmed the suitability of


First Tin's plans for the Tellerhäuser project. This endorsement has led to


a noteworthy reduction in the overall permitting timeline, potentially


shortening it by 12-18 months.



ESG-Focused Approach and Strategic Endorsement: Central to the Tellerhäuser


project is First Tin's unwavering commitment to environmental, social, and


governance (ESG) principles. The company has meticulously crafted a


comprehensive plan for Tellerhäuser, prioritizing minimal ecological impact


during both construction and production phases. This responsible approach


aligns seamlessly with First Tin's strategic goal of delivering an


ESG-compliant tin source to meet the growing demand for this crucial metal


across Europe and beyond.



Taronga DFS progress


The Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for the Taronga project in Australia


continues to gather momentum, marked by significant achievements:


Renewable Energy Collaboration: Entering agreements with BID Energy


Partners to conduct a renewable energy feasibility study, aimed at reducing


power costs and providing crucial support for permitting processes.


Exploration Milestones: Successful completion of confirmatory drilling and


exploration activities, which not only confirmed the characteristics of


mineralization but also expanded the project's potential.


Tin Beetle Prospect Discovery: The exciting discovery of the Tin Beetle


prospect, further substantiating the broader tin district hypothesis and


adding to the project's overall prospectivity.


Expanded Exploration License: TMPL has submitted an application for a


substantial Exploration License, consolidating control over historically


significant tin-producing areas.


Resource Size Augmentation: Positive outcomes from crushing testwork, along


with a substantial increase in the Taronga resource size, as reported in


the post-period end.


Cost-Efficient Processing Solution: Identification of a cost-effective


processing option for tin mineralization at the Taronga asset.


Looking ahead, First Tin remains steadfast in its commitment to deliver the


DFS studies for both the Taronga and Tellerhäuser assets. These milestones


are slated for completion in Q1 2024 and Q3 2024, respectively, marking


significant steps towards realizing the full potential of these projects.



In light of the positive developments, we reaffirm our valuation and price


target of GBP 0.57 and confidently assign a Buy rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/27913.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


Date and time of completion of the research report: 19.10.2023 (15:15)


Date and time of the first disclosure of the research report: 20.10.2023 (10:00)



Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



