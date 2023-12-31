Original-Research: Epti AB (von GBC AG): Buy

^

Epti AB - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Epti AB

Unternehmen: Epti AB

ISIN: SE0013774668

Anlass der Studie: Research Comment

Empfehlung: Buy

Kursziel: 0.80 EUR

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Cosmin Filker

Significant growth with strong earnings improvements in the 3rd quarter

In the third quarter of 2022, EPTI AB increased sales by 134.7% to SEK

53.74 M (PY: SEK 22.90 M). Consequently, sales in the first nine months of

2022 almost quadrupled year-on-year by 286.9% to SEK 155.2 million (PY: SEK

40.11 million). Of the nine-month revenue, SEK 125.69 million was

attributable to EPTI Service AB and SEK 48.72 million to EPTI Invest AB.

Total output increased by 51.4% to SEK 57.23 million (PY: SEK 37.79

million) in the third quarter of 2022, which corresponds to an increase of

172.9% to SEK 174.41 million (PY: SEK 63.91 million) on a nine-month basis.

EPTI Invest AB accounted for SEK 8.34 million (PY: SEK 18.46 million) of

the total operating performance and EPTI Service AB for SEK 48.89 million

(PY: SEK 19.34 million). The reason for the decrease in EPTI Invest's total

operating performance is due to the lower number of consolidated

investments. Thus, the investments are recorded as associated companies and

are no longer consolidated.

EBITDA amounted to SEK 4.78 million in the third quarter of 2022 (PY: EUR

12.41 million). The year-on-year reduction is attributable to highly

positive one-off effects from the previous year. In a nine-month view,

EBITDA decreased to SEK -6.68 million (PY: SEK 11.75 million). EPTI Service

AB contributed EBITDA of EUR 27.44 million, while the

EPTI Invest's EBITDA was SEK -11.00 million and that of the Group's parent

company was SEK -23.12 million.

Depreciation and amortization increased to SEK 10.48 million (PY: SEK 3.12

million), of which SEK 9.68 million was attributable to goodwill

amortization. The reason for this is the amortization of goodwill acquired

as part of the reverse IPO. The non-consolidated companies resulted in

negative financial expenses of SEK -4.16 million (PY: SEK 0.92 million).

Consequently, the total net result was SEK -73.25 million (PY: SEK 3.36

million).

According to our revaluation of EPTI Services and Apotekamo as well as the

warrants, we have determined a positive valuation discrepancy (hidden

reserves) in the amount of SEK 226.52 million. The valuation discrepancy in

addition to the NAV of SEK 715.59 million determined as of September 30,

2022, results in a total NAV according to the GBC valuation approach of SEK

942.12 million (previously: SEK 952.67 million).

At the current price of EUR 0.21 (Xetra, 17.11.22 17:35), this means a

significant upside potential of 281% and therefore we assign a BUY rating.

Even if we only consider the NAV on a K3 basis of SEK 715.59 million, this

would result in a NAV per share of SEK 6.70 or EUR 0.61 per share, which also

represents an enormous upside potential to the current share price of

190.5%.

