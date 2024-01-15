Original-Research: Eloro Resources Ltd. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Eloro Resources Ltd. - von Sphene Capital GmbH



Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Eloro Resources Ltd.



Unternehmen: Eloro Resources Ltd.


ISIN: CA2899003008



Anlass der Studie: Update Report


Empfehlung: Buy


seit: 15.01.2024


Kursziel: CAD 12,70 (unverändert)


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler



New intersections highlight potential for extraordinary grades



Eloro Resources intersected the highest-grade silver sample at Iska Iska so


far, confirming the strategy adopted by the Board of Directors to expand


and upgrade the high-grade area of the Santa Barbara Breccia Pipe in


particular. With mineralised intercepts of up to 118.86 g Ag eq/t over


81.28 m (including a high-grade sample of 5,080 g Ag eq/t over 1.46 m), the


silver equivalent results from recent definition drilling are significantly


higher than the results from the Iska Iska Project's maiden Mineral


Resource Estimate ('MRE'). In particular, these higher silver equivalent


results are the result of higher tin recoveries of up to 152.29 g Ag eq/t


over 81.28 m (including 4,746.46 g Ag aq/t over 1.46 m). The high tin and


silver values found could in turn be the result of high temperature


sulphidation centres identified as feeders within the open pit area.


According to the company, the geophysical information and deep drilling


indicate that the tin-silver mineralisation could extend to a depth of more


than 1 km, which is not uncommon in the southern Bolivian Tin Belt, with


the Cerro Rico de Potosi, Animas-Siete Suyos-Chocaya and Tatasi deposits


located in the same geological setting as Iska Iska.



Our valuation is based on the shallow higher-grade resource in the


polymetallic domain of 132 million tonnes at 1.11% Zn, 0.50% Pb, and 24.3 g


Ag/t, as shown in the MRE. It does not take into account that an upcoming


PEA could increase this initial resource and that current metal prices are


now significantly higher than the three-year averages used in the MRE.


Applying a P/NAV discount of 70%, which we feel reasonable these days, we


calculate a net asset value driven price target of CAD 12.70 per share. We


therefore reiterate our Buy rating for the shares of Eloro Resources. We


highlight that our price target could rise further after the recently


reported higher tin and silver grades are included in a next MRE. The


current pullback in the company's share price is an interesting entry point


for long-term investors, in our view.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28669.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA


+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553


peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






