Original-Research: First Tin Plc (von GBC AG): BUY




05.04.23 10:01
dpa-AFX

Unternehmen: First Tin Plc


ISIN: GB00BNR45554



Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Initial Coverage)


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 0.50 GBP


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2024


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Julien Desrosiers, Matthias Greiffenberger



Two new low capex tin mines in Germany and Australia. ESG compliant. High


valuation upside. DFS studies by the end of 2023. Investment decisions by


Q1 2024.



Increasing demand for tin. Tin is an important material when it comes to


the ongoing electrification of the world. At the same time, tin deposits


are limited, especially in Europe. Tin is anticipated to endure continuous


deficit markets for the foreseeable future due to rising demand and


shortages.



Through the quick development of high-value, low-capex tin assets in


Germany and Australia, the company is concentrating on becoming a tin


supplier in jurisdictions free from war and with low political risk.



Two advanced tin projects, Tellerhäuser and Taranga. Tier 1 jurisdiction


(Germany and Australia), DFS underway for both projects.



Strong ESG commitment. Mine to market in Germany. Zero-waste mine


objective. Building an ethical and reliable tin supply with low-carbon


electricity.



Major milestones to be achieved soon. DFS should be ready for Taronga


project by 2023 Year End to be followed by an investment decision. DFS for


Tellerhäuser should follow during the first half year of 2024. The company


ranked seventh for the project most likely to be built by the International


Tin Association.



Strong economics. PFS for Tellerhäuser states a $49m capex and an IRR of


55%. PFS for Taranga states a $76m capex with an IRR of 59% @$30,000/t tin.



Growth opportunity. The company is currently drilling at both project


locations for confirmation, extension, and exploration.



Strong and extensively experienced team in the tin market, metallurgical


work, and mine-to-supply business model.



Based on our DCF model, we have determined a price target of 0.50 GBP per


share and a BUY rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/26707.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstrasse 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


Date and time of completion of the research report: 03.04.2023 10:00


Date and time of the first disclosure of the research report: 05.04.2023 10:00



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



hier klicken zur Chartansicht

