Original-Research: Epti AB (von GBC AG): Buy




13.12.22 10:01
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Epti AB - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Epti AB



Unternehmen: Epti AB


ISIN: SE0013774668



Anlass der Studie: Research Comment


Empfehlung: Buy


Kursziel: 0.80 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Cosmin Filker



Significant growth with strong earnings improvements in the 3rd quarter



In the third quarter of 2022, EPTI AB increased sales by 134.7% to SEK


53.74 M (PY: SEK 22.90 M). Consequently, sales in the first nine months of


2022 almost quadrupled year-on-year by 286.9% to SEK 155.2 million (PY: SEK


40.11 million). Of the nine-month revenue, SEK 125.69 million was


attributable to EPTI Service AB and SEK 48.72 million to EPTI Invest AB.



Total output increased by 51.4% to SEK 57.23 million (PY: SEK 37.79


million) in the third quarter of 2022, which corresponds to an increase of


172.9% to SEK 174.41 million (PY: SEK 63.91 million) on a nine-month basis.


EPTI Invest AB accounted for SEK 8.34 million (PY: SEK 18.46 million) of


the total operating performance and EPTI Service AB for SEK 48.89 million


(PY: SEK 19.34 million). The reason for the decrease in EPTI Invest's total


operating performance is due to the lower number of consolidated


investments. Thus, the investments are recorded as associated companies and


are no longer consolidated.



EBITDA amounted to SEK 4.78 million in the third quarter of 2022 (PY: EUR


12.41 million). The year-on-year reduction is attributable to highly


positive one-off effects from the previous year. In a nine-month view,


EBITDA decreased to SEK -6.68 million (PY: SEK 11.75 million). EPTI Service


AB contributed EBITDA of EUR 27.44 million, while the


EPTI Invest's EBITDA was SEK -11.00 million and that of the Group's parent


company was SEK -23.12 million.



Depreciation and amortization increased to SEK 10.48 million (PY: SEK 3.12


million), of which SEK 9.68 million was attributable to goodwill


amortization. The reason for this is the amortization of goodwill acquired


as part of the reverse IPO. The non-consolidated companies resulted in


negative financial expenses of SEK -4.16 million (PY: SEK 0.92 million).


Consequently, the total net result was SEK -73.25 million (PY: SEK 3.36


million).



According to our revaluation of EPTI Services and Apotekamo as well as the


warrants, we have determined a positive valuation discrepancy (hidden


reserves) in the amount of SEK 226.52 million. The valuation discrepancy in


addition to the NAV of SEK 715.59 million determined as of September 30,


2022, results in a total NAV according to the GBC valuation approach of SEK


942.12 million (previously: SEK 952.67 million).



At the current price of EUR 0.21 (Xetra, 17.11.22 17:35), this means a


significant upside potential of 281% and therefore we assign a BUY rating.



Even if we only consider the NAV on a K3 basis of SEK 715.59 million, this


would result in a NAV per share of SEK 6.70 or EUR 0.61 per share, which also


represents an enormous upside potential to the current share price of


190.5%.




Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,11);


Datum (Uhrzeit) der Fertigstellung: 12.12.2022 (13:50 Uhr)


Datum (Uhrzeit) der ersten Veröffentlichung: 13.12.2022 (10:00 Uhr)



Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



Aktuelle Kursinformationen
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,1755 € 0,1915 € -0,016 € -8,36% 13.12./11:20
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0013774668 A2P4CT 0,56 € 0,16 €
Weitere Börsenplätze
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,156 € 0,00%  09.12.22
Xetra 0,178 € 0,00%  12.12.22
Stuttgart 0,1755 € -8,36%  10:31
  = Realtime
Bitte warten...